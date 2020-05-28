Gilead Sciences has a history of strong shareholder returns and we expect that to continue going forward.

The company's businesses continue to perform well. We expect that core business performance to continue as the company mitigates patent expirations.

Gilead Sciences has recently advanced its work with Filgotinib while improving its oncology portfolio increasing the strength of its overall portfolio.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is one of the largest bio-pharmaceutical companies in the world with a market capitalization of roughly $90 billion. The company has performed admirably well since the start of the year due to investor excitement over Remdesivir, a potential COVID-19 treatment. On top of this, the remainder of the company's portfolio has continued to perform incredibly well leading to a strong overall portfolio.

Gilead Sciences has recently announced strong results from its Filgotinib portfolio of drugs it is working on with Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG).

The company's Phase 2B/3 results for Filgotinib in patients suffering from moderately to severe active ulcerative colitis were promising. The company saw a statistically significant higher proportion of patients in clinical remission at Week 10 with multiple different clinical trials achieving their desired endpoints.

The company's drug portfolio here is performing well. Filgotinib has a massive timeline during which it can be earning revenue, with patient expiration not expected until the late-2030s. Peak sales of the drug are expected to come in at $4-6 billion annually, versus the company's current annualized revenue of roughly $20 billion.

That means Filgotinib represents 25% of the company's 2020 to late-2030s potential business.

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir

Another major drug in Gilead Sciences' portfolio and one that's of course much better known is Remdesivir.

Initial results are that Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir drug performs incredibly well both in reducing the average stay of patients in the hospital and potentially helping to reduce death rates. While the jury remains out on whether this drug should become the front-line treatment, it's increasingly being approved, and considered the best hope there is.

Gilead Sciences is focused on ramping up its manufacturing and has removed the ramp up timeline from 9-12 months to 6-8 months. The company predicts 140 thousand doses by May and more than a million doses going into year end. The company expects that potentially, based off of its recent results, there could be higher demand.

At a few thousand dollars / dose, that could mean potentially billions in new profit for the company going well into 2021.

Gilead Sciences Cancer Portfolio

At the same time, Gilead Sciences is focused on rapidly expanding its cancer portfolio. The company has made major acquisitions in this space with Kite Pharma and Forty Seven and seems to be planning continued acquisitions.

Gilead Sciences has an incredibly strong portfolio across its Cell therapy and Non-Cell Therapy businesses. The company acquired Magrolimab from Forty-Seven expected to have patents that last into the 2030s. Peak sales are expected to be near $3 billion. The company's other oncology drugs like Yescarta are expected to see peak sales near $2 billion.

Across the board the company is advancing a strong portfolio of early stage and mid-stage drugs. How this all pans out remains to be seen, however, the company is clearly focused on aggressively building up an oncology portfolio. Even Magrolimab and Yescarta alone could replace another 25% of the company's sales. That's more than $5 billion on an annual basis and it means significant profits.

With Filgotinib combined, that could mean a 50% increase in total sales not counting drugs the company is facing increased competition for.

Gilead Sciences Core Portfolio

At the same as the company's new portfolio has been expanding, the company's core portfolio has continued to perform incredibly well.

Gilead Sciences core HIV and HCV sales continue to perform respectably. The company's HCV portfolio has been facing increased competition, with 1Q 2020 sales almost 10% lower than 1Q 2019 sales. We can expect that decline to continue at some rate, however, there's still significant demand for being able to cure Hepatitis C as the disease is nowhere near gone.

Going forward, this will provide a continued source of high margin cash for Gilead Sciences to the tune of several billion annually.

What's much more exciting is the company's HIV business which earned more than $16 billion in 2019 (out of the company's ~$20 billion in revenue) and is on the path for double-digit growth this year. That means that, combined with the company's other drugs coming online, the company's overall revenue could increase significantly.

The company's new, safer for patients, TAF-based regiments now have 90-95% of the previous TDF market. These drugs are expected to be the preferred treatment option through the early-2030s meaning strong revenue for Gilead Sciences from this business through the 2020s. That continued revenue will support continued shareholder rewards.

The company is also switching PrEP scripts to Descovy extending the patent expiration from the early-2020s into the late-2020s. At the same time, only 22% of at-risk individuals are on PrEP today meaning there's significant room to expand the overall size of the business.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns

Putting this and Gilead Sciences has a long history of shareholder returns which it should be able to continue going forward.

Gilead Sciences returned a total of $2.2 billion to shareholders in 1Q 2020. For a company with a more than $90 billion market capitalization, that represents an annualized near double-digit returns. The company paid out dividends of almost 4% annualized while repurchasing a respectable amount of shares. The company has continued authorization to repurchase significant shares.

More so as the company slows down its history of acquisition and its new drugs see their sales increase, profits will increase.

Gilead Sciences Risk

Gilead Sciences really only has a single risk that investors should pay close attention to.

That's the risk that comes with the biotech business as a whole which is that it's a capital intensive business with multiple large and wealthy companies investing billions to lead at. At the same time, drug development is a risky business. While Gilead Sciences has performed well so far, there's no guarantee that, for example, a cure to HIV won't appear in a different lab in the next 5 years decimating the company's core businesses.

Investors in biotech should always seek to diversify because of this risk.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences is building up a strong portfolio of drugs that will allow the company to significantly increase its revenue in the coming years. The company's oncology drugs and Filgotinib partnership with Galapagos have the potential to increase revenue significantly. Over the coming decade, the company's revenue could increase 50%.

Gilead Sciences managed to generate shareholder rewards at a near double-digit annualized rate in 1Q 2020. The company's cash flow, as it's maintained, or even grows going forward will enable the company to increase shareholder rewards. That's especially true after the company winds down its recent acquisition spree.

