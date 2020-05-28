Image source

Utilities are generally safe places for investors to hide out during market turmoil, as their steady and predictable nature becomes quite attractive when the environment is anything but steady and predictable. One such utility, SJW Group (SJW), has held up well relative to many stocks during this downturn but has still suffered. I believe it is because, after the company's late-2019 merger with Connecticut Water Service, investors were pricing in enormous amounts of growth. That growth has been repriced a bit, but SJW has only gone from being unbelievably expensive to really expensive. For that reason, I still see SJW as an avoid.

The merger

The merger with Connecticut Water Service, or CTWS, has significant benefits for SJW. The company paid $1.1 billion for CTWS and its 136k customers, which reside in Maine and Connecticut. SJW is headquartered in San Jose, California and also has operations in Texas in addition to CTWS's service areas. The mix is a bit odd just considering how far away these utilities are from each other, but SJW has made it work.

SJW believes that it can now expect to see high single-digit earnings per share growth annually, beginning in 2021, from the merger after customary integration costs are accrued this year. With revenue from CTWS adding to the top line and a small amount of operating leverage being provided by the additional scale, it stands to reason that SJW would see incremental gains in profitability.

However, given that the company was forced by regulators to keep the team in Connecticut as a condition of the merger and because it appears the CTWS business is still operating largely as it was before, I think scale advantages will be minor. In addition, SJW issued ~8 million new shares to fund the acquisition, so that cost will continue to dilute shareholders for years to come.

Earnings start to show potential issues

The interesting thing is that SJW's first quarter report showed some of the very problems I'm concerned about, in addition to some others. The company reported diluted EPS at $0.08 against $0.21 in the year-ago period, but if we adjust for the CTWS merger and its costs for both periods, adjusted EPS would have been $0.30 and $0.23, respectively.

However, SJW noted that in the first quarter in California, the company's service area saw the lowest rainfall in the past 10 years, meaning it has to replace sourced water with water purchased from local agencies, or pumped from the aquifer. This has costs, which SJW estimates at $4.2 million per billion gallons. The end result of this is that SJW now sees annual water production costs up about $10 million this year, or ~$0.30 per share. As a result, SJW cut its guidance for EPS from $2.25 to $2.35 to a new range of $1.95 to $2.05 for 2020.

Operating revenue was $116 million in Q1, up sharply from $78 million in last year's Q1, which was before CTWS came on board. Indeed, $27.4 million of the increase was due to CTWS customers, $6 million came from increased usage from customers, and $3.5 million accrued from rate increases. SJW is expected to post very strong revenue growth this year because of CTWS, which will accrue benefits in all four quarters of 2020 given that the merger closed in October of last year; Q4's benefit will be small.

Operating expenses rose sharply in Q1 as well, increasing from $65 million to $100 million as water production costs rose from $27 million to $44 million. CTWS was responsible for $6.3 million of that, but $5.4 million was due to increasing water production expenses thanks to a decrease in the use of available water supplies. This is a margin-crimping incremental cost that was due in part to reduced rainfall, which SJW is exposed to, particularly in California. The company also saw higher SG&A costs and merger-related costs from CTWS, which was expected, and should abate into next year.

Finally, SJW is seeing sharply elevated costs from its merger financing. Q1 saw net interest expense rise from $3.96 million to $13.28 million as the company used proceeds from previously-issued capital to actually fund the merger, and not invest the proceeds for interest income, as was the case in last year's Q1. This will occur in all remaining quarters for this year as SJW laps very low interest expense values from 2019 with much larger values this year, crimping earnings. The merger has benefits, but it was somewhat costly, and those costs are beginning to impact SJW's earnings. Unlike merger-related costs, these financing costs aren't going away in 2021, and earnings expectations need to reflect that.

The valuation is still too optimistic

SJW, in my view, is much like any other water utility. It has built-in rate increases that allow it to boost prices over time, but it also must invest in infrastructure. SJW's exposure to the incredibly popular market of San Jose is a competitive advantage, but the dilution of this advantage by entering Connecticut and Maine means, in my view, that the multiple of the stock should reflect that.

SJW is expensive in part because it has a dividend increase streak of more than 50 years, which is obviously extraordinary. That sort of track record is very difficult to come by in any industry, and SJW deserves the credit for that. However, the yield is just above the broader market, so I wouldn't classify SJW as an income stock by any means. This is owed in no small part to the fact that shares are so expensive, which drives the yield down.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS is expected to be ~$2 this year and $2.49 next year after the merger costs of CTWS are fully accrued in 2020. After that, analysts expect an average of something in the mid-single-digits, which is respectable, but not particularly impressive.

Shares trade for a staggering 30 times this year's earnings, and 24 times next year's earnings, which price in 39% EPS growth this year and a further 25% growth next year. With this sort of multiple on such very high expectations for growth, I don't see a lot of room for something to go wrong.

Interest expense and lack of rainfall in California are two large risks, in my view, to this robust growth forecast, and with the stock already pricing this growth in with its huge earnings multiple, the risks seem to outweigh the rewards. For that reason, I think this Dividend King should be avoided at best, and those that own it would do well to consider selling it and waiting for a lower price or investing the proceeds into something with less growth priced in.

