Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) CEO Chuck Magro Presents at Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Chuck Magro - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jonas Oxgaard - Bernstein

Jonas Oxgaard

We take questions over pigeonhole, there's a link on the left side of your browser, click that and a new browser window opens up, you can ask -- put questions in or vote on existing questions. See what bubbles to the surface. At the end of the presentation, there is a pro-census poll. Appreciate if you take the time filling that out.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Chuck.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Chuck.

Chuck Magro

Thanks Jonas. Hi everyone. I hope you're all well, wherever you're dialing-in. It's great to join you today. Look, it was just a few weeks ago that we released our Q1 earnings and then updated our guidance for 2020. It's pretty clear now as we look back at it that, there's just -- there's not a lot of businesses that have been left unaffected by COVID-19, or the collapse in oil prices. But as we sit here now in May, we do have a much better visibility around the spring season, how it's progressing, as well as our view now of some of those impacts that we outlined for you.

What I'd like to do is I'll start with today by just saying, there's been a good start to the spring season here in North America. Planting is running ahead of schedule in a lot of areas. There are a few pockets where we've had some wet weather that's caused some challenges, but there's a lot of crop in the ground, and certainly from our business perspective, we are tracking ahead of this time last year.

We're also feeling better about some of the risks that we outline for the second half of the year, such as, the sharp pullback that we were expecting in our industrial nitrogen business, or the outlook for biofuels. Both of these risks that we outlined just a few weeks ago, certainly are already starting to abate somewhat sooner than we thought.

Even the situation for corn looks better. Planted acres are not going to be at 97 million acres, like the USDA is calling for. We've seen some ethanol plants come back online, and if the rumors for corn exports are true, we could see a much tighter supply/demand for corn in the market, certainly is pricing in today.

From a fertilizer standpoint, we believe the bottom is in, we now believe that, there is a good base for market stabilization and then future price appreciation. This will happen over time, but it's clear that we've hit the bottom now. And look, we're already starting to see that in potash and we should see something similar in nitrogen later this year, or early in 2021.

Finally, for Nutrien, what I say is look we're well-positioned for all of these conditions. The company is operating very well. We have several growth platforms, which are starting to take hold now, a very strong balance sheet, and the current valuation I think offers investors one of the best yielding investments in our sector.

So without introduction, let's just -- I'll show you a few slides. Slide two is our forward looking statement. Slide three basically sums up, what I'll cover in the next few minutes, before our fireside chat. This really is the current Nutrien investment thesis.

We have a retail business that provides investors earnings stability and growth. And it's one that's becoming very differentiated on multiple fronts. We have made very strategic investments over the recent years, which are now starting to deliver value. And with our production businesses, we offer significant exposure to the recovery for fertilizer pricing, at a time when the market now is at, what we believe to be, a structural low point. And I'll show you why we believe there's just simply more upside than down.

Second, we have a balance sheet that can weather the near term challenges. With more than enough liquidity to meet our capital allocation needs, including our dividend, which we believe is not only safe, but likely to grow in the future and we'll talk a little bit more about these points.

Moving to slide four. Retail has been a business that has just gotten better over time. Yes, it's bigger, and we've grown it both organically and through M&A. But it also has much higher margins, 9.5% EBITDA margins today, versus 7.5% just 10 years ago. But we've also made the business more diversified.

And this is a very important point, because with the growing risks, because of climate for example, or even geopolitical risks, having a more diversified retail business is important. Also, having a more diversified retail business smooth’s out retails earnings, from a seasonal volatility perspective.

Now with the acquisition of Ruralco that we completed last year in Australia, as well as the recent investments we've made in Brazil, we now have about 30% of our EBITDA of retail coming from outside the U.S. 10 years ago that number was less than 10%. So this is really important because of the comments I've just made, but also, you can get strong returns, sometimes more strongly than U.S. farmers, because a currency crop mix and whether.

If we move to the next slide, slide five, I'd like to just show you some of the growth platforms we've invested in retail. Starting with digital. So, we launched the digital e-commerce platform, just in early 2019. It's already the premier egg e-commerce platform. And really the only national e-commerce platform in North America and the numbers tell the story.

