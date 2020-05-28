Summary

KGC posted a profit of $122.7 million or $0.10 per share in first-quarter 2020 compared to a profit of $64.7 million or $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

Total attributable gold production was 567,327 Au Equivalent Oz in the first quarter, down 6.4% year over year.

It is time to take a good chunk of your gold profit off the table and wait patiently to see what will happen next.