MU's average P/B ratio, the best way to value the stock (in my opinion), is 1.7X. In down cycles, MU tends to revert to its book value (1X). I would say that with 5G smartphones, strengthening server demand, and 3DXP, we are in an upcycle, and the valuation should express that.

MU's 3DXP offering could also be a unique growth driver in the years to come, as MU fully controls the supply/demand dynamic with this new memory technology.

Coronavirus breathed new life into many of MU's end markets including the server and notebook markets specifically. While other end-markets are slumping, a back half recovery is likely.

MU shares are up ~8% at the time of writing. They restated their guidance far to the upside on both the earnings and revenue front.

Micron's Guidance

First of all, what did Micron (MU) even report? Let's break it down a little bit.

FQ3 revenue guide of $5.3 billion (midpoint) vs. $4.95 billion consensus (~7% beat)

FQ3 EPS guide of $0.75-0.80 vs. $0.56 consensus (~38% beat)

As a result, the stock is up 8%. This is a blowout on both earnings and revenue, and the rally is definitely justified. Clearly, coronavirus hasn't done much to slow down Micron and the memory industry's overall recovery.

In particular, coronavirus and the work-from-home economy has benefited certain end markets that Micron sells into. Two good examples of this are servers and notebooks. As schools and offices move online, there has likely been a surge in demand for notebooks as general workloads move online. Notebooks require memory, more notebook demand means more demand for memory.

On top of this, the server market is quickly coming back as a result of the new demand for intense workloads. Think of telehealth applications, communication applications, digital conferencing applications, and more. These applications have seen a surge in use. Again, more demand for these applications, the more memory needed to run these applications in the cloud.

So, these two end-markets are likely the two main tailwinds driving Micron's blowout.

The Bear Case

The bear case for Micron is pretty simple: The business is cyclical. The business is built around fluctuations in NAND and DRAM pricing in different end markets. As supply/demand dynamics change, so too does the profitability of the company. The bear case is that Micron is a cyclical chipmaker with inconsistent profitability.

My fundamental bear case on Micron assumes that the recovery in notebooks and servers is short-lived, and coronavirus will have a lasting negative impact on the business especially as we head into calendar 2H. As lockdowns ease, new purchases of notebooks and use of cloud-based applications will pull back, potentially creating a back-half step-down in the business.

Normally, in scenarios where the memory market goes into a downturn, Micron tends to trade at a price/book ratio of around 1. Considering that Micron's book value is $32.68, my bear case on the stock is $33.

My Base Case

My base case on Micron is $65. I believe that Micron is going to see some strong back-half growth from mostly 5G smartphone demand. I believe we are beginning to see a cyclical upswing in the memory market, as ASPs begin to expand. I also believe Micron is well exposed in the overall memory market because of its exposure to its proprietary 3D XPoint technology.

My $65 base case is built around using a 2X P/B multiple. Keep in mind, Micron's historical average P/B is 1.7X. Because Micron is well exposed to long-term industry trends like 3D memory stacking (in their 3DXP technology), 5G smartphone unit sales growth, the expansions of the datacenter, and more. I think Micron is positioned above-average compared to itself in the past. In addition, Micron continues to utilize its cash flow profile to buyback stock and reduce debt. Micron seems to be more financially sturdy than ever. So, in my base case, it only seems fair to use an above-average multiple for an above-average Micron. Thus, my base case is $65.

The Bull Case

In a best-case scenario, Micron's cyclicality begins to flatten out as the business becomes more stable. 3DXP becomes almost as big of a technology in the memory space as NAND and DRAM, leading to strong overall growth in the business. In addition, Micron's end markets continue to accelerate higher, particularly as more workloads move to the datacenter, and 5G smartphones gain much broader scale adoption. In this scenario, I am giving Micron a P/B of 2.5X. Keep in mind, this multiple is well within the range of multiples Micron has fetched in the past.

Data by YCharts

So, 2.5X P/B is not entirely unreasonable considering Micron's past trading range. 2.5X book value yields a share price of $82/share.

Conclusion

As Micron's restated guidance shows, it appears the memory market has already found its bottom and is well-positioned to expand in the coming quarters and years to come. Micron is well-exposed to memory-intensive end markets, offers a dynamic memory solution that competitors simply don't have (3DXP), and is financially sound enough to weather the coronavirus crisis. Overall, Micron's valuation is yet to reflect this. As a result, I am rating Micron at buy, with a price target of $65.

TipRanks: Buy

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am NOT a financial advisor. This is NOT financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the securities mentioned.