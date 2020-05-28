Earnings are perceived to be more volatile due to the tendency of Harold Hamm, chairman, to "take positions" from time to time.

One of the more costly things in any commodity industry is inconsistency as noted by a tendency to succumb to "this time it is different". Harold Hamm, chairman of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), appears to have succumbed to that habit in order to try to secure above-average profits.

The current adventure began with a lack of hedging in case the current downturn in industry pricing actually would happen. Once that downturn did happen, then he began to shut-in production until oil and gas prices improve. But Continental has not hedged its production. Therefore the decline of production is not offset at all by any hedging income.

There are plenty of well hedged producers that can adequately finance the lower level of current activity by cashing in hedges as they mature. These hedged producers do not actually have to produce oil and gas to receive the hedge payments. The result is a fair amount of the industry will continue to "live off the hedging program" while shutting in production.

Fortunately, Continental Resources has proved in the past to be very profitable once a recovery begins. Therefore, if the coronavirus challenges fade as quickly as many hope, this company could emerge from the current production shutdown relatively unscathed. The risk here is for an extended shutdown period accompanied by some significant draws of the company credit line. A reduced unused credit line would hinder the next cyclical recovery. That puts this company "out on a limb" without much in the way of a backup plan should there be delays or an unexpected turn of events.

Costs

This company has some of the best costs in the industry. The main result was decent cash flow in the first quarter.

Source: Continental Resources First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Cash flow, which held up very well, thanks to the low costs, will take a big dive in the second quarter. In the past, the company has generally kept the key debt ratio of long-term debt-to-EBITDAX below 2.0 during the good times. That has resulted in substantial liquidity for a decision to shut in significant amount of production until further notice.

Source: Continental Resources First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the cash costs of production are easily under $10 BOE. This verifies the statement that management made during the conference call that the production was cash flow positive despite the abnormally low pricing. Rather than negative cash flow as the shut-in reason, management has shifted the discussion to a "sufficient sales price" for the production delivered. Therefore management is "gambling" that the current projected future pricing will more than justify the cash flow delayed by shutting in current production.

Typically unconventional wells are not damaged by shut-ins. In fact they will usually produce at higher rates when initially restarted. In some ways that shut-in production will be produced in addition to the normal production over the next couple of months. Understand that is a big simplification of the effects.

The other takeaway is that such low cash production costs will give rise to some very generous cash flow once oil prices return to WTI $40 and above. Therefore a couple of significant credit line draws would not be all that damaging to the company's finances. However, should this situation persist beyond six months, then investors would need to become concerned.

Source: Continental Resources May 2020 Investor Presentation

Putting together the finding and development costs with the operating WTI breakeven price basically calculates the well breakeven point. Many companies want a 20% return to cover all the things that can happen. But the above chart demonstrates some of the lowest well breakeven points in the industry.

Basically Continental Resources' management can drill wells as long as it receives about $20 per BOE (for a very rough estimate of well breakeven).

Those low costs allow Harold Hamm to "take a stand" from time to time. If he happens to make a wrong guess, then those low costs will be "bailing him out" during the next cyclical upturn.

One reason for the low finding and development costs is that Continental Resources was one of the first companies to operate in the Bakken. It therefore had its pick of the acreage before a lot of competition arrived. Low cost leases and excellent location are often very important competitive moats that usually do not get a lot of attention from analysts.

The Future

Now that the decision has been made to shut in production, investors will have to wait and see how this works out. The company does operate with a little more debt than many its size. However, in the 2019 fiscal year, the debt ratios were more than adequate. This year, the company may have to do what it can in the fiscal second half to limit a climbing debt load.

We will recover from the coronavirus. The major questions are how long this recovery takes and what will the recovery cost industry. This company has the financial strength to borrow at least $1 billion without much concern. The second quarter could easily result in an outspend of $300 million.

Since most states are beginning some form of easing in an attempt to restart part of their economies, it is probably a foregone conclusion that the price of oil will rally over the next several months. All Continental Resources needs is a good beginning of a rally to begin recovering from this downturn.

Low cost leaders like Continental Resources make a lot more money during the "upswing" than they lose at the bottom of the cycle. The companies with marginal locations tend to sell stock to raise money to recover from downturns. Here, that stockholder liquidation should not be necessary.

However, a balanced approach would be a solid hedging program "day in and day out". Then what you lose in one direction of the industry cycle, you gain back in the opposite direction of the industry cycle. Hedging can be a zero-sum game that provides better earnings visibility without all the earnings volatility at Continental Resources.

The lack of hedging makes this common a speculative play on the oil price recovery. In addition, some of the executive decisions that have made the front page of the business section at least give investors the impression that nerves of steel are a requirement for this investment. Long term though, this company was built from scratch by Harold Hamm. He knows how to run this company better than anyone else. As long as he is involved in the company operations, Continental Resources should provide decent, long-term returns (although those returns could be volatile) from the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.