Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (AVACF) Interim CEO Peder Simonsen on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peder Simonsen - Interim CFO and CFO

Gregory Lewis - BTIG

Dennis Anghelopoulos - ABG

I must advise you this conference is being recorded today Thursday 28, May 2020.

I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Peder Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Peder Simonsen

Thank you. And thank you for calling in. And I hope everybody's staying safe in these unprecedented times. VLGC markets long remained protected from severe impact of COVID-19 and on the OPEC plus production increases and the oil price fall following that. While we -- subsequent to the quarter end, I've seen this slowly impacting the market. The cuts implemented after the quarter end from the OPEC countries, reducing volume out of the Middle East and temporary lower Asian demand has added to the closed arb between the U.S. and Asia and that has reduced activity, bringing the freight rates under pressure.

I will start today's presentation by going through the financial highlights of the quarter. And I will follow that up by market and company update, and have a Q&A session at the end.

If we start by going to slide three. We have achieved TCE rate for the quarter of $45,000 per day, which is $6,000 per day lower than in Q4, 2019. We had an OpEx of $8,600, which was up from previous quarter, and this is largely due to increased costs due to storing and spares in connection with the COVID-19, where we have increased the critical spares level and stores aboard our ships. We expect these to even out during the year.

Our D&A was just above $1,000 per ship day, which was slightly down from last quarter due to one-offs effects in the previous quarter. Our non-operating expenses were largely unchanged, and our net profit for the quarter was $15.1 million or $0.24 per share.

In terms of cash flow, we have a strong operating cash flow, and we had drawdowns under our scrubber financing. That we had announced in the previous quarter. And this was offset by the aggregate of dividend payments of $19.1 million in March. And CapEx related to our two new buildings and scrubber and drydock payments.

Our cash position was the $86 million at the end of Q1 and is today approximately $92 million. We had an equity ratio of 44%. And this quarter we -- the Board has decided not to do -- declare a dividend in view of the more challenging market outlook that we see currently on the basis of the oil price falling and demand slowly returning, but still more challenging than what we have seen previously.

Moving to slide four. Our result this quarter was impacted to a large extent by our drydocking program, where we had 295 off-hire days. Out of these days, we had 100 days directly related to COVID-19 out of our estimate, and this has impacted the results severely. We have, during this period, seeing the both delays in delivery of equipment and also returning of the workers to the shipyard following Chinese New Year, which escalated into a full shutdown of the shipyard where we had our ships drydock during March/April.

We have now completed four out of six scrubbers that we had planned to install and five out of nine scheduled drydockings, that are due in 2020. We are -- due to the closing of the spread between VLSFO and the HFO, we are considering what to do with the remaining four drydocks and two scrubbers. We are also postponing currently the slots that we have at the Malaysian shipyard, which we intend to drydock in China at the later stage.

Moving to slide five. We have other cash breakeven of $22,000 per day. This excludes CapEx, drydock CapEx, but includes the new financing that we have in place as of the first quarter. This is the estimate for the remainder of 2020.

In terms of time charter coverage, we have -- we still have in accordance with the drydocking plants and scrubber retrofit plants, we have 5% of planned drydock for the remainder of the year. And we have a TC cover for the remainder of the year of 15% at an average rate of approximately $35,000 per day. And this -- we have then fixed days of 78% for the last three quarters.

We can then move into the market update. And if we start off with the quarter, we have seen that the Q1 started off on a very strong note, both seasonally and in absolute terms, with very tight shipping situation, which was largely attributed to both strong export volumes out of the Middle East and U.S., but also due to the IMO 2020 implementation, which held back capacity both in -- both due to shipyard scrubber retrofits that [indiscernible], but also due to bunkering situations where there were delays both in bunkering ships from shipyards and also in the Panama Canal.

This led to obviously the tightening of the freight market, but it did also impact each voyage result negatively and due to the delays that were incurred due to this. And as you can see from the graph, we were impacted then following quarter end by the further delays in shipyards, but that was offset by the events that I talked about earlier, the COVID-19, slow down in demand and also lower exports.

If we move to slide eight. We can see from the graph, the strong growth that we've seen -- on the left hand side from the U.S. reaching a record 73 cargoes per month in April, very strong all-time high level. From the left hand side, you can also see the long-term trend on the U.S. side, which we will revert to the minute, which is now expected to fall down in 2021.

