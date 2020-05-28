Should the market be willing to assign incremental value to the out-year growth opportunities, the stock could move even higher.

There's still plenty of growth and optionality in Gaming, with Auto growth only set to kick in longer-term.

Nvidia (NVDA) is a stock that screens expensively on headline numbers, but I would contend that its current valuation is well-deserved given its longer-term growth potential. It's not every day that you come across a stock with exposure to a virtually open-ended addressable market (TAM) across all the big themes (HPC, Autonomous, etc.). I think NVDA bears are missing two key points - 1) the optionality within the NVDA story (the A100 launch is case in point) and 2) the margin-accretive rebalancing of the business toward datacenter. Coupled with the long-term secular growth potential, I like NVDA - even at all-time highs.

Impressive Datacenter-Driven 1Q21 Print Given the COVID-19 Backdrop

Amid a global pandemic, NVDA delivered a very impressive 1Q21. The key datacenter business delivered 80% YoY growth on broad-based demand across hyperscale, as well as a range of verticals and workloads. From here, the 1Q datacenter strength looks set to continue into 2Q, with organic (e.g., the new A100 GPUs gaining traction) and inorganic (e.g., Mellanox (MLNX) integration, which adds ~$500m to revenue) drivers aplenty.

The datacenter strength offset weakness in PC gaming, as Chinese demand was impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns, though there was some offset from the shift to e-tail vendors. Looking ahead, FY21 opex guidance will weigh on earnings, though this includes the impact of integration costs and share-based compensation for the onboarding of MLNX employees. On a standalone basis, however, NVDA's updated guidance would seem to imply that, even ex-Mellanox, datacenter sales will accelerate YoY on an organic basis heading into the July quarter, after accounting for the guided ~40% QoQ decline in auto revenues.

USD ('Bn) 2Q21 Revenue Guide 3.65 (-) Est MLNX Contribution @ low-teens % 0.5 (=) 2Q21 Revenue Guide (ex-MLNX) 3.15 Implied YoY Growth ex-MLNX (%) 22.3% Implied YoY Growth ex-MLNX, ex-Auto (%) 29.1%

The strong underlying NVDA run-rate highlights the opportunity beyond the solid gaming franchise, as the datacenter business (~37% contribution in 1Q21) looks set to become the leading revenue contributor heading into 2Q.

A Highly Accretive Datacenter Shift

The GTC keynote earlier this month offered some good insight into the potential of the datacenter business, as the ampere-based A100 datacenter GPU looks set to drive a "generational leap" in computing horsepower.

Source: GTC Keynote Presentation

This leap is important as it blurs the lines between high-performance workloads such as AI training and inference at a time when AI workloads are rapidly broadening across verticals, allowing for more flexible computing solutions at scale.

Ampere is a breakthrough on all of these fronts for performance for the fact that it unifies the workload, and you can now have 1 acceleration cluster; and then number three, it's elastic. You could use in the Cloud, you could use a for inference, you could use it for training. And so the versatility of Ampere is the thing that I'm most excited about. And now, you could have 1 acceleration cluster that serves all of your needs. That's very helpful." - 1Q20 Transcript

The A100 is just the start of a new wave of growth, in my view, and validates the case laid out at the prior NVDA analyst day, where management unveiled a $50bn datacenter TAM by 2023, driven by a fast-growing data economy.

Source: Nvidia Investor Day 2019 Slides

Given the strong demand for data analysis capabilities at the edge and in the Cloud, NVDA, as an industry leader in high-performance computing (HPC), is a key beneficiary. NVDA, currently, has a significant share in applications, though I do acknowledge the strong competition from the likes of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (FPGAs) and AMD (GPUs). Three years forward, it isn't entirely clear if NVDA will maintain its lead, though the opportunity set within datacenters alone is vast at ~$50bn. The addition of MLNX is expected to grow the $50bn computing TAM to >$60bn via an additional ~$11bn in high-speed networking.

Source: Nvidia Investor Day 2018 Slides

The ongoing datacenter-driven shift is a key positive - not only does it represent massive growth, but it also adds a significant margin expansion story. While the gaming business holds gross margins in the ~60% range (in line with the overall company's gross margin profile), the datacenter business typically holds margins in the 70-80% range, slightly above MLNX's ~69-70% gross margins.

Source: NVDA Investor Presentation (April 2020)

Gaming is Still a Source of Growth and Optionality

The Gaming segment also remains a key part of the NVDA investment case, posting 27% YoY growth in 1Q20. Given AMD's GPU revenues fell in the most recent quarter by >10% QoQ (NVDA posted ~10% sequential declines), NVDA likely gained GPU share for the quarter. The fact that NVDA is still posting YoY growth is a key positive as well, amid COVID-19-driven supply chain disruptions in 1Q and 2Q.

On the back of mainstream mid-range Pascal and now high-end Turing Gaming adoption, the segment has maintained an >20% CAGR in recent years - no mean feat. Though I do not think >20% growth rates will endure going forward, Gaming is still a sustainable source of growth, in my view.

Source: Company Filings

What I do like about NVDA, however, is the optionality - the company continuously reinvests in the gaming ecosystem as well as in a total software/system solution, with its annual R&D run-rate almost double that of peer AMD across GPUs and MPUs. While AMD is positioned to profit from the lower end of the market (e.g., Ethereum mining), NVDA remains the leading GPU vendor at the higher-end and should thus, benefit as graphics requirements continue to increase. Its focus on R&D should help it maintain that lead. New product cycles, thus, represent optionality down the road.

Source: Company Filings

Autonomous Represents Longer-Term Optionality

NVDA's existing Auto business (mainly infotainment solutions) may be in decline, but I would stress the opportunity at hand, as incremental demand from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the autonomous vehicle (AV) picks up.

For context, the Auto business generated ~$0.7bn in revenue in FY20 and contributes ~6% of NVDA's total revenue but has seen relatively little growth in recent years. This could change though, as NVDA positions itself to address the AV market - a ~$60bn addressable market opportunity by 2035, assuming 10m robo-taxis and 100m self-driving cars on the road.

Source: Nvidia Investor Day 2018 Slides

That said, this is a longer-term theme, and in the near-to-medium-term, NVDA's Auto segment will see relatively slow growth given its outsized exposure toward infotainment. Amid COVID-19-driven weakness in autos, I would pencil in negative growth for the year (current guidance calls for a 40% QoQ decline), with a recovery only emerging in FY22. Given the Auto business carries lower margins (gross margins in the ~30-40% range), the lower contribution will be, ironically, net-accretive to the overall NVDA margin profile.

Earnings Growth Potential Justifies Current Valuations

Relative to its massive growth opportunities, I view the current ~36x earnings multiple (ex-cash) as relatively conservative, given its closest peer AMD trades at a premium.

USD NVDA Price/Share 361.05 (-) FY22e Pro-Forma Net Cash/Share 11.50 (/) FY22 Consensus EPS 9.76 = Implied fwd P/E ex-cash 35.8x

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Est, Author's Est, Price as of 22nd May

Based on my view that NVDA's medium-term earnings power will only become apparent by FY24, I apply an ~35x multiple to FY24 core earnings of ~$15/share on a fully diluted basis, add the forward net cash balance and discount back, leading me to a ~$420/share valuation (~16% upside). If one were to get a bit more aggressive with the multiple to account for the out-year growth opportunities, this could easily be an >$500 stock, in my view.

To be clear, this isn't a no-brainer at all-time highs, and the weak macro backdrop certainly leaves a lot less margin for error. That said, NVDA is a company with one of the strongest longer-term growth outlooks I've seen, and given the extent of its runway, I would be a buyer.

