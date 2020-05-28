The stock price is modestly overvalued relative to its peers but continues to break out to new highs. It appears to be a good momentum play.

Cybersecurity ranks among the top concerns that IT departments must consider during these unprecedented times as companies switch to a work-from-home strategy. There are several cloud security companies that are doing well in this environment, including a company I wrote about 1 1/2 weeks ago. Today, it is Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is turning my head. Qualys has a strong presence in the vulnerability management niche, 15% annual revenue growth, a very strong free cash flow margin of 43%, and cash and equivalents of $330 million with no debt. The strong balance sheet will keep this company going throughout the pandemic and even a prolonged global recession.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Qualys has expressed optimism for its future performance during the pandemic:

Our exposure to the retail, travel and hospitality sectors is minimal, less than 5% of our trailing 12-month annual bookings came from customers in these segments. To date, we are seeing consistent renewal rates across our business in all geographies and solid expansion with existing customers. 18% of our enterprise customers had 5 or more Qualys solutions. And as we've discussed, our five-plus enterprise customers had a gross dollar renewal rate of 99% in 2019. And we increased the number of customers with over $500,000 of revenues over the last 12 months, by approximately 30% to 96 at the end of Q1.

Digital Transformation Stocks Are Breaking Out

There are several digital transformation stocks that are on the move, including the 21 breakout stocks I identified last weekend. Qualys is among these stocks on the move, and in fact, had a huge upside move of almost 5% on Tuesday despite the general pullback of digital transformation stocks.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Certainly, it is impossible to predict how Qualys will perform for the remainder of 2020, but the company has a strong balance sheet, superb free cash flow, and good revenue growth that so far has not been impacted by the pandemic. Qualys should be in good shape once the pandemic scare subsides and global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Qualys's annual revenue growth is 15%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a stunning 43%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Qualys is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 15% + 43% = 58%

Its score is much higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company is strong and healthy, ideal for survival in the current market conditions.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Qualys stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profits multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Qualys is positioned above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is modestly overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Qualys. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here.

While Qualys is not vastly overvalued some of its software peers are. Companies such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), and Coupa (COUP), are extremely overvalued. These high stock valuations could lead to a market crash and Qualys would likely get swept along with the crowd.

Summary And Conclusions

Qualys continues to break to all-time highs, even on a day when most digital transformation stocks are pulling back. This price action suggests that there is more bullishness to come. Qualys is a strong company with annual revenue growth of 15% and a whopping free cash flow margin of 43%, allowing it to easily exceed the Rule of 40.

The stock movement is strong, the company's fundamentals are strong, and, in my opinion, the stock price although modestly overvalued, is not sufficiently overvalued to prevent investment in the stock. I expect that Qualys will benefit from the work-from-home mandate and come out of the current market conditions in a strong position to grow along with other digital transformation stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.