We have 10% of our total North American retail revenues are now done online, 40% if you include just the products that are currently available. That's over $330 million of revenue. And we set, if you recall, a target of $500 million for this year. So, we believe that this digital omnichannel that we built is really going to change the industry over time.

Second, our proprietary portfolio. You can see now that it is a huge business in its own right, $2 billion of revenue, and it has twice the margins relative to our third party products. And through the first quarter, we were up 15%, when we look at revenue from the same time last year. We've also added many what we call climate smart products to the portfolio. So, we're positioning our proprietary products portfolio to really drive sustainable agriculture across the industry.

Finally, Brazil. We’re executing against the plan that we laid in June at our Investor Day. And this is really a story of slow and steady growth, something that I think we’ve proven we do very well. And people will ask me, well, why are we investing in Brazil? And the answer is simple. It offers both growth, but also diversification to the portfolio.

And if you look at our Brazil business now, on a run rate basis, with the most recent acquisition, we have about US$500 million of revenue. And in 2020 alone, we expect our EBITDA to be north of $40 million, and our EBITDA margins will be greater than 10%. So greater than 10% EBITDA margins for Brazil would make Brazil on the same par as our United States business.

And please remember, when we are talking about our Brazil retail business; this is not a fertilizer distribution business. This is the same full service, full value offering that we offer around the world. So we think we’ve got a great strategy for Brazil. We have a fantastic team and we are actually lowering the risk of our overall retail business by investing and growing our retail business in Brazil.

Let's talk about the markets and move to slide 6. It seems like the crop commodity markets only want to factor in the bad news right now. Certainly at Nutrien, we're not as pessimistic as some of their views. The basic question that we're trying to answer, is $3 corn a possibility? The answer is yes, but it's certainly not a foregone conclusion. And I really don't know if we'll see $3 corn, but I do know one thing that $3 corn levels are just not sustainable longer term. And there are enough factors in play that don't make this a certainty.

So for example, I don't think we're going to see 97 million acres of corn planted and we think that our range of 94 to 96 looks more accurate probably to the lower end of our guidance range of 94 simply because of the wet weather we've seen in the U.S., it's clearly shifting more acres to soybeans.

Second, corn demand may surprise to the upside. Certainly, there are strong need right now for feed demand for corn because of the recent food supply chain disruptions we've seen. And if China steps into the grain markets to meet their Phase 1 commitments, we could see a significantly tighter supply/demand picture for corn.

And finally, don't forget the government support programs that were announced in the United States, $0.36 a bushel for corn $0.45 a bushel for beans that helps liquidity and financial strength for the U.S. farm.

If you move to slide 7 to talk about fertilizers, the same thing goes for the fertilizer market. We believe that prices are at historical lows. Now, can they go lower? Yes. But typically you can see from this chart that when we get to these levels there is a sharp rebound in supply/demand. And that's simply because most producers at these pricing levels are not profitable.

If you just look at slide 8, you can see the potash story. We have had a difficult 12 months in potash. It was a combination of factors we saw more capacity into the market, while at the same time, what I would consider to be very unusual market demand softness because of weather in North America, African swine fever in Asia. And now, lower biofuel demands due to COVID.

In fact prices moved to levels that I believe were quite unsustainable for the industry if you just use Brazil as the benchmark, when potash prices hit $200 a tonne in April before the China contract, our estimate is that we have 6 million tonnes of global operating capacity that was simply underwater.

Now we don't like the potash price in China, I've been pretty clear with that. But it has provided a bottom and certainly we've seen momentum off of that level. The India contract was up about $10 and Brazil now is running somewhere between $20 and $25 higher from the lows. And suppliers like Canpotex have full order books that extend well into July.

So the market simply looks better. We feel good about our volume outlook. And we're confident that prices are going to move into the right direction. In fact, if you look at slide 8 on the chart at the right, what you'll see is that 2020 is expected to be the worst year for new completed capacity that's going to be available. So then as we move into 2021 and beyond, we believe that the supply demand tighten and pricing momentum should follow.

