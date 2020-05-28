It is time to take a good chunk of your gold profit off the table and wait patiently to see what will happen next.

Total attributable gold production was 567,327 Au Equivalent Oz in the first quarter, down 6.4% year over year.

KGC posted a profit of $122.7 million or $0.10 per share in first-quarter 2020 compared to a profit of $64.7 million or $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Kinross Gold - Tasiast Mine.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its first-quarter results on May 5, 2020. I was not so impressed with the gold equivalent production, which I found particularly weak.

Furthermore, the second quarter of 2020 will not be something that shareholders will celebrate either.

The crucial element is that the gold price is now very high and is still above $1,700 per ounce as I write this article. At those levels, gold miners, including Kinross Gold, are turning into a cash machine.

Kinross is still largely outperforming the VanEck Vectors gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

However, the stock price reflects this booming situation, and valuation starts to be a problem, especially if the price of gold cannot continue to improve, and signs of fatigue are now showing.

The investment thesis is now to keep only a core position long term that could be around 40% and turn the rest of your holding into cash until the gold sector has retraced sufficiently.

Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Notably, the price of gold is at record levels in both the Brazilian real and the Russian rouble. If these currency levels persist, they can have a powerful impact on our cost structure and margins. For example, at Paracatu approximately 60% of our costs are in Brazilian real, which has depreciated by more than 25% year-to-date. Although we withdrew our 2020 guidance in recognition of the uncertain operating environment, we will continue to work towards the original targets.

Kinross Gold - Financials history 1Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 786.5 786.2 837.8 877.1 996.2 879.8 Net Income in $ Million -27.7 64.7 71.5 60.9 521.5 122.7 EBITDA $ Million 180.4 276.6 315.8 339.3 840.3 381.3 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.41 0.10 Operating cash flow in $ Million 183.5 251.6 333.0 231.7 408.6 299.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 273.0 264.8 276.7 265.5 298.2 213.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -89.5 -13.2 56.3 -33.8 110.4 85.9 Total cash $ Million 349 406.9 475.4 358.0 575.1 1138.6 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,735 1,871 1,891 1,837 1,837 2,488 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,250.2 1,259.1 1,261.2 1,263.9 1,264.1 1,265.3

Data Source: Company release, Morningstar, and Fun Trading.

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total attributable gold production was 567,327 Au Equivalent Oz in the first quarter, down 6.4% year over year. The company sold 542,042 GEOs.

Operation Highlights around the three primary producing mines:

Source: KGC Presentation

Note: The three mines Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast count for 61.5% of the total gold equivalent production in 1Q'20. The chart below is showing the quarterly production per mine for the last four quarters from Q2'19 to Q1'20. We can see some weaknesses surfacing, especially with Paracatu or even Kupol.

The company said that the decrease in production this quarter was mainly due to lower output at Paracatu, Kupol, and Chirano, and the end of production at Maricunga.

The chart below is impressive. It shows that the AISC (co-product) is now $993 per oz, which is average compared to most of the miners of this category.

Comparison table:

AISC $/oz 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 GOLD 825 869 984 923 954 AEM 836 953 903 1039 1099 NEM 896 1016 987 946 1030 KL 560 638 562 512 776 KGC 925 925 1028 1050 993 Average 808 880 893 894 970

Source: Fun Trading files - More historical data available for subscribers only.

Kinross Gold: Financial Analysis

1 - Revenues were $879.8 million in 1Q'20

KGC posted a profit of $122.7 million or $0.10 per share in first-quarter 2020 compared to a profit of $64.7 million or $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net earnings were up 53% to $127.4 million, or $0.10 per share, for Q1 2020, compared to $83.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for Q1 2019.

Revenues climbed 11.9% year over year to $879.8 million on higher average realized gold prices, which were $1,581 per ounce.

The CFO Andrea Freeborough said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we sold approximately 15,000 ounces of gold, fewer than we produced largely due to the impact of the pandemic on time in the metal shipments to refinery. However, this was higher than our previous sales estimate noted on April 1 due to favorable timing of sales principally from Bald Mountain.

The company made its first payment on its Chulbatkan acquisition, which was approximately $130 million and also paid a tax of roughly $44 million in Brazil, which reflects Paracatu mine performance and profitability in 2019. From the presentation.

The Chulbatkan development project in Russia is exciting, as well as the 24K project at Tasiast.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a gain of $85.9 million in 1Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is $218.8 million. The company had a substantial gain of $85.9 million in 1Q'20.

The company is not paying a dividend.

3 - Net debt and liquidity - Excellent profile.

The net debt is now $1.35 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.9x, which is an excellent ratio.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,138.6 million and total liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion on March 31, 2020, with no debt maturities until 9/2021. The increase in cash on hand was principally due to the drawdown of $750 million from the company's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility on March 20, 2020, and cash flow from operations during the quarter. In the press release it is said:

The Company drew down from its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to protect against economic and business uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government actions. The Company does not currently plan to deploy the funds given its strong financial position.

Source: Presentation

4 - Guidance 2020.

The company announced that its previous guidance for 2020 had been withdrawn on April 1, 2020:

Although the COVID-19 pandemic did not materially impact Kinross operations during the first quarter, 2020 full-year guidance was withdrawn by the Company on April 1, 2020. This prudent decision was due to the significant effect of the pandemic on the world economy, the implications of government-mandated constraints on financial, commercial and business activities, and the potential for further business disruptions and global health impacts.

In the conference call, the company indicated that the Kupol-Dvoinoye mine, where supplies come in once a year on a seasonal ice road, could be affected by the COVID-19 situation, in case of pandemic related restrictions extend into the summer months. I may add that Paracatu in Brazil could also be affected.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold had an okay first quarter but nothing to brag about. Production was weak, one of the lowest in years. One worry is that the second quarter of 2020 will not be stellar either.

We just learned that the strike by unionized workers at the Tasiast mine was halted at the request of the government of Mauritania.

However, the shutdown of the Tasiast mine started on May 5 and ended on May 22. It is more about three weeks of interruption, which is quite significant.

I have said, and I continue to believe that the gold sector has reached an overbought situation recently. I have explained it in a few other articles where I see that the gold price is starting to retrace as more and more investors are tempted to bet on a recovery. It is not a stampede, but it is noticeable in the chart.

Maybe, it is time to take a good chunk of your gold profit out and wait patiently to see what will happen next.

Technical Analysis

KGC experienced a support breakout of its channel pattern yesterday. The first intermediate support is at $6.65. However, KGC is likely to continue to weaken and probably tests its 50 MA at around $6.00 -$5.90 as more robust support. Now the critical question is about the gold price.

If gold price starts to retrace while the general economy starts to recover, KGC will probably go down to $5.10 - $4.90 (200 MA), at which point you may consider buying a little.

Conversely, if the gold price can limit the downside and recovers soon and back to above $1,730, which is possible depending on the COVID-19 effects, then KGC may eventually climb back to $7.50 or higher.

As always, you will have to watch the gold price like a hawk.

