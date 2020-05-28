Thanks to the pandemic, Square Capital and Cash App allowed Square to strengthen its position as a valid alternative to retail banks.

Introduction

Square (NYSE:SQ) approach to the Paycheck Protection Program (NYSE:PPP) has been significantly different from the major retail banks. Both through Square Capital and Cash App, Square strengthen its position as a valid alternative to their local bank's branch both for businesses and individuals. Cash App numbers show a rosy future for Square's Q2 results and beyond.

A Win-Win Situation - PPP Loans

As a result of the anticipated impact from COVID-19, net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were significantly affected by an increase in reserves for transaction and loan losses in future periods. How much of the $109 million will materialize is still unknown, but Square has moved smartly to mitigate damage. Through Square Capital, Square was approved as a lender under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). As a result, Square Capital started distributing loans during the second round of funding for the PPP. This could be an important move for the overall business health, since part of the distributed PPP capital could go to the same businesses struggling to survive the two months of closure. Moreover, the PPP loans distribution will leave the Company with a nice profit (Figure 1).

Source: Inputs from Jack Dorsey (NYSE:CEO) - Author calculations

Square distributed over $500 million in PPP loans to over 60 thousand businesses. No fee is charged to the borrowers by Square, but the government is paying a fixed fee depending on the loan size:

• "Five (5) percent for loans of not more than $350,000;

• Three (3) percent for loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2,000,000;

• One (1) percent for loans of at least $2,000,000".

Source: Treasury.gov - SBA

Considered an average size of roughly $8 thousand dollars per loan, Square's revenue should total at around $25 million. The application process is highly streamlined, and these fees likely far exceed the costs of originating these loans. This is true especially for a technology-oriented company like Square, which has a straightforward application process and automatic processing tools.

Moreover, the SBA, or ultimately the United States, guarantees 100% of the outstanding balance, removing credit risk from the deal.

In this way, saving their small businesses customers could have made Square around $20 million in net profits. A win-win.

A Blow To The Retail Banks Sector

On the other hand, competitors have taken a slower, stiffer approach. Retail banks have struggled to provide an easy and immediate application process for small businesses. Some of them put strict restrictions to limit volumes (Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC)), some were overwhelmed and shut their doors (Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)), and others gently redirected requests to other lenders (JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)).

Wells Fargo says on its website that:

JPMorgan Chase says that it will only lend to businesses which had accounts with them as of February 15th, but also that they should maybe try with another lender:

Bank of America, in addition to a checking account with the bank, demands no borrowing relationship with other banks:

Square has taken a different approach and it is using this uncomfortable situation as an opportunity to show their value and build an even larger customer base. The Company, to date, has remained open to applications. They did not put restrictions on previous account relationships,

"You don't have to process your payments with Square, but you must have a Square account. If you don't have a Square account, you can create one here."

and made the application process lean and easy online. This has allowed them to welcome business from other lenders, should they have been stuck in another bank's lengthy application process:

"If you've already applied elsewhere but have not received funding, you can apply again with Square if you receive an invite." Source

And Cash App For Individuals

Cash App helped individuals publishing straightforward FAQs on the stimulus program and instructions on how to get their money fast. As a result, Cash App numbers skyrocketed:

"In March, Cash App added its largest number of net-new transacting active customers, benefiting from significant shifts in consumer behaviour." "After the end of the first quarter of 2020, in April, Cash App added a larger number of net-new transacting active customers compared to March 2020." Source

From March to April, Square saw direct deposit volumes grow 300%, and in only one month the number of Cash App customers with direct deposit access grew from 3 million to 14 million.

This increase in direct deposits is great on a profit point of view as well. In fact, Cash App generates revenue from 6 different sources:

1. Instant Deposit

2. Cash Card

3. Business Accounts

4. P2P transactions funded with a credit card

5. Bitcoin

6. Interest on customers' stored balances

Fees from Instant Deposit take the first place in Cash App revenue generation sources ranking, and direct deposit customers have generated revenue which is multiples higher compared to customers who only use peer-to-peer.

Cash App is now used for tax refunds, stimulus deposit, and work paycheck deposit. This makes the process of going to the retail bank branch obsolete, as downloading the app provides a valuable alternative. Also, as retail investing surged during the stay-home period, Cash App has allowed people to buy equities and bitcoin with widely accessible features such as fractional investing and recurring purchases.

Conclusion

The approach used by Square Capital in the pandemic, together with the shift in consumer behavior, seems to have exponentially increased the digital bank's value compared to traditional retail banks. Cash App numbers have increased accordingly, and possibly setting the base for the digitalization of the retail banking sector. I maintain a BUY rating on Square.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