So moving to the next slide, just to talk about nitrogen quickly. You can see the current pricing picture that prices today are just well below marginal producer economics. In fact, almost 50% of producers today are not sustainable at these levels. So you may be asking, well, why are prices so low? The answer is simply, we're destocking the inventory build that was built last year because of weather. And that is still in the supply chain, but it is rapidly depleting, and we think we should be more or less through that by the end of this spring season. So that should set up a very healthy fall application supply demand for nitrogen, this fall and into 2021.

While we expect the markets to remain somewhat range bound through the summer months for nitrogen, we do think that being a low cost producer like we are in North America and a few other spots around the world, those are really the businesses that are going to continue to operate and you should see more capacity, shut in because of these pricing levels.

Now for Nutrien and nitrogen, we have I think made some very smart low cost brownfield capacity expansions. If you look at our guidance for this year, our sales volumes are up about 1 million tonnes of nitrogen, and by the end of 2021 that number will grow to 1.5 million. So we've allocated some modest amounts of capital, got some very good expansions, out of our nitrogen network, and that should start to create value through this year and into next.

The next slide just really shows the leverage from a fertilizer perspective. With 27 million tonnes of fertilizer sales, we have very significant operating leverage. In fact, $25 a tonne for higher fertilizer pricing will generate somewhere between $600 million and $650 million, additional EBITDA. And so we have significant leverage, and if we believe we're at the bottom of the pricing cycle here, there's going to be a lot of upward momentum I think for our value chain.

And then if you just look at the next slide, Slide 11, I think this slide shows, why we're unique in the industry. We have stability of both earnings and cash flow with downside protection, given the diversity across the value chain, and our capital allocation policy has been clear and has been set really since the beginning of the merger.

We plan to protect our balance sheet and maintain our investment grade ratings, sustain our operations, support a stable and growing dividend, and invest in growth with a compete for capital, culture. And we've moved on all of these fronts.

So the way I look at Nutrien is that at today's pricing levels, we offer investors one of the best yielding agricultural stocks with over a 5% yield, one that we feel very confident in our ability to support. But more than that, we offer exposure to our proven retail growth strategy significant leverage when pricing and fertilizers start to rebound, which we're already seeing it, and even at today's levels, you can see that our dividend is very well supported.

I'll wrap up with one slide on ESG, I know this is top of mind for many of our investors, and it's called a Nutrien's long-term strategy for the company. It is one of our top priorities and we do intend to lead the industry, when it comes to advancing sustainable agriculture. It's one of the reasons why we just brought on our Chief Sustainability Officer. She's going to help us progress our strategy. Please have a look at our most recent ESG report, we just released earlier this year, and later this year, we plan to provide some very specific sustainability targets set for the long-term.

So I'll wrap up before taking questions just to say, look, I know many industry observers are trying to understand if our current market softness is going to spill over into 2021. Personally I don't think it will, but you never know in this industry, but if it does, Nutrien offers some very strong downside production with our business model.

And then, if you consider the leverage to the upside is so significant for us, and the fact that both crop and fertilizer prices certainly feel like they're near in the cyclical bottoms. And the fact that Nutrien has a fantastic dividend with -- which is very sustainable, I think the investors that I've talked to get the best of both worlds, they get paid to wait for the recovery, and they get to participate in the upside.

So with that Jonas, I'll turn it back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jonas Oxgaard

Thank you. Appreciate it. So I think I'll start at the fertilizer side. You said, you expected the softness to -- well to not be persistent, I think it was a surprise to some of us that the softness we've seen this year, right, Canpotex curtail production in potash, so the same thing in phosphates, and yet prices declined throughout the year. And as you pointed out, right, in nitrogen it went well below the marginal cost of production. So, can you give us some color on what's happening here? Is this is a persistently oversupplied industry?

Chuck Magro

And so the way, -- look, I don't think it was a huge surprise for certainly for me that we saw softness. So if you go back Jonas to 2019, 2019 was just one of these very unusual years. I know COVID is, sort of, caught the headlines and people are talking about COVID-19 and the impact, but really our -- the impact for the agricultural complex started in 2019, where we just had unprecedented weather in the U.S. and farmers couldn't get the product down. African swine fever hit, and that really disrupted, if I can use that phrase the Chinese demand.

