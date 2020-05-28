Hot on Nissan's heels are The Volkswagen Group (VW ID4 and Audi eTron Q4) and Geely, with the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2.

Unlike with Model 3, Tesla is getting far more competition for the Model Y a lot sooner. Nissan’s Ariya may be the most significant, globally, in 2021.

It will be the most significant competitor to Tesla Model Y from one perspective: It will reach a three-continent manufacturing footprint faster than anyone, Tesla, or otherwise.

The all-electric compact SUV called "Ariya" will see its production version unveiled in July 2020, a few months ahead of its production and delivery dates.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) reported financial results on May 28 and outlined its transformation plan, including plant closings and other capacity reductions, in Japan this morning, with all the documents and links found on Nissan's Investor Relations page.

There is one nugget from the press conference which stood out, and it was first reported by Automotive News:

[Nissan CEO] Uchida said the redesigned Rogue will be unveiled in June, while the production version of the Ariya pure EV crossover will debut in July."

What is the Nissan Ariya and why is it so important? It is Nissan's upcoming compact SUV battery-electric vehicle (BEV), which is built on an all-new dedicated BEV platform.

If you look carefully, you can see the Nissan Ariya teased in the first few seconds of this video, released today.

For more details about the Nissan Ariya concept, see this video from CES in Las Vegas in January 2020.

The reason this is so important, especially for Tesla investors, is a combination of two factors:

The compact SUV segment is the second-largest in the U.S., after pickup trucks, and a "truly global" segment as it has become the largest, or close thereto, in many of the important geographies around the world. Nissan's presentation (page 19) shows that the Ariya is unique in the Nissan portfolio as it will be sold in Japan, China, Europe, and the U.S. Tesla (TSLA) has repeatedly said that the Model Y will outsell all of its other models combined. This turns the Model Y into the most important factor for Tesla investors. Any competition to the Model Y must be treated with more attention than any other matter, as far as Tesla's stock price over the next few years is concerned.

The Nissan Ariya doesn't exactly replace the Nissan LEAF because one is a compact SUV and the other is a "Euro/Japanese hatchback" - but, in this case, it almost does, from two perspectives:

Generational: The production version of the Nissan LEAF debuted in September 2009 and deliveries began in the fourth quarter of 2010. While the LEAF has evolved over the years, the Ariya is an all-new platform from the ground-up and has nothing significant in common with the LEAF. Manufacturing: It is presumed that the Ariya will begin production in Japan, with the factories in Tennessee and the U.K. to follow, likely in less than a year thereafter. Those would be the same kind of global three-continent factory footprint as the current Nissan LEAF.

The Tesla Model Y started deliveries in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, and most estimates are that Tesla delivered around 3,500 units of the Model Y in the first quarter. Production of the Model Y shut down near the end of Q1 and resumed in May. Tesla's production of the Model Y is expected to begin in China near the end of 2020, and if Tesla's factory in Germany ends up getting built, perhaps it could start there as early as the end of 2021.

It is, therefore, easy to see the analogy between Tesla and Nissan when it comes to the Model Y and the Ariya. Their three compact SUV factories would be head-to-head with each other by the time we exit 2021:

USA: Tesla Model Y in Fremont, CA vs. Nissan Ariya in Smyrna, TN

Asia: Tesla Model Y in China vs. Nissan Ariya in Japan

Europe: Tesla Model Y in Germany vs. Nissan Ariya in the UK

Mind you, this head-to-head competition between Nissan and Tesla is not in some sort of minor niche segment of the car market. It's the single biggest segment across the major geographies. It's the one segment that has both (1) Grown the fastest in the last decade and (2) Reached very large status, on average, across Asia, the US, and Europe.

When will the Nissan Ariya reach US dealerships?

The expectation is that the Ariya will begin production in Japan by the fourth quarter of 2020 and be in U.S. dealerships either in very late 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021. Sales in Japan could begin a month or so earlier than the U.S., and sales in Europe should happen around the same time.

What is the impact on Tesla from the Nissan Ariya?

At some point probably by the end of the third quarter of 2020, Nissan will start taking some form of deposits or orders for the Ariya. This will be especially important in Europe, where customers are more accustomed to order a car in advance, as opposed to showing up at a dealership at Noon on Saturday and expect to drive away with the car by 2 P.M. that same afternoon. In Europe, a large percentage of consumers don't think twice to wait 2-4 months - or more - for a new car.

Therefore, European would-be Tesla Model Y customers who will find out, probably in the third quarter of 2020, that they can order a Nissan Ariya immediately and take delivery perhaps by December 2020 or January 2021, may decide not to buy a Tesla Model Y.

When the Tesla Model 3 came out in various volume production stages 2017-2018, there was less competition for it, than the Model Y now will be facing as we enter 2021. The Nissan Ariya may be the most prominent example of such competition because it will achieve a global manufacturing footprint - with factories in Asia, the US, and Europe - already in 2021, but there will be many other competitors in this segment too, starting already in 2020, and increasingly in 2021.

Other competitors to Tesla Model Y and Nissan Ariya

These are some examples of the new compact BEV SUV competitors arriving in the market in 2020-21:

Volvo XC40 (OTCPK:GELYF): Production starts in Belgium in 2020.

Polestar 2: More like a "tall hatchback", but close enough: Production started in China already.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (F): Production starts in Mexico in the August-November 2020 timeframe.

BMW iX3 (OTCPK:BMWYY): Production starts in China in 2020 and will be sold in Asia and Europe starting late 2020.

VW ID.4 (OTCPK:VWAGY): Production starts in Q3 in Germany and will be sold in Europe starting in the Fall of 2020 and in the U.S. in February 2021. Production in China starts around the first half of 2021 and additional production will start in the U.S. around March-April 2022.

Audi eTron Q4 (OTCPK:AUDVF): Production starts in Germany in the second half of 2020 and will be sold globally at that point, with U.S. availability having been targeted for February 2021.

Tesla's most significant competition for the Model Y in the near term (through the end of 2021) will, therefore, come mostly from Nissan, The Volkswagen Group, and Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and Polestar. As we move throughout 2021, we will see many more competitors that will reach the market closer to the end of 2021 and going into 2022. For example, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) will have an all-new crossover BEV arriving before the end of 2021.

Nissan has been spending half a decade preparing for the July 2020 launch of the Ariya. It is almost eleven full years shy since the previous all-new Nissan BEV - an industry-first - the LEAF, in September 2009. The Ariya is not a product launch that Nissan can afford to get wrong.

And Tesla can't afford for Nissan to get right.

