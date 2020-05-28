Natural Gas - Weather Returns As The Dominant Driving Force For Prices

Lower 48 production is also set to keep declining in June and into the end of the year as lower associated gas production along with lower well completions from gas producers drive production lower.

Power burn this year is also expected to be higher than last year as cheap gas prices fueled more coal-to-gas switching. We should see power burn hit an all-time high this summer as a result.

This is expected to drop injections below the 5-year average by the middle of June.

Currently, the forecast till the middle of June has it at the 4th warmest June since 2000.

With the shoulder season coming to an end, mother nature (e.g. weather) will become a dominant force driving natural gas prices again.

Welcome to the Mother Nature edition of Natural Gas Daily!

With the shoulder season coming to an end, mother nature (e.g. weather) will become a dominant force driving natural gas prices again. Cooling demand (e.g. power burn) is the main driving force for demand and will determine whether or not we see bullish or bearish injection figures for storage. So the hotter the summer, the better it is for natural gas and vice versa.

Currently, the forecast till the middle of June has it at the 4th warmest June since 2000.

This is expected to drop injections below the 5-year average by the middle of June.

Source: PointLogic

Power burn this year is also expected to be higher than last year as cheap gas prices fueled more coal-to-gas switching. We should see power burn hit an all-time high this summer as a result.

Now looking at the weather model updates, the signals that we watched in the winter are now reversed (for those that are bullish).

Alaska trough tends to foreshadow a ridging pattern in the East. (Alaska shows blue, East shows red).

Ridging in the East = bullish. (Red in East)

Source: WeatherModels.com

Now if we were to look at the ECMWF-EPS 10-15 day forecast, this would be bullish. You can see that there's a trough pattern developing in Alaska with the East coast being warmer than normal.

This is oversimplifying it, but the gist of it is that all of the bearish signals in the wintertime would now be considered bullish for the summer.

On the fundamental side, storage injections will be elevated for the next 3-reports. We are seeing triple-digit injections for the next 3, but we should then quickly move below the 5-year injection rate by mid-June.

Lower 48 production is also set to keep declining in June and into the end of the year as lower associated gas production along with lower well completions from gas producers drive production lower.

Source: PointLogic

So despite the LNG export concerns over the summer, supplies should continue to head lower, which should support Henry Hub pricing.

We remain short DGAZ.

For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.