While we had some new capacity coming online in potash, but a little bit in nitrogen as well. So, where we sit today is, I think a lot of that is behind us. We're starting to see that the fundamentals of the industry are actually quite strong. There's good demand for crops. There's good demand for fertilizer when we can get it on the fields.

And so what I think will happen now is, clearly at these pricing levels, if you go back to that one chart I showed, at pricing levels like this we have so much of the industry that is just simply not profitable, you're going to see normal behavior at this time of the cycle, you're going to see some capacity shut-in. Demand is going to continue, I think to grow in the ag markets, which structurally is really important.

And I think what you're going to see over the next, month but even years, is just a tighter supply demand for fertilizer, but also I think for crops in general, which I think bodes well for price momentum as we move through the second half of this year, and into 2021.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So what does inventories look like today, particularly for nitrogen?

Chuck Magro

Yeah. So for Nitrogen inventories, clearly, our picture is through our entire value chain from our producer, our nitrogen business but also the retail chain. And look, there's a lot of nitrogen going to ground right now. I'd say that's a broad comment, generally speaking in the Northern Hemisphere. And I think every retailer that we know is going to try to empty -- be empty at the end of the spring season.

So, I think a lot of the inventory build that we saw in 2019 is going to be put to ground, which is going to be important. And I think with today's pricing levels and as we said, the second half of the year, certainly the summer, we don't expect a significant rebound in pricing, so I think you're going to see some response from a supply side perspective.

So, as we move into the fall, I think you're going to see a strong demand for nitrogen and I think you'll see some price momentum as we move into the fourth quarter and into early 2021. So, we're more encouraged about nitrogen that we haven't seen that today, but we have seen that in potash, so Brazilian potash prices are up. There's reports as of yesterday at $25 up, and so -- and very good volume going into Brazil now.

So, I think from a potash perspective, clearly what we've seen now is that we're off the bottom and there's really good movement of product and higher pricing in most markets.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So, one of your competitors suggests that it might take three years before potash price is above $300 again. What's your take on that?

Chuck Magro

Yes, I think trying to predict prices three years out is not a really good use of time. I think what history has shown us Jonas is that, these are commodities, they're based on supply/demand, and they can move very, very quickly with a different supply/demand equation. And certainly from my perspective, there are several supply/demand scenarios that can see a much higher pricing than what we've talked about.

So, look, I don't want to get into the situation of having to predict pricing, but certainly what I think gives me a lot of comfort is that overall the supply/demand fundamentals are starting to improve. This year will be the worst year for new capacity to come online.

And then so -- and the potash market is going to continue to grow. Even if it grows at the historical average of 2.50% per year, I think what you'll see is as we move into 2021 and beyond, you're going to see a much tighter supply/demand equation, which then because it's a commodity, you should see price momentum.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Going back nitrogen for a second, what we've seen at least as COVID thing has been very weak demand for industrial ammonia. How does that impact you guys and how do you expect that to play out globally over the next call it six months?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, industrial nitrogen demand certainly has been softer because of COVID. But, industrial nitrogen demand is only 20% of the overall nitrogen. And I'm not talking Nutrien, globally I'm talking. And so look it's something we're watching.

We've also seen an improvement just in the last few weeks of our industrial book. So, I think look, we're going have to see how this thing plays out, but as the broader economy globally starts to open up, I think that this risk is going to be more managed.

So, from our perspective, what we are seeing from our entire sales book is that we're going to move some of that product to ag, because ag has been very strong from a nitrogen demand perspective. Not only in the United States, but in other parts of the world, we're seeing very strong agricultural demand and particularly in Australia, where we have a very large business now as well. So, there's good demand for agricultural nitrogen.

I think where we saw some of the weakness in industrial, hopefully that as the economy comes back that that's not going to be something that we're going to have to be overly concerned about. And our view is that we'll be able to sell out our sales plan as we've outlined it in our guidance, even though we're have higher -- even higher production than we had last year, because of some of the brownfield expansions.

So, overall, it's something we're watching. But we're not overly concerned about it.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. You mentioned that a large part of the cost curve is underwater right now. But are you seeing a supply response? That's always seems to be an issue, especially, in China is big in commodity.

Chuck Magro

Right. So what we typically see in the industry is we wouldn't expect to see a supply response in May. This is the time where all producers are going to operate, they're going to move the tons to through their supply chain, into ground, where you will normally see and what we would expect to see is a supply response, after the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.

