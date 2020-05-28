I'm buying the dip in GOLD, but not being as aggressive on weighting as I have been over the last few years given the significant increase in Barrick's relative value.

Net debt fell 17% to $1.85 billion in Q1. At current gold prices, net debt should be under $1 billion by the end of the year.

In my April 2 article titled "Barrick Gold: Find Safety In This Outperforming Stock," I discussed how Barrick (GOLD) had held up extraordinarily well during the global COVID-19 stock market crisis. Shares were up 2% for the year at that point, compared to a 23% decline in the S&P, and 20% drop in the HUI (an index of gold miners). GOLD's outperformance was the direct result of the strong underlying fundamentals supporting both physical gold and Barrick itself.

The summary of my bullish thesis last month: Many investors were searching for anything that would provide safety, and hopefully, a solid return in the process. GOLD was one stock that would not only continue to hold strong during this crisis, but the divergence gap could widen.

Barrick was just under $20 at the time. The stock proceeded to gain over 40% over the next several weeks, topping out at just over $28. GOLD hasn't been able to make any headway since the beginning of May, and over the last several trading days, the stock has sold off more aggressively. I consider this to be healthy consolidation before the next run-up. The caveat: there could be a little more downside as the 50-day might be retested before a short-term low is formed.

Despite the recent decline, GOLD has still managed to build on its outperformance vs. other benchmarks (e.g. the S&P) since early April. That should show investors that there is real strength (and a lot of money) behind this rally.

In this article, I will discuss why there is plenty more upside for GOLD, how I'm buying this dip, and how I'm weighting GOLD going forward given the increase in its relative value. This all starts with a review of the recently released Q1 results and updated net debt levels.

Q1 2020 Results - Lower Production, But Higher Cash Flow

While gold production dropped to 1.25 million ounces in Q1 2020 (a 13% decline QoQ), output was still in line with guidance. While production was down, AISC held mostly steady at $954 per ounce, as Barrick maintained exceptional margins. Q2 production will be lower than Q1 due to planned maintenance and mine sequencing, but output will rise in H2 2020 (as guided). One major bright spot during Q1 was the 28% reduction in copper AISC, as costs dropped precipitously QoQ.

In my previous article, I estimated that Barrick's average selling price for gold in Q1 2020 was between $1,550 and $1,600 per ounce. The actual realized gold price was $1,589 - at the higher end of my range. This $100+ per ounce increase QoQ in the realized gold price, along with strong results on the copper side, are the reasons why Barrick was able to generate more operating cash flow and free cash flow in Q1 compared to the prior quarter, despite the 13% decline in gold production. I would estimate that quarter-to-date, Barrick's realized gold price has been around $1,700-$1,725 per ounce. If that's the average for Q2, then operating and free cash flow could remain at Q1 levels despite the expected decline in production this quarter.

Net Debt Dropped 17% Last Quarter

My bullish thesis on Barrick is based on the cash flow that the company can generate (even at $1,500 gold) and its vastly improving net debt position.

In my previous article on the company, I stated that it was likely that net debt declined considerably in Q1 2020. There were two facts to support this assumption: 1.) The company had completed the sale of its 90% stake in the Massawa mine, receiving $300 million in upfront cash at closing, and 2.) There should've been healthy FCF given the higher average realized gold price.

I was estimating that net debt decreased from $2.22 billion at the end of Q4 2019, to $1.75 billion by the close of Q1 2020. While net debt didn't quite reach my $1.75 billion figure, it still fell 17% to $1.85 billion (a $370 million drop QoQ).

It's a little more difficult to get a read on where Q2 cash flow (both OCF and FCF) will land, but I still expect net debt to be pruned further this quarter. Q3 and Q4 are when the most progress will be made. At current gold prices, net debt should be under $1 billion by the end of this year - not factoring in any additional asset sales.

Barrick's Position Vs. Your Average S&P Stock

Corporate balance sheets worldwide have seen a doubling of debt levels since 2008. Non-financial corporate bonds outstanding totaled $13.5 trillion at the end of 2019, the highest total ever. Often, the proceeds of these bond issuances were used to pay for massive stock buyback programs. Resulting in significant deterioration of balance sheets, as the cash raised was quickly consumed.

Barrick has been going in the opposite direction, as they have drastically reduced debt levels over the years and fortified their balance sheet.

It's important that investors understand this dichotomy. The position of a company like Barrick, compared to your average S&P stock, is night and day. Barrick's balance sheet hasn't been this strong since the 2000s. This is occurring at the same time that physical gold is in bull market that is gaining momentum. Barrick is going from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, your average S&P company has experienced a significant degradation in its balance sheet, and is facing serious headwinds and changing end market dynamics because of COVID-19. Many companies are ill-prepared for a lengthy period of financial hardship. Even if the global economy fully recovers over the next several months (which I believe is highly unlikely), there will still be great struggles to repair corporate balance sheets. Too much money was spent on share buybacks and dividends, and not much was saved.

Why fight an uphill battle by trying to invest in companies that are dealing with so much adversity, when Barrick is in superb financial shape and has the wind at its back?

At current gold prices, Barrick is a cash flow machine.

The company recently put out a 10 year plan that shows ~5 million ounces of gold production per annum for the next decade, with declining costs over the next 5 years. A company like GOLD is the dividend stock of the future. Many don't see this yet, but this is what's happening. And it's not just Barrick either; other gold companies are in the same position. GOLD is a stock that will continue to be accumulated by funds and investors that are looking for exposure to not just high-quality gold miners, but high-quality dividend stocks.

I'm Buying The Dip

I have written many articles on Barrick over the last few years, explaining why I felt the stock was ripe for a massive re-rating higher. The bullish thesis on GOLD has played out to perfection during this time, and was capped off by the 40% surge last month.

A few weeks ago, I lightened up on the position because of this outperformance. As I told my subscribers early this month, I do believe that GOLD is a stock that should be bought on any major dip, so I will be looking to do just that and build back up this position. I still consider GOLD a core holding during this bull market, and believe the stock will eventually double from current levels. However, I'm not being as aggressive with the weighting as I have been over the last few years. It's definitely not time to move on from GOLD; there is too much cash flow and bullish momentum. But Barrick's relative value has greatly expanded, and a lower weighting at this stage is the prudent call.

It should be noted that Barrick had been the highest weighted position in The Gold Edge portfolio for quite a while. When I say I'm lowering the weighting, I mean to a position size more inline with other core holdings. Excess proceeds from the recent sale of GOLD are being used to take advantage of the other emerging opportunities in the sector that have even more upside potential...and there are many.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.