The past two-month rally has doubled Uber's (UBER) stock, which, in my view, is impossible to justify. Even at its 52-week low a little under 14$/share, I felt that its valuation is absurd, let alone at its current $34/share. Investors are pricing Uber under the impression that it's going to be the next Amazon (AMZN), as stated multiple times. Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has previously compared the company's business model with that of Amazon. By the end of the article, I hope that it will be clear why this is not the case, and why the stock is not worth $60 billion.

In this article, I will discuss:

Uber's cash burn rate and its impact on debt and equity

The company's lack of a clear strategy

The absence of exciting growth

The reason the stock's current valuation is unreasonable

Conclusion why the company is not the next Amazon

The cash problem

Uber has a huge cash problem. It loses billions of dollars every quarter, with little signs of a turnaround trajectory. In its latest quarter reported earlier in May, the company suffered another $2.93B of losses, an increase of 190% from its $1.01B of losses for the same period last year. Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

The company is now left with around $9B in cash. For any other profitable business around Uber's market cap, that would be a very respectable liquidity position. But, for Uber, this amount of cash is barely enough to keep the company running. Uber has lost $10.4B of cash over the past four quarters. Even if management was somehow able to cut its cash burn rate by half, the company's current position is hardly enough to sustain two more years of operations. It's simply not sustainable.

As a result, the company has to constantly raise additional capital either through debt or equity. At the end of FY2019, the company's long-term debt profile looked like this (in billions) :

Source: 10-K

The company has not been borrowing very cheaply. Effective Interest rates for the 2023, 2026, and 2027 senior notes were 7.7%, 8.1%, and 7.7%, respectively. Requiring more capital, Uber priced a $900M senior notes offering of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2025. Uber is taking on more debt, at above-average market rates. With no tangible assets to secure its loans and no signs towards profitability, it makes sense that lenders would require a higher return.

In its latest report, Uber had $6.09B worth of long-term debt on its balance sheet. The new notes should now bring that figure north of $7B and will force $33.75M of semi-annual interest payments. Uber's goal of becoming profitable moves further away. The company has been cash-flow positive solely by share and debt issuance, which is not sustainable in the long term, especially at such rates. In the future, I expect additional stock issuance in order for Uber to facilitate its obligations.

Lack of strategy

Uber clearly lacks laser-focused guidance. As fellow SA author Flotilla Management clearly mentions in their very informative article, Uber has made some wild statements over time. From dominating every aspect of transportation to offering flying cars. I believe that it's safe to say that such statements are only promises, with no tangible plan to back them up. Uber doesn't look like it's at the forefront of such innovative projects. According to an internal email by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the company will close about 45 offices and lay off about 3,000 additional workers. Additionally, the company announced that it would cut around 14% of its staff. Total layoffs account for approximately 1/4th of the company's workforce.

Sure enough, the market has rallied on this news, as it expects cutting down costs. However, the point I have been trying to make is that Uber is fighting to survive, and resorts to such moves. If Uber is "reconsidering" projects like freight and autonomous vehicle technology, it certainly has a long way to deliver on flying taxis. Under no circumstances, a company can fulfill such wild promises, while it closes one office after another. They are constantly re-planning and "figuring their economics out." I view this as a lack of clear strategy.

Growth is not there

High valuations can be justified when the underlying growth endures. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), for example, is another recent IPO. The company recently reported a sales growth of 141.4% YoY. Moreover, it is borderline profitable. The compound effect of such growth may result in it being a large food producer, in the future, for example, therefore explaining its current price. With Uber, however, the current growth, cannot justify its current valuation, let alone resulting in it becoming a transportation powerhouse.

Sales growth has significantly slowed down over time. Uber grew revenues by more than 100% from 2016 to 2017. These days are apparently over. In the last quarter, which by the way, was only affected by COVID-19 in its last couple of weeks, sales only grew by 14.3%. That's barely exciting. At least for a hyped tech company. Even its 36% figure reported at Q4 cannot justify its $60B valuation, as it's not consistent.

Valuation

Speaking of the valuation, the stock's current price of around $34 is ludicrous. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.48 in 2022, as shown below. I find this optimistic, but let's assume that this is the case. This translates to a two-times forward P/E ratio of 72. Let me rephrase this. A company that is:

losing ~$10B a year,

taking on large amounts of debt to fund operations,

has no moat other than its brand recognition,

closing one office after the other

is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 72 on its potential 2022 earnings.

I will pass on this one.

Why Uber is not the next Amazon

Uber CEO's statement that "Cars Are to Us What Books Are to Amazon," along with striving to follow a similar path with the very successful Amazon, is simply a fantasy. Let's examine the previous points I made, in comparison to Amazon.

Profitability

Firstly, the company was not losing much money in its early days and was always borderline profitable. The only period, as you can see, where losses grew was during the dot-com bubble, when the company heavily invested in expanding faster. Profitability quickly resumed after. In fact, Amazon has always consistently been profitable (apart from a few quarters near 2013-2015) since late 2003. The few periods the company incurred losses were to expand its operations and under control. Moreover, Amazon has scaled its margins with increasing sales, whereas Uber widens its losses.

Strategy

Amazon had a clear strategic path from early on. Sure, Jeff Bezos could never have imagined what the company would look like today, 20 years ago. Its goals, however, were clear and plausible. I urge you to watch this CNBC interview with Jeff Bezos from 1999. It's incredible. In the video, Mr. Bezos explains the simple concept of customer convenience through multiple distribution centers. The mission was obsessive customer care at all points. Sure enough, the strategy sounded crazy back then, but that was because people, like the interviewer, in this case, could not understand the power of the internet. But it was possible. To say, however, that your company is going to dominate the transportation industry, and introduce flying taxis, without a real plan, is a fairy tale. I am not criticizing Uber's plan. I just feel like it lacks direction and execution stages.

Growth

Amazon's growth has been hovering between 20% and 40% over the years. Even around 2015, growth temporarily fell to 17.2%, before quickly rebounding, and that's after 20 years the company had been in business.

Uber is a relatively new company in a new industry and has already touched growth levels as low as 14.3%. Growth may rebound for Uber too, but again, the lack of a clear strategy and losses don't convince me towards a bright future.

Conclusion

Uber has a great product. It's convenient, people love it, and has undoubtedly revolutionized transportation to some extent. However, the stock is utterly expensive, not reflecting the underlying financial situation. The company is gearing itself with expensive debt that further burdens its already low-margin operations. Considering its recent layoffs, I don't see how Uber can be an innovation powerhouse that will result in it being the next Amazon as its CEO wishes for. I see Uber as a struggling company trying to cut costs as fast as possible, desperate to avoid taking on more debt or raising more equity. Additionally, its growth and potential future earnings cannot justify its current valuation. I am bearish on the stock and would not touch it at its current price, based on the reasons discussed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.