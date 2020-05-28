Growth may not be sustainable. The business burned through ~3 million and 8 million of OCF in the last two years, which were 20% and 36% of revenues consecutively.

Overview

In our view, SharpSpring (SHSP) has a valid SaaS offering that fits into its agency niche marketing automation CRM market. However, we see limited upside potential in the business due to the market saturation, competition, and the scalability of its go-to-market. Despite our long-term bullish view on the SaaS CRM market in general, we found it difficult to be bullish on SharpSpring.

Catalyst

The company’s unique value propositions are its agency-focused business and the low price of its offering. As we have mentioned, these propositions seem to be valid for now. Overall revenue growth has been steady at 20% to 25% in recent times as the company continues to land new clients.

(source: the company’s Q1 2020 presentation)

Moreover, with the company confidently expecting revenue of $31 million at the end of the year, growth would accelerate to ~37%. More recently, the company also acquired PerfectAudience, an online advertising retargeting company formerly owned by Marin Software (MRIN). The acquisition presents some strategic values, considering the company’s large client base of digital marketing agencies. An enriched bundled marketing automation and retargeting offering, for instance, will allow the company to increase its pricing. Indeed, the company already increased its expansion price by ~37% to $275 per month in Q1, without affecting its growth.

(source: perfectaudience.com)

Furthermore, there are some immediate competitive insights the company can get out of the acquisition, considering PerfectAudience’s existing relationships with HubSpot (HUBS), the company’s fiercest competitor in its niche to-date. For instance, SharpSpring now has strategic access to PerfectAudience’s customers that are also HubSpot clients.

Risk

The marketing automation, which is part of the greater CRM space, is a highly competitive and saturated space. As a result, while the growth has been steady, the limited upside potential in the digital marketing agency niche industry concerns us.

(source: company’s Q1 earnings call slide)

Many successful players in the CRM/marketing automation space, such as Pardot or Marketo, have historically tapped into high-valued verticals such as the mid-market and the enterprises while maintaining mainstream adoptions across industries. Based on these success stories, a CRM/marketing automation appears to be a market where the players do not differentiate themselves by building industry-specific offerings to develop their niches. In some cases, they also either had disruptive offerings leveraging new technologies such as AI/machine learning or highly efficient go-to-market approaches, which ended up driving the acquisition premiums. Aside from the diversification of the client base, these strategies often resulted in accelerated, expansionary growth.

(source: company’s Q1 earnings call slide)

We do not see these differentiations in SharpSpring. We believe that its agency-focused offering is replaceable by that of the niche market leader HubSpot. Furthermore, its move towards a higher-touch go-to-market model will potentially be irrelevant to its price leadership and SMB strategies. Even at present, go-to-market has not been efficient. Gross margin is below par at ~67%, while many strong SaaS companies we covered have at least +80% gross margins.

(source: company’s Q1 earnings call slide)

Consequently, while SharpSpring has steady growth, it is relatively lackluster compared to other SaaS players within the context of the market, scale, and size. For instance, SharpSpring grew its revenue by ~25% last year, though the growth in the recurring portion was merely 17%. HubSpot, on the other hand, still records +30% growth while having a much larger operation.

(source: stockrow)

At the moment, we are also uncertain whether the growth will be sustainable. Operating losses widened by 46% last year alone with no visible path to cash-flow profitability. Moreover, to support its cash-burning operations, the company had raised over $23 million in the last two years at the expense of sizable dilutions for shareholders.

Valuation

SharpSpring’s positioning and offering, while valid, do not present an attractive and sustainable growth opportunity. The business has a lackluster growth, profitability, and cash flow generation. A similar +$20 million-a-year SaaS business in the marketing/CRM sector, Buffer, for instance, has been growing strong and self-sustaining for years while consistently achieving over 25% EBITDA margin. Due to the questionable upside potential and moderate fundamentals, SharpSpring looks risky enough despite the attractive ~4.5x P/S. As it stands, we found it difficult to be bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.