On the Middle East volumes on slide nine. You can see that the production increase had a significant impact in March and April, where the Middle East exports were reaching 69 cargoes in April. And this is also recent record with -- but we see that these volumes are expected to come down as the cuts are responding quickly to the export volumes.

Looking ahead on slide 10. We saw the EIA come with their updated estimate on U.S. LPG production and consumption in mid-May. And these numbers show the significant revision of previous growth rates where they now expect a flat production rate year-on-year 2020 to 2019 and a fall in 2021. They do also expect a significant fall in consumption rates, which means that the export volumes are not expected to fall as much as the production cuts should indicate.

And we should also bear in mind that, that 35% of U.S. production comes from non-oil price related refinery and gas plant -- and gas plant production wealth. And we've seen from experience that the resilience of LPG exports versus production and also the LPG production versus oil production is quite strong.

We should also know that EIA have historically been under estimating the U.S. production, LPG production throughout the last six years, each year. So, we do expect that there will be positive revisions once the oil price stabilizes, and there's more visibility on the future economic development. But that said, it is eminent that we will see lower activity out of the U.S. going forward.

On the terminal side, on the right hand graph, we saw -- we still see and expect a growth in the terminal capacity. In 2021, we still expect Targa to come up with their terminal expansion, which they reconfirmed in their earnings call earlier this month. We also expect Enterprise to come on with their expansion and also their further expansions plans on different terminals going forward.

Moving to demand on slide 11. We did see that the Asian demand came down following the COVID-19 situation. But this was predominantly in the industrial side of the demand, which represents 40% of the total demand globally.

So, when you saw the Korean and Chinese demand come down due to low activity at the petrochemical plants in the era, we saw that India increased their domestic -- their production due to shutdowns of their oil refineries, which normally supplies them also with LPG. So, the balance was a fairly flat demand situation throughout COVID, until recently where we've seen India starting up their terminals again, or their refining again, and thereby supplying more LPG and this is reduced to the imports somewhat. But the overall underlying demand situation isn't changed. 80% of global demand is in Asia. And a lot of this is residential demand, which is continuing to grow regardless of COVID-19 and the global economy as such.

China PDH has been a driver for the market for a long time. It is -- some of these volumes have been reduced due to COVID-19, but we see now that the existing plants are returning to full operation. And there are only minor delays estimated from analysts on the new PDH plant capacity, which is due in 2021 and 2022. This also goes for Korea, which has also quite significant PDH and petchem plant growth planned ahead.

India will continue to supply a steady growth in terms of cargoes going into their mainly residential demand growth. And this also goes for Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia and other highly populated companies -- countries, which also are increasing their imports of LPG to cover residential demand.

And year-to-date 64% of all U.S. exports been exported to Asia. This is an increase of one percentage points for -- compared to 2019 and further three percentage points in 2018. And we do expect this figure to grow as the growth is in Asia in terms of LPG exports.

Moving to slide 12. On the fleet, I think, we are in a situation where we have a order book of 11% by end April, and by year-end this year we will have only 7% order book. We do not expect any orders. We haven't seen any orders since January, and we do expect that to continue. We do not expect a lot of orders in this market environment.

We have 27 ships older than 25 years. And out of these approximately half are trading ships, which we expect can be taken out of trade and recycled if the market stays at low levels. We also have a fleet of which a very large number we delivered in 2015, 2016 and 2017, which means that these ships are due for their special survey during 2020 to 2022. So, approximately 20% to 25% of the global fleet will be taken out annually in this period, and that will also take out capacity.

And finally, the -- and we do also expect that in the order book that we have that there will be delays. We have indications from brokers that the order book will be delayed that there will be slippage in the order book due to delivery of long lead items as a result of COVID-19. This remains to be seen. But that is the indications that we see now. And we will also see continued scrubber and LPG retrofit programs to lesser degree, but that will also add to the capacity side of the fleet.

So, in conclusion, if you just move to page 13. I think that in general, I mean, the oil price has dropped and this has had a significant impact on what we expect the U.S. production will be in the years ahead based on the current old price scenario. But it seems that the oil market and the experts covering this market expect the recovery, but it's still uncertain when this will happen.

