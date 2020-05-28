It's difficult to find any upside that's not priced in already, aside from letting momentum carry the stock forward.

Presently, there's the expectation that Q4 and early fiscal 2022 will see a healthy pipeline of revenue growth, reigniting its strong revenue growth.

Investment Thesis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported a strong Q1 2021 results which left investors elated. Given its ability to pivot to a largely fully virtual platform, even though its salesforce is somewhat muted at present, it delivered a reassuring set of results.

Taken together with overall market euphoria, investors remain fully unperturbed by its decelerating revenue growth trajectory it expects for full-year fiscal 2021.

Breaking Down Its Quarterly Performance

At the most superficial level, Workday had a strong quarter, reminding investors that it is well-positioned for the new normal environment. But below the surface, a different landscape starts to emerge:

Source: Author's calculations

As a reminder, approximately 87% of Workday's revenue is subscription based. The remainder is its Professional Services revenue which amounts to close to 13%.

Workday's Professional Services revenues are consulting fees for deployment and optimization services, as well as training. In other words, these are set-up fees that are more likely than not one-off at the time of contract initiation.

Furthermore, not only is its Professional Services revenue stream non-profitable on a GAAP-basis, but if we also add back its stock-based compensation, payroll tax related items, amortization to make this figure non-GAAP, thereby adding-back the $23 million, even then, its non-GAAP gross margins reach 1%.

Accordingly, we can surmise that Workday's Professional Services revenue stream is not meaningful economically accretive to its operations. Thus, we are left with Workday's Subscription Services to guide us as to its actual prospects.

Subscription Services Backlog Starts Losing Steam, How Bad Will Q3 2021 Get?

Backlog is a leading indicator, offering investors visibility ahead. Last year, Workday's backlog was up 30.0% year-over-year. This time around, its revenue backlog growth rate has decelerated to 20.5%. One of the reasons being what Co-President Chano Fernandez noted during the call that deals are getting pushed out in this uncertain period.

For full-year fiscal 2021, Workday's guidance points to its Subscription Services growing at ~19%. Given that for Q1 2021 its Subscription Services was up 25.8%, and that for Q2 2021 it has guided it to be up ~21%, this implies that for the first half of 2021, its Subscription Services should be growing at north of 22% (weighted), whereas for the remainder of the year, there should be further deceleration, so that the whole year ends up growing at 19%.

During the call, analysts tried to get any sort of qualitative commentary from management, but management was understandably tight-lipped about its near-term prospects while at the same time assuring investors that Q4 2021 and early fiscal '22 should see Workday's momentum pick back up.

Valuation - Why Pay The Premium

Source: Author's calculations

The Bottom Line

Investors are paying a large premium for stability and visibility. For now, Workday's revenue growth trajectory is less predictable than its valuation requires.

