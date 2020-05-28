Although part of the decline is self-inflicted (sales team defection), most of it is coronavirus-related with the general deferment of elective procedures.

Today, we provide a 'deep dive' on an intriguing medical device stock. The company has hid a rough patch which has caused the equity to drop some 60% and go below its original IPO price. However, the stock does seem to have recently formed a bottom and also has picked up some insider buying. A full investment analysis on this interesting small cap name follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) is a Brisbane, California based provider of laser, light, and other energy-based aesthetic systems. Its platforms include hair removal, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, body sculpting, vascular lesion removal, and women's health, which are sold to dermatologists and plastic surgeons in ~65 countries via its direct sales force (13 countries) and distributors. The company has a global installed base of over 12,000. It also distributes third-party manufactured skincare goods in Japan. Cutera was formed in 1998 and went public in 2004, raising net proceeds of $46.3 million at $14 a share.

Due to the broad postponement of elective procedures during the coronavirus outbreak, its shares have lost almost two-thirds of their value in the past three months. The shares after their recent decline are priced right under their IPO price more than 15 years ago and have an approximate $235 million market cap.

Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedure Market:

The company plays in a highly competitive industry with relatively low barriers to entry. Publicly traded competition includes Allergan's Zeltiq (of Cool Sculpting fame), Bausch Health's (BHC) Valeant, and InMode (INMD). Private equity is also a force in this space with recent acquisitions of Lumenis and Hologic's (HOLX) medical aesthetics division (Cynosure). Energy-based aesthetic products also compete against Botox and collagen injections, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, liposuction, and sclerotherapy.

The good news for Cutera is that the market for non-surgical aesthetic procedures grew significantly in the past decade with no end in sight. The global opportunity was ~$14 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at an 11.5% CAGR to $22.2 billion by 2025. The body contouring subsegment is anticipated to rise to $1.1 billion by 2022, growing at a 7.9% CAGR. Since the procedures are elective, cash is the method of payment, meaning no reimbursement from payer issues. However, companies like Cutera are more beholden to the whims of the economy and the amount of discretionary income available, which had not been an issue in the past half-decade - until very recently.

Source: Company Presentation

From an investor standpoint, the space was hot in 2017, when Allergan purchased Zeltiq for nearly 7x's sales and Hologic acquired Cynosure for 3.3x's sales. But with the trend towards pricing capital equipment more competitively with the expectations of selling more consumables, top lines and gross margins have suffered. Hologic paid $1.6 billion for Cynosure and two years later netted a mere $138 million in its disposition to Clayton, Dubliner & Rice as sales plunged over 40% since its acquisition.

Cutera Background

Cutera was not immune to these industry dynamics. Beset by unachievable 2018 projections for sales growth (19% proj. vs. 7% act.), gross margin (57.5% proj. vs. 53% act.), and Adj. EBITDA ($16.0 million vs $2 million), as well as constant sale force discord, shares of its stock, which traded to $55 a share in May 2018, round-tripped back to its IPO price by December of that same year.

A new CEO was onboarded in July 2019. He has pinned the company's future on four initiatives. First, was the recent launch of its next generation truSculpt body sculpting platforms, which appears to be superior to its competition - and part of the reason for Cynosure's decline. Cutera's truSculpt iD, which was added to the portfolio in July 2018, is a radiofrequency device that applies deep and uniform heating of subcutaneous fat tissue, which induces fat cell destruction. It reduces targeted fat by ~24% on average. Unlike its competition, it can treat patients with a body mass index [BMI] > 30, is not time consuming, and has a low cost of consumables. As a complement to iD, truSculpt flex was launched in June 2019, which employs bio-electric stimulation to build muscle mass to provide the equivalent of a high intensity workout in 45 minutes. The company does not break out sales by product, but adoption appears strong as management indicated that its truSculpt portfolio revenue grew 44% in FY19 versus FY18.

The second initiative was to grow its international business through greater investment in its overseas commercial sales team. Results were solid with FY19 international business increasing 24% to $75.5 million versus U.S. growth of 4% to $106.2 million. Owing to this performance, foreign business as a percentage of total revenue grew from 37% in 2018 to 42% in 2019.

