Relative to growth, value is now trading at its cheapest ever, around the globe and by most metrics.

Value Investing: Simple but Not Easy

Warren Buffett famously said, “ Investing is simple, but not easy.” A Graham and Dodd devotee, Buffett is certainly one of the most successful investors of all time. He is also known for his strategy of buying the stocks of value companies—companies with relatively low prices to fundamental metrics such as book value, earnings, cash flow and sales.

If the strategy was simple, why did he proclaim it was not easy? I believe it was because he understood that all strategies that invest in risk assets will experience very long periods of poor performance. And most investors are unable to withstand the stress created by bear markets. At some point the drawdown, whether it’s in absolute or relative terms, becomes large enough that it causes investors to reach what I call their “GMO” point—the point where their stomach screams, “Get me out!” That leads to the loss of discipline and panic selling, which is why Buffett has advised investors: “If they insist on trying to time their participation in equities, they should try to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful.”

Demonstrating that the winning strategy of staying the course is difficult, the S&P 500 has underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasury bills for three periods of at least 13 years: 1929-43, 1966-82 and 2000-12. Value investing has also experienced periods of significant drawdowns, including twice during the 1930s, 1989-1991, and during the dot-com boom (1998-March 2000).

The most recent large drawdown, from January 2007 through March 2020, of just over 50 percentage points, is the largest ever, with the vast majority of the drawdown (36.8 percentage points) beginning in 2017. Note that the first quarter of 2020 alone produced an almost 23 percentage point drawdown. It’s periods such as these that make value investing difficult—you have to be able to withstand the pain, ignoring the cries from your stomach.

I’ve learned that a knowledge of investment history can help you ignore those cries. With that in mind, we’ll review the findings presented by AQR Capital Management’s founder Cliff Asness in his May 2020 paper Is (Systematic) Value Investing Dead? Asness began by showing that value is now trading as cheap, relative to growth, as it ever has. Using the metric price-to-book (P/B), since 1968 the median was growth stocks trading 5.4 times as expensive as value stocks. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, growth stocks were trading at a record 11.8 times as expensive, 119 percent above the median.

Other Metrics Tell the Same Story

To address the concerns raised by researchers of the increasing importance of intangibles (such as research and development expenses), the value of which is not reflected on the balance sheet, and share buybacks (and their impact on book value), Asness examined three other commonly used value metrics—price-to-sales (P/S), trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) and forward price-to-earnings (P/EF)—to determine how current valuations compared to historical valuations. He found that, as was the case for P/B, P/E was trading at the 100th percentile, P/EF was trading at the 99th percentile, and P/S was trading at the 83rd percentile. For all but P/S, these are approximately four standard deviation occurrences. This is important to note because it shows the distance current valuations are from the median. In other words, you could have been in the 100th percentile, but valuations could have been much closer to the median than they are now. Using a combination value metric, equal weighting the four measures, current valuations are at the 100th percentile, a 4.3 standard deviation event.

Excluding Certain Stocks Doesn’t Change the Story

Asness next moved to examining the question of whether we have entered a new economic regime, one where “winners take all” as they gain monopolies, or at least create wide moats protecting their profits. This is another “hypothesis” we hear about why value no longer works. To test this hypothesis, Asness ran three tests, examining the value/growth valuation spread over the period 1968-March 2020 while excluding the “hard to value” companies from both the current data and the historical data. First, he excluded companies in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. He found that the valuation spread was still in the 100th percentile. Second, he excluded the 5 percent “megacaps,” the winner-take-all (big market) stocks. Again, he found valuations in the 100th percentile. Third, he excluded the 10 percent most expensive stocks. Once again, he found that even throwing out the most expensive stocks left the valuation spread at the 100th percentile relative to history. In each case, valuations were about a four standard deviation event.

Removing Industry Bets

Asness next analyzed valuations in a way that many systematic value managers do—neutralizing exposure to industry—eliminating any industry bet that a value strategy can lead to. Once again, he found that valuations were at extreme levels never seen before—the final reading minus the median was 36 percent higher than the prior maximum over the median that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis (2008-09). For the “P/B haters,” he then performed the same analysis using industry-neutral P/S, P/E and P/EF and found basically the same result—the valuation spreads in each case at the 100th percentile, all between 2.7 and 5.5 standard deviation events.

Asness next tested the “monopoly” (winner-take-all) hypothesis against an industry-neutral portfolio constructed using his composite valuation metric (equal weighting the P/B, P/S, P/E and P/EF metrics). Whether examining the scenarios of no exclusion, removing technology, media, and telecommunications, removing the 5 percent megacaps, or removing the 10 percent most expensive stocks, in each case valuation spreads were at the 100th percentile and were at least five standard deviation events.

