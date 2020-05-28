And at 40x this peak cash flow operation, with decelerating growth, it's simply too close to fair value.

Even though Q1 2020 was strong, it's not likely to return to making $70 million in cash flows from operations as it did in 2019 for some time ahead.

Even though its share price has fallen significantly in 2020, I do not believe there's a strong bargain opportunity available.

Investment Thesis

CarGurus (CARG) has seen its share price substantially compress over the last six months. And although I do not believe there's substantial upside potential, at $2.8 billion market cap, I am less bearish on this investment than I've been for some time.

Having said that, the issues I had with CarGurus have not gone away entirely. Namely, its ability to revenue growth continues to decelerate. While at the same time, its maturing U.S. segment is nowhere near as profitable as it needs to be to support its present valuation.

Revenue Growth Comes Out Stronger Than Expected

Remember, CarGurus only got meaningfully affected by COVID-19, starting in the last month of Q1 2020.

Estimates for the company have now come down significantly. Accordingly, average estimates on SA are pointing towards $504 million for 2020:

Even if we assume that these estimates are too negative, and in the best case CarGurus' total revenue comes out as $600 million in 2020 -- which is highly doubtful -- this would imply flat growth for the year.

So how does CarGurus go from growing in Q1 2020 at 17%, to ending the year with flat revenue growth rates? Because it's not going to be as acquisitive in 2020 as it has been (more on this lower down).

Profit Margins Appear Stable

This is a busy slide.

The key takeaway is that its US GAAP operating margins came out at 14% in Q1 (dark green box -- top left). While improvements on its International segment supported its consolidated GAAP margin, up from 5% this time last year to 8% in Q1 2020 (light green box -- bottom right).

Thus, this certainly did positively surprise me, as I expected significantly worse performance from Q1 2020 -- certainly not operating margin expansion on a GAAP basis.

Cash Flow Generation Is Anemic

The issue I've had with CarGurus is that its strategy is predominantly driven through aggressive M&A. Indeed, we can see that:

More about this in the video.

The Carrot For Investors

The Bottom Line

It is difficult to build a compelling investment where CarGurus is not close to fairly valued at $2.8 billion. Its revenues are not likely to return to 20% growth rates for some time. Meanwhile, investors are paying close to 40x its peak cash flow from operation in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.