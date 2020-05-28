Sometimes the market completely underestimates the strategy of management. In the case of Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI), this management has generally been conservatively managing the company finances. When it made an acquisition using debt, that acquisition doubled production.

The year of optimizing operations frequently clouds the future profitability of an acquisition. Now, one year later, the reduction of those acquisition-related activities should allow the benefits of the acquisition to become apparent to the market.

Cash Flow Benefits

Anytime one has to look at the benefits of an acquisition, one has to look at the acquisition over time. It is a little bit early to begin to evaluate this acquisition; still the cash flow appears to be a good place to begin.

Source: Ring Energy First-Quarter 2020 10-Q

At first glance cash flow advanced nicely. Very few companies will be reporting cash flow increases. In fact, most companies will show evaporating cash flow as oil prices drop from the coronavirus demand destruction.

Here, the cash flow comparison was aided by a $15 million deposit for what was going to be an acquisition that doubled production in the previous fiscal year. So despite the doubling of production, cash flow held even.

This is a very strong performance given the weaker pricing of oil and gas in the first quarter compared to the previous year. The fact is that cash flow from operating activities before changes in assets and liabilities really did not change materially in the comparison.

Source: Ring Energy First Quarter 2020 10-Q

The conclusion above is further verified by the gross income from operations shown above. Notice that the revenue declined some, but the operating margin did not materially change. This would indicate the acquired properties have the potential to be very profitable in the future.

The fact that the "Income From Operations" is about 25% of revenues means this company has considerable leeway to report both income and cash flow at the materially lower prices that are sure to follow in the next few quarters. Note that the above income is before hedging profits.

Adding in the realized gains from hedges adds another $3 million to the income from operations shown above in the current quarter.

Breakeven Discussion

Management further backed up the low cost assumption as shown below. This discussion centers on well profitability. That is different from corporate breakeven. Once wells enhance cash flow and profits, the average well profitability declines to lead the corporate breakeven lower.

"Once we see sustained pricing in the low to mid-$20 per barrel range and that's at the wellhead, inclusive of all differentials and transportation cost. And I just want to remind everybody that's not a one-day event that is an average across a month. We get paid on a monthly average." Source: Ring Energy First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Production costs are therefore low enough that the sustained pricing in the quote above would motivate management to begin producing full time. Management also covered during the conference call that it makes sense for it to drill again when received prices (including the differential) are in the mid-WTI $30s. Please see the conference call for more surrounding details.

This points to some very profitable wells. Now the differential is currently extremely large when compared to historical differentials. It is expected that the differential will contract back towards historical levels once the recovery from the coronavirus begins.

Per Unit Numbers

The operating statistics demonstrate some of the effect the acquisition production has had on the overall average company numbers.

Source: Ring Energy First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

The average sales price declined as shown above, yet the cash flow was maintained. Many in the industry will have insufficient cash flow or no cash flow from that kind of price decline. It will actually be far worse in the second quarter (especially before the effects of hedging are considered).

Finding and development costs dropped as the effects of the acquisition fade. The new properties appear to be more profitable. Depending upon where that extra profitability is located, the "noncash" charges could decline more in the future.

Management had long ago anticipated rapidly expanding production. Therefore general and administrative expenses will continue to decline as production increases. In the meantime, debt was minimal before the acquisition. Yet the company had plenty of marketable assets. That should point to a relatively easy debt redetermination in the near future. But we are in an unusual situation, so many unforeseen things are possible.

Also this company had a heavy administrative burden in the past because frequent acquisitions were part of the growth plan. There could be more acquisitions in the future as more distressed sellers seek to raise cash. If the recovery begins to falter or take longer than expected, investors should expect management to consider layoffs.

Borrowing Base Redeterminations

There is a lot of confusion about this process that maybe a word or two needs to be mentioned about this process. The process itself is very uniform, but the information needed for this process is not always publicly available in an obvious place.

Some things are true nearly all the time. The first main point would be that investors should concentrate on what the banks are willing to loan and the covenants that may prevent companies from using those loanable funds.

In the case of Ring Energy, permission was given to acquire some properties in the previous fiscal year. For those who are used to thinking of reserve values, this could pose a worry as reserve values are clearly down. However, this company has a fair amount of assets which were never loaned prior to the acquisition. In fact, much of the loan amount was acquired when production doubled. It is quite possible that the loan was based upon more than just the production of the acquired property itself. How those previous loan conditions translate in the redetermination process every six months remains to be seen.

This should clue investors that the usual comparisons may not hold. If the acquired properties alone last year were worth the selling price to the lending institutions, then the rest of the company probably has lending value as well. There is a possibility that the loan amount will not be disturbed.

On the other hand, the coronavirus has disturbed the economy in a way that few other disruptions have been able to. Another clue is that management borrowed an additional $30 million (roughly) to purchase some items at a discount to save money long term. Management has every intent of repaying that money with the proceeds from the recently announced sale. If management knows what it is doing and has kept in touch with the bankers as it should, then the market has a signal to not worry about the redetermination process.

Nothing is guaranteed. But there are a few "straws in the wind".

What Lies Ahead

The company appears to be on track for cash flow that is one-third of the debt. If that is the case, management will most likely apply for a waiver during the current redetermination process that would allow for debt to be more than four times cash flow as a cushion.

The current stock price clearly anticipates only bad news. Yet this is one of the more conservatively run companies in the oil patch. Investors should consider the fact that the hedges alone should cover all costs with some cash left over. That puts this company in an enviable position to wait out the current low price situation.

In the future, the much lower than average operating costs should give this company the ability to recover fully before many competitors. That should benefit the stock price during the recovery process. There has been a lot of noise made about the "high debt levels". But investors need to consider that this company rarely used much debt before the latest acquisitions. Therefore there are plenty of ways for this company to raise cash should that cash be needed.

There is a wide potential recovery range for this stock. But the ability to survive the current downturn appears to be among the best in the industry. Smaller firms are not necessarily more speculative than larger firms. Sometimes they are actually run in a more conservative fashion. That appears to be the case here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.