So, in the summertime, and look, given the levels that we showed on the chart and that you've talked and you've seen, we would expect that supply response. Now if you look just specifically to China, we still expect China to be the high cost marginal producer. We're not seeing a lot of exports out of China right now.

And that's simply because they have a very strong domestic price and very strong demand. But as we move through the spring season in China, we will expect China to continue to export. Now our view is that you're going to see total exports of urea, somewhere to the same levels we saw last year, 4 million to 5 million tonnes.

We think that is healthy for the business, for the industry. Because China will set the high watermark when it comes to pricing and the cost curve will be well intact. And I think that what we'll see, is we'll see, more of a normal operating of supply/demand in nitrogen, which I think is helpful for the market overall.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And like last one on Nitrogen here, can you give us some thoughts on the closure in Trinidad?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, look, when we looked at our overall portfolio. A lot of the volume from our Trinidad plant what was going head into industrial ammonia applications. The market price got to a point where that one plant was, what I would call, borderline economics. And so it didn't make sense for us to operate that through this spring season.

So we made the decision at the time to take the plant down. What we said at the time was approximately three months. We're going to assess the market conditions and make the decision as we get through the spring season. What we plan to do, but that's simply a decision that we needed to make based on, the current market prices for ammonium, as well as when we look at our overall sales, but from an industrial perspective. We just, we thought it was more prudent for us to idle that capacity for the spring season.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Moving on to something more exciting retail, so I was curious to see your slide there on Brazil, that you expect higher margins in Brazil than in pretty much anywhere else in your world, on average, for your retail business. So what drives that?

Chuck Magro

Right, so, look, I think Brazil is one of these opportunities that we're really excited about. And look, we entered Brazil in 2012. So, this notion that we're going to enter Brazil in a slow and steady manner, I think, we've been true to that strategy.

It's taken us eight years to get to a size of a business that now is on a run-rate basis is $500 million. But the profitability of our retail business and when it comes to, to which geography is more profitable, is really a function of how profitable the farmers are in the product mix. And Brazil is a country that is truly dominated by soybeans and corn. And both of those crops are very profitable for us. So that's why we were excited about it. The Brazil business offers us diversity and don't forget, look, you just saw the U.S., China trade war and so having a bigger business in Brazil that diversifies our risk portfolio.

Then you talk about climate, last year we just – we just talked a little bit about just how brutal the weather was in the United States that prevented 15 million acres from getting planted in the United States. So again, having more diversity helps with that.

So, Brazil does a couple of things for us. One, it's good for the – the Brazilian farmer. There is nothing like our retail business in Brazil, where we have a one stop shop. That is working directly with farmers to maximize yields and that we're going to have one day a national presence. So that's super exciting for Brazilian farmers.

Beyond that, though, then you look at is -- can we make money? And we believe, after many years of going slow and steady that our business model has margin similar to the U.S., so that's pretty exciting for us. And the growth opportunity is quite significant. So, it de-risks our overall portfolio, which is really important. It provides a value add to Brazilian farmers, which I think is equally important.

And there's just so much growth potential, but we want to make sure we're doing it the right way. That's why we said, it's going to take us three to five years to get to a billion dollars of revenue. And we're on track for that – we're just -- most recent acquisitions and now we're at $500 million. So we're going to continue to allocate capital to Brazil, but in a slow and steady roll-up manner just to make sure that we fully understand the market dynamics and the risk.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So, one of the – one of the questions I've always had about Brazilian retail is that, if I -- back of the envelope, the average service territory North America is about 100,000 acres, I believe. There are farms in Brazil bigger than 100,000 acres. So, how do you serve a market where one single customer would merit basically an entire service center?

Chuck Magro

Right. Not all of Brazil is the same. So we have to be careful, it's a gigantic country that it has so much diversity in terms of its crops and how farming is conducted. The sweet spot we think at least for now for Nutrien’s retail business is not the nor, not the amount of grass so that everybody talks about these massive farms. Even though I think, we can add value to those gigantic farms over time. But the sweet spot for us now is the center in the Central West in the South of the country, where we have slightly smaller farms and we can provide service and value to those farmers.

