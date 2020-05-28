Even now we can see why. The company appears to be coming through the crisis halfway successfully and is keeping its dividend stable.

Henkel is one of the companies that I hardly notice in my portfolio.

Introduction

Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF/OTCPK:HENKY/OTCPK:HENOY) is one of my anchor companies in my broadly diversified bond portfolio. I define anchor investments as those companies that give my portfolio long-term stability, whose business model is future-proof, which are primarily defensive, plan for the long term and pay a reliable dividend. Such companies are not very thrilling. I just leave them in my portfolio and buy shares from time to time.

Henkel meets most of these requirements. The company, which is still governed by the Henkel family, is mainly active in defensive consumer goods sectors, except the Adhesive Business. Nevertheless, I was somewhat worried about the dividend due to the COVID-19 crisis. Because even before COVID-19, growth had stagnated, and Henkel was slightly lost in its search for the growth path. Besides, German companies are not the most reliable dividend payers but are somewhat willing to cut them in times of crisis.

Fortunately, Henkel is keeping its dividend stable. There are other good reasons for long-term investors to remain loyal to the company or to buy additional shares.

1Q 2020 results do not change my investment thesis

The first-quarter results were not outstanding but did not reveal any new risks for investors. Of course, Henkel also felt the effects of COVID-19. This applies above all to the Adhesive Business segment, which is particularly cyclical. Sales of the business decreased by more than four percent in the first quarter.

(Source: 1Q 2020 results; For your information, you should know that Henkel has not provided any data on profit and cash flow development, so we only have the sales data that we can work with.)

On the one hand, this is unfortunate as the Adhesive business is Henkel's largest segment, accounting for 45 percent of total sales. However, this was to be expected. Henkel is heavily dependent on the industry (especially automotive), and the market has been somewhat tricky for several quarters.

This dependency was well known and does not change my assessment that Henkel is essentially a well-diversified defensive company. The substantial contribution to total sales of the adhesive business is mainly due to the enormous growth of the business over the past years. Besides, the company has managed to keep revenues more or less stable in both 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

(Source: 2019 annual results)

Only profitability has suffered due to the massive investments in further growth and has depressed profits. However, such phases are typical cycles (growth phase followed by consolidation phase), which also affect defensive companies.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is a good example of this. Investors who have been patient for a few years were able to enjoy extreme price increases after the company's restructuring measures showed initial success and new growth.

Henkel must address the problem sites of its business

I do not see the weak performance of the adhesives business as a construction site because of its cyclical nature. Henkel is quite helpless here and must hope for an improvement in the economic situation and an increase in demand.

The Laundry & Home Care segment is also not an area that investors need to worry about. The first quarter of 2020 was even very successful here, with a sales growth of over 5 percent.

(Source: 1Q 2020 results)

The only area that worries me is the beauty care business, which continues to shrink (almost 4 percent in the first quarter.)

(Source: 1Q 2020 results)

However, the management has indicated that this decrease was mostly due to COVID-19. Professional hair care products, in particular, were affected by the temporary closure of many salons. Besides, there is hope for the second quarter that Henkel will massively increase the production of hygiene-related products.

In both consumer businesses, we are swiftly reacting to changes in demand and are actively working to address the hygiene needs of consumers, which we expect to stay. We are quickly ramping up relevant supply output. For example, our soap supply output has been increased globally by 30% to satisfy increased demand. [...] And we are launching new relevant offers to the markets paired with dedicated communication across the channel. For example, in Mexico, we launched Persil Hygiene, and we plan to roll out our disinfecting product range under the Lysoform brand in further countries. We are also launching an antibacterial hand, dishwashing product in Egypt and in Turkey in the second quarter. And in both, Laundry & Home Care as well as in Beauty Care, we will be offering our customers hand sanitizers from Q2 under brands such as Pril or Fa, and thanks to a fast and agile product development and production ramp-up related to that.

Henkel maintains dividend

As I have already said, Henkel maintains its dividend. Although there will be no increase this year, the payout has more than doubled since 2010.

(Source: Henkel maintains its dividend)

The current dividend yield for ordinary shares is 2.6 percent, which is a relatively high figure for Henkel historically. The current return is far above the range of the last 5 and 10 years. This indicates that a good time window may have opened up for long-term dividend investors.

(Source: Dividend history)

Overall, Henkel is undervalued

Fundamentally, Henkel also appears to be historically cheap. For example, the current market price is below the fair P/E ratio that results from the adjusted profit. The same applies if you look at the historical price/cash flow ratio. Here too, the company is below its historical value.

(Source: Fair value calculation Henkel)

With a debt ratio of below 45 percent, the company is also financially stable. This demonstrates the long-term and sustainable approach of management, which could pay off, especially in times of crisis.

(Source: Debt ratio Henkel)

Investors takeaway

(Source: Brands & Businesses)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides, and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides, and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides, but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Henkel

My investment thesis for Henkel remains intact. In uncertain times, the company remains a good investment for investors who think long-term. Henkel is worth an investment in principle, but not necessarily immediately. These are the reasons for my rating:

Due to COVID-19, the short-term upside potential is limited.

Henkel's big adhesive business, in particular, will probably continue to suffer from the difficult economic situation in the coming quarters.

However, the rising demand for hygiene products, the re-opening of many hairdressers, and the growth in the emerging markets can probably provide stability here.

Henkel offers a historically high dividend with a good payout ratio of about 50 percent.

The company also has a stable balance sheet and is undervalued compared to historical multiples.

Note Henkel trades in ordinary shares that have voting rights and preferred shares. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares, they are entirely in free float. While the preferred shares are traded in the German Stock Index, the ordinary shares are nearly 10 percent cheaper. Therefore, they have a higher yield too. In the USA, investors can acquire Henkel ordinary and preferred shares by way of stock ownership certificates obtained through the Sponsored Level I ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HENKY, PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.