3 Mortgage REITs Still At Deep Discounts

We’re including a few recent ratings along with the index cards for those REITs. The estimated book value within the index cards uses current (as of this week) estimates.

We’ve included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. Thanks to reader feedback, those tables are organized better than before.

Price to trailing book value ratios remain very low, except for a few REITs. You’ll want to pick your purchases carefully.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Due to the dramatically higher than usual volatility in the sector, we’re planning to post this series a little more frequently than normal. That allows us to provide more ratings and ensure readers of our public work still have recent numbers.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.95 $4.65 $4.44 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.92 $14.55 $13.42 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.87 $6.07 $5.31 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.86 $7.50 $6.48 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.84 $16.07 $13.43 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.76 $11.10 $8.47 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.71 $6.96 $4.97 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.66 $13.73 $9.04 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.48 $5.28 $2.52 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.70 $15.06 $10.56 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.68 $12.45 $8.49 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.66 $3.41 $2.25 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.61 $2.69 $1.63 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $2.97 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.87 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.78 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.78 $15.16 $11.84 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.71 $10.71 $7.56 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.60 3.89 $2.32 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.

Further, we want to highlight that book values change throughout the quarter. They don’t simply change when the quarter ends. So far, Q2 has been a good quarter for several mortgage REITs.

For instance, AGNC estimated that its tangible net book value per share was up 12% since the start of the quarter. That’s a much larger gain than we expect to see on average so far.

Ratings

We’re going bullish on AI:

Source: The REIT Forum

We don’t consider AI a great REIT by any stretch of the imagination. Despite internal management, it's performed poorly over long periods. However, the discount to book became exceptionally large. Investors interested in AI are going to be primarily interested because of that discount to book. That's the appealing aspect.

We’re bullish on NLY:

Source: The REIT Forum

NLY is the largest of the mortgage REITs and has a very diversified portfolio. It still has substantial upside thanks to a price-to-NAV ratio at .79 (using recent estimates). Aside from the last three months, it has been very rare to see NLY trade at a discount of 20% or larger.

We’re bullish on CIM:

Source: The REIT Forum

This is one of my allocations to the sector. CIM was consistently treated as a best-of-breed mortgage REIT for years. Investors loved the internal management combined with its use of securitizations for locking in its funding. By creating “securitizations”, CIM doesn’t need as much access to “repo” financing as its peers. That’s been a favorable factor for the REIT.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. On the other hand, there are still many mortgage REITs trading at huge discounts to the value of their assets. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bullish on AI, NLY, CIM

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC, IVR-C, NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, MFO, NYMTM, ANH-C, NYMTN, TWO-B, MFA-C, ANH-A, ANH, CMO, NRZ, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.