Third, and possibly most importantly, Cutera sought to expand its recurring revenue streams through the sale of maintenance contracts, the distribution of the third-party skin care line in Japan, and the expansion of single-use, per-procedure consumables - a razor/razor blade model - as part of its energy-based aesthetic systems. These more consistent sources of revenue can help smooth out the lumpy sales of its capital products that can run into the six-figures. At YE19, ~30% of its installed base feature consumables (including the truSculpt additions), up from ~22% at YE18. On all fronts, this program experienced excellent traction in 2019. Skincare line sales increased 47% over 2018 to $8.5 million; service revenue rose 14% to $23.1 million; and consumable revenue jumped 132% to $9.6 million. Overall, recurring revenue accounted for 23% of total sales. Cutera's long-term objective for this metric is 50%.

Lastly, Cutera focused on gross margin expansion from multiple angles. It was looking to improve product mix, namely the emphasis on higher margin consumables. On the expense side, the company targeted freight and material costs. These efforts resulted in a ~210 basis point gross margin improvement in FY19 to 55.2%.

4Q19 and Initial FY20 Outlook:

Cutera closed off its 2019 campaign with a solid 4Q19, reporting Adj. EPS of $0.14 a share on revenue of $51.8 million, besting Street consensus by $0.05 and $0.4 million, respectively. Gross margins improved ~390 basis points over 4Q18 to 56.7% (non-GAAP). For the full year, revenue improved 12% from $162.7 million in 2018 to $181.7 million.

On its February 26, 2020 conference call, management projected 2020 Adj. EBITDA - which for Cutera equals Adj. EPS - of $6.5 million (at that time $0.45 a share) on revenue of $197 million, representing 53% and 8% improvements over FY19.

Of course, that was before COVID-19 blindsided the global economy. When the company reported first quarter results on May 7th, revenue slipped some 11% from the year ago period to $32.2 million. The shortfall was caused a decline in equipment sales as most of the nation went into virtual shut down mode. However, there were some encouraging highlights in first quarter numbers such as:

truSculpt portfolio revenue growth of 11% on Y/Y basis

Recurring revenue growth of 28%

International revenue growth of 18%

On the R&D front, Cutera is currently developing and testing an aesthetic laser for the treatment of acne that targets the sebaceous gland, the host environment of acne development. An efficacy trial is currently underway.

The Rapid Decline:

After its solid rebound in 2019, Cutera got off to a rocky start in 2020 with the mid-January departure of its EVP of North American sales, who took several of his team members with him. Fears that this disruption would negatively impact the top line menaced the stock as it declined from the mid-30s in mid-January into the high 20s by month's end. Then COVID-19 overtook the Northern Hemisphere.

On April 3, 2020, Cutera withdrew its FY20 guidance and announced 25% salary reductions in the C-suite and board level. Obviously, looking at first quarter results delivered in early May, the company was significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company ended the first quarter with just under $20 million in cash on the balance sheet. To further sure up its balance sheet, the company executed a spot secondary, raising net proceeds of $26.7 million at $10.50 a share. On April 21st Cutera announced that it had received $7.1 million in federal coronavirus assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, which will be forgiven if it is earmarked for qualifying costs such as payroll and rent. These measures will provide the company with a decent cash cushion as the economy restarts.

Not surprisingly, Piper Sadler, who underwrote the spot secondary, initiated coverage on Cutera with an outperform rating and an $18 price target. Stephens, who rates the stock a buy, was recently compelled to lower its price target from $45 to $15. Stifel Nicolaus on May 5th cut its price target from $32 to $26 but upgraded the shares to a Buy as they see 'momentum building' into 2021. Both Sidoti and Maxim Group currently have Hold ratings on the stock.

Both CEO David Mowry and board member Daniel Plants are buyers at these depressed levels. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares back on March 10th, while Plants, representing the interests of Voce Capital Management, invested $1 million on the spot secondary at $10.50 per share. Plants had purchased ~$1.5 million of stock earlier in 2020 at an average price just under $24 a share. Another director also bought $200,000 of the secondary offering. There has been no insider selling in this name for nearly two years.

Verdict:

Cutera is currently trading at approximately 1.3x's 2020E sales pre-coronavirus. In mid-January, prior to the sales force departures, the stock was trading at 2.8x's 2020E sales. Certainly, the company will suffer in the near-term from the postponement or (in some cases) the outright cancellation of elective procedures. And with the extent of recovery to what will be a historically awful 2Q20 still unknown, the amount of disposable income available for them is still in question.

With most of the American population cooped up at home with no access to a gym, there will certainly be more candidates for Cutera's body sculpting offerings. Cutera does not have to fully recover to make it a good buy here. The key losses in its sales unit will be replaced and the economy will recuperate. The company had good momentum coming off a solid 2019. Even with the ~20% dilution from the spot secondary, the selling seems overdone. I have followed the insiders and added a recent stake in Cutera within my own personal portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.