The EIA who we are in this market using as a benchmark for the estimates of the oil price or the LPG production and exports they have in their report use the current market sentiment as a backdrop for their estimates. And we do expect that once the oil markets recovers, we will see an increased revision of -- upwards revision of those estimates. And it will also impact the U.S., Asia LPG price arbitrage, which is also impacting the marginal -- incremental volumes that are going out to the U.S.

We also see further improvements in the infrastructure and terminals on the U.S. land side. It's not an issue as it is now. And we saw that Enterprise exported 37 cargoes alone in April, but more efficient throughput and distribution of product is also a positive thing for the market going forward. And the long-term demand situation is still looks fundamentally strong. It is a matter of timing when this will come back to normal growth trajectories, but we see that this is returning.

We do have a modest order book at this time. In 2016, the last time the market turned, the order book was 30%, three zero. So, we do have a lot less ships to absorb coming out of this is what we expect to be somewhat weaker period, than what we had the last time. And we do also expect that the capacity will be reduced by the drydockings and also by scrapping potential going forward.

And I think -- with that, I think that I will open up for questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis. Please ask your question.

Gregory Lewis

Yes. Thank you and good afternoon. You touched on it a little bit throughout the call. You kind of talked a little bit about the arbitrage between for LPG, you kind of mentioned the oil price. How should we be thinking about the naphtha, the LPG trade, naphtha cutting in the LPG volumes, just as we look at the futures curve for Brent, it's basically under $50 out through 2024, where a year ago it was over $60 that whole period.

And realizing that the futures curve is not necessarily the best indicator of where the oil price is going to be. But is there any kind of numbers we should be -- any kind of oil price level we should be thinking about that could actually seen -- what makes naphtha less competitive, which could drive those kinds of incremental opportunities?

Peder Simonsen

Yeah. Hi, Greg. I think that the inflection point where the naphtha and LPG becomes less or more attractive, I think it's a very difficult number to pinpoint. But in general, I think that the switching capacity in the Asian LPG to naphtha crackers is less significant to the demand side than it has been before. We have -- the ones we talk to estimate around 5% of demand that have switching capacity. And so, in general, I think, the switching between naphtha and LPG is less significant. It is significant in terms of the total volumes. And now we also see the petchem volumes sort of overall come down. But -- so, I don't have a specific number, but I think that, obviously, a stronger oil price at somewhere between $50 and $60 would reach that inflection point. But I don't have a single oil price number to give you.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. That's fair. Great. And then just given your position, moving cargoes in the China, we hear a lot about China returning to normal, driving miles back to pre-COVID type levels. What have you -- what has Avance been seeing in the LPG market in terms of -- you mentioned the Chinese PDH facility, it sounds like they're moving forward. And I mean, I guess every -- a market recovery from an economic standpoint in China every, everybody has a different idea of what it looks like. But I guess, really, what are you seeing in terms of volume liftings? You have the bid chart on slide 11, how should we be thinking about Q2 and maybe it's not even Q2, maybe it's the second half of Q2 and Q3 as we think about that chart building out, is there something where we think 2020 -- is it going to look more like 2015 you think in terms of the LGC imports? Or do you think it maybe looked more like 2019?

Peder Simonsen

I think, in general, the demand from China is going to return. And we see that -- if you analyze the numbers in Q -- from Q1, you can see that India will have a massive growth from 2019, but China will not. And that's just because of the COVID-19 shutdown of the plants there.

I think that Asia needs LPG and China, they are building -- continue to build and to their capacity on PDH. They also have a big residential demand. So -- but the growth is coming predominantly from the PDH front, and this is not going to change. I do think the growth is going to continue. And I think, if we look away from the timing perspective right now, obviously, China will increase their growth compared to this -- the first quarter growth and that’s -- or import that's for sure. We saw all in April that they have taken a lot of cargoes from the U.S. in that month. So, they are increasing from those numbers.

And also with the cuts that we see in the Middle East, the demand that we see in -- growing in Asia, there's only one source where this LPG can be taken from, and this will need to impact somehow the product arbitrage -- the price arbitrage, to be able to clear tons from the U.S. to Asia. I think we are close to 50% of the U.S. volumes going to export now. It was about 46%, 47% in last year. So, we are reaching that point where the export volumes are going to -- have a much larger impact on the pricing of the product. So, I think that there's no reason to believe that the demand over time will be much lower rather to the contrary, the underlying fundamentals of the demand is continuing to be strong. And so, I don't know if that answered your question.