And look, I think we've shown now with our business model that – that, look, there is a lot of demand there for us that farmers really are quite excited about, what we can bring to the table, because we're not just bringing a product, we're bringing agronomic service, we're bringing agronomic advice and we're bringing more and more digital tools now. So I think that, that is really the exciting part.

And the thing that you have to remember, even in the north, where the farms are huge, they're still using NPK blends, so they're not doing precision agriculture the way we would normally do it in Europe or in Australia, Canada or the U.S. And so the notion of soil sampling and tissue sampling and variable rate fertility, that's a open territory for a company like Nutrien to bring into Brazil.

And just one quick story Jonas, so 15 years ago we did this in Argentina. When we entered Argentina with our retail business 15 years ago now, it was a bulk NPK blend bag market and now, almost all of the Argentine market is precision agricultural applied and Nutrien had a huge hand in doing that. So, we think there is a lot from a sustainability and ESG perspective. We can help the bottom line of farmers, drive sustainable agricultural practices and make money along the way. We're pretty excited about the Brazil opportunity.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So, you mentioned $500 million revenue expectations. So, is it there for 2020?

Chuck Magro

No, that's a run rate number.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay.

Chuck Magro

We're not going to be able to close the new acquisition probably for the next -- I'd say the next 30 days or so. So, that you can think about that number if we don't do any future acquisitions for 2021.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So what you say is the five year or 10 year vision for Brazil, as a revenue or portion of the total retail business if you will?

Chuck Magro

Right. Well, what we laid out at the Investor Day last year in early 2019 is, we said, you know, it's going to take three to five years. So, call it a three to five year plan. We would like to have a $1 billion, U.S. dollars of revenue coming out of Brazil. So, think about 10% margins, its 100 million of EBITDA. And I think there's a lot of growth opportunity to build on from there. But for us that seem like the right risk profile to enter the country, to get -- to build the right team, as well as making a meaningful impact to our overall earnings with the investment.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So you've steadily increased your presence in Australia as well. Do you think there's more room to expand there?

Chuck Magro

We love the new acquisition in Australia. To put, the Ruralco people and technology with our landmark people and technology now and now we're all one retail company, that platform is just an industry leader and we're going to bring so much value I think to the Australian farming community. We're really excited about the future prospects.

I think the way we're going to end up growing now in Australia will probably be less about the actual physical store fronts and more about risk bringing new technology through the distribution channel that we've built. We're very excited about the network that we have in Australia. We have a fantastic leadership team, very talented people, so I think the way to grow now is going to be more organically, bringing new products and new service through the network. And there's a lot to do there, when it comes to the opportunity in Australia for Australian farmers.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So, where do you see the next leg of investment or maybe rephrasing question? What do you see as the best return on investment in retail right now, for Brazil, for proprietary?

Chuck Magro

Right. So, it's probably what we're looking for the best investment in multiple areas. I'd say, look the U.S. because of its scale and size, is still one of the best areas for us to allocate capital and so we're constantly looking at either M&A opportunities in the United States or organic growth opportunities and there's lots in our pipeline that we're working through right now.

Proprietary products, we've always looked to bring in unique value-added products through that, our Loveland products base. It was just for us that that's been a home run business. Now it's $2 billion of revenue globally. Pretty amazing considering, you know that that business was extremely small just 10 years ago and will always look to add to that product slate and move those products around the world – that we've talked about, so I won't delve on that, but the other opportunity now is digital. So, look, what we've shown here in the COVID-19 world is that we can conduct business differently and more efficiently and I think safer, when we need to. So the omnichannel that we've invested in since 2019, I think, is really starting to show return now and the feedback we’ve received from our farmer customers is that they’re really excited about the new digital tools.

So I think you're going to see U.S. expansion in the network, backward integration in the proprietary products, a new geography in Brazil, and then new technology offering through the digital platform.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So digital is my next choice of questions before we get there, Pinnacle was up for sale and you clearly passed -- talking about what it -- was it just valuation or?

Chuck Magro

Well, we know those assets and those people very well, and certainly we did have a look. We looked at almost everything in the retail. What I’d say to you, Jonas right now is -- it just -- it simply wasn't the best use of capital. We had better project in the pipeline. Higher return projects for our shareholders.

