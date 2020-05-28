A 50%-plus discount to tangible book value seems like an overreaction to me, but ING has "earned" its status as a value trap and investors need to weigh that undervaluation against lackluster core growth prospects.

Liking ING Groep (ING) has been nothing but an exercise in frustration for years, with the recent COVID-19 outbreak only exacerbating what had been an extended period of underperformance. While ING’s credit quality and risk exposures screen relatively favorably, the bank’s heavy reliance on spread lending remains a significant risk and investors have been waiting in vain for a while now for some spark to ignite the business and the share price.

There are a lot of cheap-looking bank stocks out there now, so investors have the luxury of being picky. I do think that ING shares are trading significantly below long-term fair value, but the full impact of COVID-19 on credit quality is yet to be seen and ING has not yet named a new CEO. I believe whomever the board selects will be starting off from a period of low expectations and healthy capital, and I think the valuation is appealing, but this has been a value trap for quite some time now and that may well be the case for a while longer.

Manageable Credit Risks, On Balance

Although European banks increased their provisioning in the first quarter, driving weaker profits, provisioning generally came in below analyst expectations – a reversal of the trend seen in U.S. banks during the quarter. Specific to ING, the provisioning level looked low on a comparable basis (0.42% of loans), particularly next to banks like BBVA (BBVA) and Santander (SAN), but these provisions will likely need to be increased in Q2 given the deterioration in multiple economies since the end of the first quarter.

There are several puts and takes on ING’s risk exposure, but on balance, I think ING is in decent shape. KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY) looks less risky to me, as does Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), but it may already be a little late to be playing defense.

In terms of the percentage of loans in higher-risk sectors, ING screens high at 9%, on par with ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY) and SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLY), and well above names like KBC and Santander, due to its high exposure to energy lending – one of the highest in Europe at around 5%. It’s worth noting, though, that less than 15% of this lending has direct oil price risk and current coverage ratios are still healthy. What’s more, ING has relatively little exposure to sectors like transport, hospitality, and leveraged finance.

ING also benefits from a diverse loan book. While ING has a meaningful corporate lending business, the quality of its customer base (in terms of bond ratings) is quite high (same with KBC), while ABN and SocGen have significant exposure to companies rated BB+ or below (around 60% and 50%, respectively, versus around 22% at ING). ING also benefits from a large-ish mortgage book at around 33% of loans (versus 21% at SocGen and 37% at KBC), and I believe governments will actively support stimulus packages to keep mortgage borrowers above water.

Spread Challenges Once Again In Focus

I’m not too concerned about ING’s risk exposure – the bank is almost certain to see higher charge-offs over the next couple of years, but I think the actual losses will be well below what the decline in market value would suggest. What I remain concerned about, though, is the bank’s earning power.

ING outperformed on its fee income line in the first quarter, but fee income (excluding investment income and “other”) is less than 20% of overall revenue and net interest income still represents more than 75% of revenue. With central banks once again committed to basically zero or near-zero rates to support staggering economies, ING’s earnings power is once again compromised. The net interest margin in the first quarter was only 1.5%, and it’s tough to earn good returns with such weak spreads.

Stronger loan growth (loans were up 3% this quarter) can help, as can policies like actually charging negative rates to large depositors, but this remains a key area of concern over the next couple of years. Past investments in digital services should help offset this somewhat by lowering operating costs, but investors have been waiting for those cost savings to show up and they really haven’t made a big positive impact yet.

The Outlook

ING management claims that their loan book is more diverse and less risky than in past cycles, and I agree with them. I do remain concerned, though, about the weak spread growth prospects, and this is really the time when the company needs to step up with respect to operating leverage. While management is not accruing for a 2020 dividend at this point, a dividend could still be paid (though I’m modeling no dividend in 2020) and the company’s capital situation looks healthy. It would take a dire economic scenario in Europe to bring ING to a point of needing more capital.

With weaker spread income prospects and higher credit losses, I believe 2024 earnings are likely to be below 2019 earnings. Over the longer term, my modelling changes lead to a core earnings growth rate of around 2%, and I believe ROE will remain below the cost of equity for the foreseeable future, with ROTCE in the mid-single digits for a couple of years.

Obviously, there is significant modeling uncertainty with banks, as relatively small changes in rate assumptions, operating leverage, credit losses, and so on can have large impacts on earnings. There’s also more company-specific uncertainty, as ING has yet to name a new CEO and that new CEO will need to come up with a new strategic plan for the business.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a near-term P/TBV approach based upon expected ROTCE, I get roughly similar fair value results – around $10 to $10.50 for the ADRs. That suggests meaningful undervaluation, but that undervaluation is tempered by a lack of obvious near-term drivers. While I think ING is priced too low here, I’ve thought that for a while with this bank and it has gotten me nowhere. Investors need to be aware of the risk that this remains a value trap for a protracted period of time, but I do believe ING will return to paying a meaningful dividend as early as 2021 and I believe the current 50%-plus discount to tangible book is just too high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.