Gregory Lewis

That's super helpful. And then just one more quick one for me. Just as you think about the strategy and the fleet, clearly, there should be some opportunities to grow the fleet. Is that something -- given some of the uncertainties, and clearly you guys have a pretty good -- the balance sheet is in a pretty good position. Are there opportunities that the company is actively engaging in try to build out the fleet, or is it kind of, hey, the rates have come, there is some uncertainty, and we're kind of just hunkered down for a little while before we think about maybe some fleet expansion? Just kind of loosely could you talk about how you're thinking about the future of the fleet?

Peder Simonsen

We are naturally always looking at doing deals. We are reviewing all kinds of structures to both buying and selling, selling under older tonnage, buying newer ones, chartering structures and so on. So, we are very active looking at that. But obviously with the volatility in the market, the price spreads on -- are quite high and this is also a market where you've seen very low liquidity in the second-hand market for tonnage and also on the -- in the time charter market. So, there are …

Gregory Lewis

Okay. So that -- okay, I was going to answer the time -- the ability to charter in vessels is really almost as illiquid as the S&P market?

Peder Simonsen

Well, I think that it's more liquid, but it is not as liquid as -- for a lot of other shipping segments. I mean, there are …

Gregory Lewis

Sure. Sure.

Peder Simonsen

This is as you see over time being done for longer periods are usually financially driven, rather than sort of commercial time charters. So -- but there are that said, I mean, with the growing of the fleet and there are more activity -- there's more activity now than it has been, and we are constantly looking into different types of contract structures.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. Perfect. Thank you everybody for the time. Have a great day.

Peder Simonsen

Thank you, Greg.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Your next question comes from the line of Dennis Anghelopoulos of ABG. Please ask your question.

Dennis Anghelopoulos

Hi, Peder. A quick question on the bookings. You guys normally have been guiding for that. I haven't been able to locate that. How do your fixtures look for Q2 and beyond on the spot market?

Peder Simonsen

I think that we have -- we haven't guided this for a reason. This is, obviously, due to the -- I mean, we saw how the analysts were missing on the targets for all the players in this market now. It has historically been very difficult to track. So -- but we also have a lot of ships in the -- in drydock, which has and will obviously impact our results. So, we haven't guided the market now and -- but we do have the number on our time charter coverage, which is for -- is on a higher level and it usually is -- or has been in this company. So, it does give some impact on results.

And I think naturally what we saw also in the first quarter was that the results were impacted by higher bunker prices and what you can read out from the market reports, as the bunkering you dragged down pretty high bunker costs into the quarter, further into the quarters and what you guys managed to pick up. So -- but that will not be the case now, hopefully. So, it will be closer to where the market is trading.

Dennis Anghelopoulos

That's very good color. And now you had a lot of them off-hire days due to COVID, 100 incremental days. How does that look going forward? Do you think that the estimate that you guys currently guide for, the 5% is, does that including sort of a COVID adjustment, or is that a year or so, just expectations based on what the yards have told you?

Peder Simonsen

This is more a real estimate. So, I don't think there's much -- well, I shouldn't say that. But I mean, it really came as a shock to us as well. But it is a more real estimate than just the work time. And it's also including positioning and so on. So, it’s -- I think it's just should be a fair estimate.

Dennis Anghelopoulos

And then just last question, how is the remaining CapEx for the new builds and the remaining drydocks? How much is that for in 2020, potentially 2021? Can you guide on that?

Peder Simonsen

We have approximately $14 million left in drydocking and scrubber installment cost. And we have approximately $20 million in -- or $22 million in the new building related CapEx.

Dennis Anghelopoulos

Was that just for 2020, or is that also for -- that's not also for 2021, right?

Peder Simonsen

No. No. So -- but we don't have any dockings due for 2021. So, then just -- the rest of the new building.

Dennis Anghelopoulos

All right. Thank you very much, Peder.

Peder Simonsen

Thank you, Dennis.

There are no further questions from the telephone line, sir. Please continue.

Peder Simonsen

All right. Then I'll just thank you for dialing in and wish you a nice summer evening. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.