But look, I think consolidation is good for everyone. So we're very pleased that that Pinnacle was acquired. We're very pleased that it went to strategic operator and not another financial operator in the space. We think that was very important. So overall, I think that this has been good for the industry. And from our perspective, we've got a great pipeline of growth opportunities in our retail portfolio.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay, thank you. So going on to digital. So, you mentioned, online purchasing is up significantly. So what's the benefit to Nutrien from this, is it higher margin, better reach?

Chuck Magro

Yeah. So right now, I think, we're highly focused on making sure that the platform is differentiated and has value for farmers. And look the capability that we've put in, in the last -- in less than two years is we are moving -- basically we're going to have our entire product slate on the digital platform. This year we've rolled out some really neat tools. We've put out a seed selection tool, so now growers can look at different seed varieties, taken the history of their soil and moisture conditions and help select the right seed for their goals.

The other thing that they can do now that we've just -- new capability put onto the digital omnichannel platform is they can build full farm plans. So they can pick their seed, put a fertility package on and model their yields and profitability. And then if they want, they can then order all of those products now through the e-commerce platform. So look the functionality is incredible that we -- and it's really truly is one of a kind functionality that we're offering.

I think what you're going to see over time is that it will drive a higher share of wallet. It will reduce the number of customers churn and turnover that we have. And it'll allow us to take out and lean out some of our costs, but that's going to be much, much longer term down the road decisions that we'll have to make. But I do think what we're seeing right now is that it's allowing farmers to do business with us, how they want, when they want and where they want. And that’s going to be very, very important and there is going to be value ascribed to that. And I think you’ll start to see the value soon. But right now the focus is really to ensure that there is just a lot of value for farmers.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And can you talk a bit about your competitive advantage versus the others in the space, there are clearly companies trying to do online retailing, there are companies who are doing I would say more aggressive digital ag. Where do you fit into that? What's your competitive advantage?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, the market position that we are really trying to ensure that we are a primary offering for is the high value, high touch, high service and solution offering. So, the omnichannel isn't intended to do anything except support our 4,000 agronomists in that robust supply chain that we've all -- we're known for.

Last year was the perfect example, right. We gain market share last year, because the market was so compressed with the wet weather that farmers wanted to go to companies that they knew could deliver.

And we are known as a company that will and can deliver. And so that's the product offering that we've built our entire brand and reputation on is high-value, high-touch, high-service, and the digital offering is part of that, it's not intended to do anything, but support that.

Now, there are some startups and online companies that are trying to sort of put a digital kind of name on the internet and get some customer bases. And my view of that is there may be a market segment for that, but that is not the market segment that we are going after. And I think that what we've seen in the last two or three years of just extreme market volatility, what it shows is that your supply chain is everything, with your people, on those fields, with farmers and that supply chain that is the key to success in agricultural retailing and I don't see that changing longer term. I do think that we want to do is offer more capability, through the digital channels, but that's the supplement the work that we do through the distribution channel.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Just curious, you mentioned the one-stop-shop. In physical retailing, how the farmers -- like how much share of that wallet will you have from a given farmer in physical retailing and do we actually see that changing with online?

Chuck Magro

Yes, it's too early to tell. But typically -- and this is a -- this isn't -- there's lots -- no farmer is the same and their needs are not the same. But what we see often is that most farmers will have two ag retailers that they are core to. And that's because they understand that they need the reliability of the supply chain and the supply.

And so I think that what we're going to see over time as the omnichannel, the digital tools, the differentiated products in terms of proprietary products, all these things. What we're hoping is that if it was normally a 50/50 split, that we'll see a higher proportion flow to Nutrien. Will we get to 100% zero? I don't know. But I think that what we're really concentrating on and what we really want to be known for is that we want to be that reliable partner for all the decisions that farmers have to make, we will be there for them.

Just look at COVID, right. So, in the situation of COVID, farmers were very concerned that they were not going to have access to fertilizer or to seed. And so we came out right away and we made sure that that growers knew. And if you look at our first quarter numbers, they were very solid and that's important to us.

