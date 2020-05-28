There are early signs of recovery, but the reported TPV numbers may have painted an overly optimistic view of what the future holds for StoneCo.

Since I initiated coverage of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on March 19, shares have gained 54%, fueled by the 27.3% gain on May 27. At the time of publishing my first article, shares were trading below the purchase price of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as well, and there was a clear anomaly between the economic reality facing StoneCo and the market value attached to the business. Saying that a lot has happened since my first article is an understatement. Covid-19 has taken the center stage in determining which companies and industries will dictate terms in the coming years, and StoneCo, as far as I see, will benefit from the nation-wide lockdown in the long run. However, I have decided to trim my position in StoneCo for reasons that I will discuss in this analysis.

Why did shares jump?

StoneCo missed analyst expectations for earnings, but reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. There was nothing much in these numbers, but the improving total payment volume (TPV) for April and May led to the optimism in markets that saw shares jumping 27% on May 27. According to data from company filings, TPV growth in the second quarter through May 23 was up 15% on a year-over-year basis, which is proof that the company is well and truly recovering from the lows seen in late-March. In May alone, TPV was up 23% year-over-year.

This is certainly exciting news for StoneCo investors, and the current economic downturn is proving to be an opportunity for the company to expand both its target market and its market share. These positive developments are discussed in the following segment.

StoneCo is doubling down on the opportunity

The outbreak of Covid-19 and the difficult financial conditions forced the company to let go of 20% of its staff. Bold decisions are required to remain solvent at a time like this. That's bad news to start with, but StoneCo has taken a few measures to turn this difficult business environment into a long-term growth driver. The macro-level changes anticipated as a result of the pandemic is also helping the company.

First, StoneCo launched a national campaign called Compre Local, which means Buy Local in Portuguese, to promote consumers to buy locally to help small and medium businesses struggling from the pandemic. As confirmed by Thiago dos Santos Piau, the company CEO, in the first-quarter earnings conference call, the launch video of the campaign has garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube. This campaign highlights how StoneCo has been proactive in expanding its horizons during these difficult times. A secular shift to buying from local stores will help many SMBs in the country, thereby presenting StoneCo with the opportunity to increase its revenue by partnering with these companies.

Second, the company is and will be benefiting from the shift of consumers to online from physical stores. According to data from the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association, more than 800,000 new retailers have debuted online business operations since mobility restrictions were imposed in the country in March. The industry has seen the addition of more than 1 million new customers as well. In light of this unprecedented growth, industry participants are urging the National Congress to expedite the approval of a bill (148/2019) which seeks to reduce the bureaucracies involving the purchasing of products over the internet. E-commerce share of total retail sales in Brazil has increased in the last few years, and the combination of the nation-wide lockdown and the expedited approval of this bill will only accelerate the pace at which e-commerce sales gain traction.

This macroeconomic development is supportive of the growth of StoneCo in the coming years as the company provides a complete set of payment solutions to match the requirements of different digital business models. In addition to these core products, the company has introduced an array of products and services to make the transition from physical to online easy for small businesses in Brazil that are forced to keep their stores shut.

StoneCo is a go-to solutions provider for e-commerce marketplaces in Brazil already, which will play to the advantage of the company to scale-up quickly. For instance, according to company filings, approximately 50% of all e-commerce transactions in Brazil went through StoneCo platforms.

Third, the credit solutions business segment of the company can be expected to gain traction as more businesses seek financing solutions to remain solvent and continue their business operations functional until Covid-19 is history. The company is actively looking at expanding its scale in this space as industry dynamics are favorable. To mitigate the risks of this business line, StoneCo has tightened its credit verification process to approve facilities to clients who are in good shape to honor repayments. In April, payments received from credit clients exceeded the expectations, rebounding sharply from the disappointing numbers seen in March. This goes on to indicate the quality of StoneCo's credit clients, but it seems too early to reach a conclusion from this front.

As we can see, many things are going right for the company. As an investor, I couldn't have asked for anything better from StoneCo in this situation. However, I have decided to trim my position in StoneCo shares.

First-quarter was the tip of the iceberg

StoneCo reported a decline in its margins in Q1 which was primarily driven by Covid-19-related expenses such as incentives given to clients and an increase in provisions in expectation of higher delinquency in the future.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Even though the company is seeing TPV growth in May, this is primarily driven by the growth in its digital segment and the company's diversified geographic footprint in cities that are farther from the capital of the country that is reeling from the virus. The improving numbers in May might give the impression to an investor that Brazil is past the worst days of the pandemic, which might not be true. The country now has the second-highest Covid-19 cases in the world behind the United States, and there seems to be no decline in the number of daily cases. In fact, May 27 saw the highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

As the virus continues to wreak havoc in Brazil, brick-and-mortar stores will remain under pressure even if stores are allowed to function normally. Social distancing policies, on the other hand, are likely to remain a feature of Brazil for quite some time. The credit solutions business, on the other hand, might see a sharp decline in revenue owing to an increase in the delinquency rates.

The second quarter might turn out to be worse than the first, which is something Mr. Market is not taking into consideration as we can see from the recent surge in the share price. Answering a question from an analyst on May 26, the CEO said:

It's very difficult to say about net adds going forward. But, mainly regarding the second quarter, we still have many moving parts here and the impact of the lockdown in March will be mainly presented on the numbers in June.

This statement gives an indication of disappointing numbers for Q2. I believe the company will have many one-off costs arising as a result of Covid-19, which would prove to be a drag on earnings. One-off or not, shares will react to such a decline in earnings.

Considering this outlook for the second quarter, and the fact that shares are trading at forward earnings multiples close to 59, I believe now is not the time to be investing in StoneCo shares. What's more, I believe taking some profits won't hurt at these prices until we have more color on how StoneCo will perform in the remainder of this year.

Takeaway

There's no denying that I'm impressed by what StoneCo might achieve in the next decade. However, the coming quarters might reveal the true impact of Covid-19 on the company. Because of this uncertainty, I have decided to trim my small position in StoneCo and book the profits. I am, however, fully open to the idea of investing in StoneCo once I believe the expected negative impact of this virus-induced recession is accurately reflected in the market price of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will trim my position in StoneCo in the next few trading sessions.