Moving on to examining if there were changes in the economic regime that might have caused value companies to be less profitable than they had been historically relative to growth companies, using measures of profitability (return on assets adjusted for interest expense and gross profitability), he found that there has been no noticeable change in relative profitability:

The median difference of the gross profitability of the cheap minus the gross profitability of the expensive portfolio is -14% over the last 50+ years (the cheap portfolio’s median gross profitability is 27% vs. 41% for the expensive portfolio).

The end-of-period median was also 14 percent. For return on assets, the median difference over the more than 50-year period in cheap versus expensive stocks was -5 percent. The current difference is -4 percent, at the 85th percentile. Thus, based on this measure, cheap stocks look better than they normally do. There’s simply no evidence that systematic profitability differences are driving today’s historically wide valuation differences.

Asness moved on to examining whether increased balance sheet risk could explain the extreme valuations.

Can Leverage Explain Valuations?

Asness found that cheap stocks are actually less leveraged than expensive ones in the absolute and versus the average historical tendency:

The ratio of the debt-to-equity (book value of equity) of the cheap to the expensive portfolio has a historical median value of 81% (the cheap are somewhat less levered on this measure on average). So, how does today compare to history? Today, debt-to-book-equity (of the cheap divided by the expensive) stands at 66%, substantially below the 81% median value (that’s 28th percentile based on 50+ years of history).

Thus, neither changes in profitability nor increased leverage can explain the extreme valuations.

Summary

Asness demonstrated that not only is value cheap today, it’s at historically extreme levels of cheapness—in most cases spreads in valuations are wider than they were during either the tech bubble or the Great Financial Crisis. He showed that it’s not because of accounting problems with P/B, it’s not due to a new economic regime where winners take all, it’s not a megacap thing, it’s not due to extreme valuations of the most expensive 10 percent of stocks, it’s not due to the fundamentals of value companies being worse than usual, and it’s not due to increased leverage of value companies.

Value’s underperformance has been due to investors’ willingness to pay far higher prices for growth stocks than has been the case historically. While we don’t know how that will play out in the future, we do know how value performed (using P/B) after the prior worst historical drawdowns identified above.

After producing a 16.8 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 30.8 percent) from 1931 through 1932, from 1933 through 1936 value outperformed by 14.1 percent per annum (total outperformance of 93.5 percent). After producing a 13.3 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 36.4 percent) from April 1937 through May 1940, from June 1940 through December 1949 value outperformed by 10.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 165.9 percent). After producing a 22.1 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 28.3 percent) from August 1979 through November 1980, from December 1980 through December 1988 value outperformed by 10.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 133.6 percent). After producing a 9.7 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 25.0 percent) from April 1989 through December 1991, from January 1992 through December 1997 value outperformed by 9.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 74.1 percent). After producing a 22.0 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 36.6 percent) from June 1998 through March 2000, from April 2000 through December 2006 value outperformed by 14.2 percent per annum (total outperformance of 145.3 percent).

In each of these five cases, the recovery of the value premium was larger and lasted longer than did the drawdown. In each of the two more recent drawdowns, examined below, that has not been the case. While value did manage to recover most of the drawdowns, they were short-lasting.

After producing a 13.9 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 27.6 percent) from January 2007 through February 2009, from March 2009 through April 2010 value outperformed by 22.1 percent (total outperformance of 26.2). After producing a 4.1 percent per annum loss (total drawdown of 21.2 percent) from May 2010 through December 2015, in 2016 value outperformed by 20.8 percent.

The pain of these seven severe drawdowns, especially the pain of the most recent one, the largest in history, is what makes value investing simple, but not easy. That said, for those who have lived through prior periods when value experienced large drawdowns and were ultimately rewarded for their discipline, perhaps it’s somewhat easier to stay the course. And for those who are too young to have experienced such drawdowns, a knowledge of the historical evidence can help provide that discipline.

In closing, I offer these final words of caution: all strategies involving risk assets assume risk of failure, regardless of your investment horizon—there is no guarantee that you will ultimately be rewarded. If you doubt that, just ask investors in Japanese large-cap stocks who from January 1990 through March 2020 earned no return, and that’s even before considering inflation (note that value stocks returned 3 percent per annum). That’s not a reason to avoid risk. It’s a reason to diversify, avoiding concentrating assets in any one risk basket because that one basket just might be the one that experiences decades of underperformance. As mentioned earlier, the S&P 500 has experienced three periods of at least 13 years when it underperformed totally riskless Treasury bills—another example of why investing is simple, but not easy.

