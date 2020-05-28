It's tough to construct an argument that Analog is undervalued in any absolute sense, though the shares arguably offer some relative value given its quality and growth opportunities.

Analog guided to better than expected sequential performance for June, and the company is well-placed to benefit from growth opportunities in 5G, health care, auto electrification, and industrial automation.

Even when you’re talking about the best of the best, valuation still matters. While I liked the quality of Analog Devices (ADI) and its differentiated growth drivers a year ago, I wasn’t so fond of the valuation. Since then, the shares have given investors a roughly 15% return, which is better than the return of the S&P 500 over that time, but well below the 40%-return of the semiconductor sector (as measured/reflected by the SOX index).

My main concern today is that the sector (and the market in general) has come back too far too quickly, leaving the risk/reward balance skewed more to the downside, and particularly if the Covid-19 recession proves to be deeper and/or longer than expected. I still really like Analog as a company, though, and I’m excited by the company’s specific growth drivers and growth opportunities, as well as its high-quality management. Valuation makes it hard for me to call this anything more than a hold, but I suppose if I had to own an expensive analog chip stock, this would be my preferred pick.

Comparatively Good Performance In Fiscal Q2

Relative to what I consider to be its peer group, Analog Devices had a pretty good March quarter, with sequential revenue growth of 1%. That compares well with a small sequential decline at Microchip (MCHP) and Texas Instruments (TXN), and larger declines at NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON), though Analog’s 14% year-over-year decline was the worst of the bunch by a wide margin.

Revenue declined 14% yoy and rose 1% qoq, basically matching expectations that had been lowered multiple times going into the report. The Industrial and Communications were standouts both in terms of sequential growth (up 4% and up 15%, respectively) and beating sell-side expectations, while Auto was weaker than expected (down 11% qoq) and Consumer (down 15% qoq) was as expected. Within Industrial, strength in health care, memory testing, and energy helped drive the sequential performance.

Gross margin declined about three points year over year and about a point sequentially, missing expectations by more than a point on lower utilization. Management did well cutting opex, though, with a 5% sequential decline that helped limit operating margin erosion (down 350bp yoy and up 110bp qoq) and drove better than a one-point beat versus the Street.

Analog’s guidance for the June quarter was also quite encouraging. Helped in part by leverage to health care and 5G, and lower auto exposure, Analog is looking for flat sequential performance. That’s about 4% better than the Street expected, and it’s a far better sequential guide than the peer group, which has ranged from down 7% to 8% at Microchip and ON to down 11% or more at NXP and TI.

Good General And Company-Specific Drivers

I continue to believe that Analog has multiple drivers in play that will put a good growth wind at its back and drive mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth.

Specific to Analog, at least relative to its peer group, I see the company benefiting from content wins in 5G equipment, particularly in areas like microwave components. I also see the potential for significant growth in its health care business. Among several projects and opportunities in medical/health care, bringing in-patient monitoring technology/quality to home-use settings should help drive better than 20% growth in the coming years, and Analog is far more leveraged to health care than most of its peers.

More generally, Analog is well-leveraged to several growth trends in autos, including electrification (Analog is a leader in chips used in battery management systems), ADAS, and car communication. I don’t see Analog as quite the auto content growth story as some other names in its peer group (like ON, for instance), but I think that is balanced in part by a more diversified overall revenue mix. I also see Analog as a beneficiary of long-term growth in factory automation, with Analog holding top spots in most areas where it competes.

Analog certainly has areas where it doesn’t have nearly as much growth leverage. Relative to at least some of its peers, the company doesn’t have particularly strong leverage to the data center, though the 5% or so of its business that is positioned here is poised to benefit from the ongoing transition from 100G to 400G. Analog is likewise not particularly well-leveraged to areas like IoT or advanced sensing (like 3D sensing).

Still, I think it’s a net positive that Analog doesn’t try to be all things to all customers. Analog has long been marked by a high decree of focus, and the company’s historically strong margins and FCF margins show the benefits of that focus. I’d also note that the company spends about 75% of its R&D budget on strengthening businesses where it already has a strong presence, while the rest goes towards more greenfield opportunities.

The Outlook

Analog is in for a couple of ugly quarters, but I believe the company will return to growth in fiscal 2021 and thereafter, with long-term annualized revenue growth of around 5%. Given the company’s debt levels, I don’t think large-scale M&A is particularly likely, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the company made a select acquisition or two to add technologies/capabilities it views as important over the longer term.

Although Analog’s already-impressive margins limit the incremental margin potential I see here (“trees don’t grow to the sky” and all that), I do expect Analog to get back to 40%-plus non-GAAP operating margins relatively quickly; perhaps even in FY’21. Over the longer term, I believe adjusted free cash flow margins in the mid-30%’s are a reasonable expectation, driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

None of my preferred valuation approaches, namely discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, suggest that Analog Devices is undervalued today. You can make the argument that a premium company deserves a premium valuation, and I don’t really disagree, but long-term prospective returns in the single-digits don’t excite me all that much today. I do view this as a “best of breed” company, though, so if you’re less concerned about valuation, this could be a name to consider given its strong growth drivers and opportunities over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.