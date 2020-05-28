DMC Global Is Still In A Bear Grip

In the short-term, the challenge for DMC Global (BOOM) is to wriggle out the lost market share from competitors after reduced upstream capex budget and lower completions well count induced its customers to opt for cheaper products in the market. I do not expect the stock price to show steady improvement in the short-term. However, over the medium-to-long-term, I expect the company to improve margin and sales because of its competitive advantages in the perforating gun systems and automated shaped charge manufacturing.

BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio is low, although its free cash flow generation has not been consistent. I expect its working capital to improve in Q2, while its decision to suspend dividend suspension can lead to improved liquidity. The stock is relatively undervalued compared to its past average. Investors with medium-to-long-term horizons can seek higher returns.

Looking Through The Industry Indicators

As the energy industry remains inundated by demand slowdown in the coronavirus fall-out, a supply, and a steep reduction in global E&P investments in 2020, the oilfield services sector's woes not over, at least in 1H 2020, while the timing of recovery remains uncertain. The crude oil price has crashed to ~$33 per barrel, which is 47% below the level it was at the beginning of the year. From the beginning of the year until March-end of 2019, the U.S. rig count held steady, before it sank in the past six quarters. The completed wells in the EIA-designated key shales have continued to exhibit considerable weakness (down by 34% since March-end). In Q2, BOOM's management anticipates the year-over-year well completions activity could go down by more than 60%.

However, the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUCs) have been resilient, because the producers figure they can start producing in these wells at a relatively low cost. Nonetheless, the excess capacity of the OFS equipment is likely to keep pricing for pressure pumping services low.

Will It Gain Market Share?

In 2019, BOOM's critical growth driver was the reliable perforating systems from the DynaStage (or DS) product family and the introduction of the intrinsically safe initiating systems (or IS2). The company's perforating systems deployed in North America have gained a significant market share. The company's DS Trinity and DS NLine product lines enable increasingly complex well designs, enhance production volumes, and lower completion costs. DMC Global's premier product, the integrated or pre-assembled guns, have competitive advantages over the perforating gun component providers, including Core Laboratories (CLB), Hunting Titan (OTCPK:HNTIF), and Oil States International (OIS).

In Q1, the company integrated perforating sun systems sales came under pressure because the margin pressure prompted some of the users to opt for the cheaper assembled products. Lower volume can result in under-absorption of overhead costs, which can pull down the operating margin in Q2 2020. Under the changed circumstances, when the health safety protocols are in place, BOOM's management assesses that the assembled and hand-wired components will fall out of favor, and many more upstream companies will prefer the DynaStage DS factory assembled perforating systems. DS products are expected to reduce the customers' investments in inventory, supply chain resources, and working capital. According to the company's estimates, although the DynaStage system sells at a premium over the competitive products, its cost premium in lowering the cost of completions on a well can run as high as 7x-10x. So, its strategy of focusing on value should help regain market share in the medium-to-long-term. The advantages of enabling the customers to lower personnel cost in handling the perforating gun systems can reflect positively on the sales in Q1 and Q2 of 2021, according to the company's estimates.

Explaining The Strategic Objectives

Despite the current turmoil in the energy market, investment in technology, product, or market development remains BOOM's long-term strategic priorities. Even though the falling capex in FY2020 will stretch the goals, the company's management expressed confidence in tiding over the situation in a relatively shorter period compared to the 2014-16 downturn. It believes that the competitors' strategy to offer lower prices for technologically inferior products (assembled gun systems, in particular) will not be sustainable, because, in the long-term, those involve higher cost over a long period, lower performance, and increased risk. I think the company, with a clean balance sheet, will survive and see margin return in the medium-term. Read more on its strengths in my previous article here.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q1?

North America's lower well-completion activity has affected the DynaEnergetics segment results adversely. So, revenues in this segment decreased by 17.5% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment adjusted EBITDA fell sharply by ~39% in Q1 2020.

Revenues from the NobelClad segment were relatively resilient, decreasing by 6.5% in Q1 2020 compared to a quarter ago. The segment adjusted EBITDA remained nearly unchanged during the same period. In Q1, volumes in this decrease resulting is an under absorption of overhead costs, which somewhat weakened the segment gross margin.

NobelClad's backlog recovered in Q1, after falling for the previous three quarters. At the end of Q1 2020, the backlog increased by 30% compared to Q4 2019. Investors may note that the segment demand is typically cyclical, driven by maintenance and retrofit projects at chemical and petrochemical processing, oil refining, and aluminum smelting facilities. Margin-wise, the backlog presents a steady outlook as the NobleClad segment gross margin can reach up to 43%-44%. In the DynaEnergetics segment, the backlog gross margin is expected to be ~50%. So, we can expect the company's top-line and the margin to improve in 2H 2020.

Dividend

On April 23, prompted by the uncertain economic outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BOOM suspended the quarterly dividend indefinitely. Oilfield services company National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has recently suspended its quarterly dividend.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

In Q1 2020, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 30% compared to a year ago. During the quarter, its capex was 22% lower than a year ago. As a result, free cash flow (or FCF) turned marginally negative in Q1 2020. Because of the pandemic in the Asia Pacific region, the company has been building inventory to protect from the supply chain disruption. During Q3 and Q4, the company expects to use the inventory, at which point the working capital requirement will come down, which will improve its cash flows. In FY2020, capex is expected to decline by 52% compared to a year ago.

BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio (0.08x) is significantly lower than its peers' (HAL, OIS, and GRC) average of 0.46x. With the available liquidity of $66 million (cash balance and revolving credit facility), and with only $13 million in total debt, the company does not have any financial risk.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

BOOM is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.3x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher, which implies a much lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its average (13.2x) between FY2015 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated BOOM a "buy" in May (includes "very bullish"), while one of the sell-side analysts rated it a "hold." None rated it a "sell." The analysts' target price is $30.67, which at the current price yields ~14% returns.

What's The Take On BOOM?

As the energy demand and supply balance weakened following the deadly virus outbreak, the completions activity became its prime victim, which affected BOOM's performance considerably in the past couple of quarters. Since the U.S. onshore producers pruned capex, the cheaper component perforating gun providers have temporarily taken away the market share. With the completions well count still on a downtrend in Q2 so far, I do not see the company reclaiming market share in the short-term.

However, over the medium-to-long-term, DMC Global will continue to command competitive advantages in the perforating gun systems and automated shaped charge manufacturing. I expect the pricing and margin to recover in 1H 2021. The company's balance sheet is strong, which is a significant advantage in the current environment when the credit market is squeezed. Although its free cash flow generation has not been consistent, an improvement in working capital due to lower inventory balance can lead to higher FCF in 2H 2020. However, investors may consider the stock's low relative valuation to make gains over the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.