The other thing we did do is we didn't back away from financing. So, this is another thing. Some ag retailers, because of balance sheet constraints and other things like that, they've pulled back on lending money to farmers. But that's just that -- we would never do that. We think it's really core that we're going to be together with our farmer customers through good times and not so good time that we're going to support them. And in time, I think, that that is the relationship that is going to pay dividends time-and-time again.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Last one on the general side, so one of your competitors in the potash space, whoever that could be, has talked a lot about automating the mining process. Is that something you're working on as well?

Chuck Magro

Absolutely. So it's -- I don't know, a company that's not working on it, to be honest with you. And we've had just tremendous progress now with mine automation in our potash facilities. It's been incredible to see the advances we've made in just a few short years.

And one long-term vision for us is, we really don't want anybody at sort of at the mining phase. It's the most risky part of the job and as a CEO one of the things I often worry about is having so many people underground at those mine phases. And so, using technology to improve safety, to ensure that we're understanding ground conditions and to automate our mining processes is something that we're investing significant capital in.

And in time, I think, that's going to allow us to do is, it's going to allow us to become more efficient, and use higher proportions of the potash, drive those recoveries up very significantly and lower our per tonne costs. And we've got a great plan to do that, and automation is central to our investment to deliver on low cost. We're already one of the lowest cost potash producers on the planet, and I think our investment in technology is going to take us to the next level.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. In the last few minutes here is we want to talk a little bit about high level capital allocation strategy. First of all, what do you need to see to resume share buybacks?

Chuck Magro

Well, look, I think, we're getting closer to what we need to see, I guess, the way I would say is, the priority for us, when the COVID situation hit we did like every other company did. We wanted to make sure we had maximum liquidity. It's really less to do about your balance sheet at that situation, and just maximum cash.

And so, we took the same steps. We outlined all of those in our first quarter. And the company has the benefit of still generating very strong free cash flow. So we knew we had balance sheet strength. We maximized our liquidity. And we still feel very good about just the amount of cash we're going to generate, even in 2019. So that's step one.

Now step two is, just to try to understand, those risks that we outlined at the end of May. Was industrial nitrogen going to kind of come off a cliff? Was biofuel demand going to stop. These were the things we were starting to really focus on. And now that's starting to understand that it's moderating, and the word that I used is, those risks are abating. Whether they're gone or not, we don't know yet, but we're feeling much better about the second half of the year than we certainly did when we gave our first quarter numbers.

So that's what we need to see. We need to see that this is going to be -- there's going to be less of an impact, with oil now at $32, $33 a barrel. That's good. We're already starting to see palm oil prices have popped back up. India bought some palm oil for biofuel demand just recently. Some of the ethanol plants in North America have restarted. And so things feel a lot better.

So now we'll turn our attention to what's the best use for shareholders to drive our value creation. And the dividend will be first and foremost. We like the dividend. We think the dividend allows us to have downside protection. The yield now is very attractive, but we'd like to continue to grow that dividend over time, Jonas and that's going to be important part of our future allocation of capital.

But returning capital to shareholder is certainly something we've done. We've actually bought back a significant amount of stock, since we became a Nutrien in early 2018. It's part of who we are, is to return capital to shareholders. And in future buybacks, we have something that will absolutely talk with our Board about, as we get more clarity around the second half of the year in 2021.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And do you continue seeing phosphate as a core part of the business?

Chuck Magro

Well, we've taken steps to really try to take cost out of our phosphate business. We've now moved to really diversify in the phosphate business from being not just around agricultural phosphate, but industrial phosphates. And the business is much better and it's a much more cash generative business than it was just a few years ago. And so we're very pleased with that business from what we've been able to do with it.

But the business is, what I would consider to be it's not world scale. And it's certainly not one of the lowest cost phosphate business because of its size. So look, we're all -- we would always look at our entire portfolio to look for long-term value creation, but right now I think our focus is still solidly on -- there's a few more things we think we can do with our phosphate business to take our costs even lower. And it's not taking a lot of capital, it's still free cash flow neutral right now and we'll have to see longer-term where it fits in the portfolio.

Jonas Oxgaard

Very good. We are unfortunately running out of time, so that's going to stop there. And thank you so much for joining us.