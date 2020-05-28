The stock has been a big winner in recent months and now trading at its all-time high although we note valuation appears stretched considering weaker earnings expected this year.

The company benefits from a high level of recurring revenues that are seen as relatively resilient to an economic downturn although there are some growth uncertainties across different market segments.

Pool Corp. (NYSE:POOL) is the world's largest swimming pool supplies distributor serving customers across commercial pool repair and service companies, pool builders, along with consumers through various retail channels. This year the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the core strength in the business which is driven by recurring revenues from necessary maintenance chemicals and equipment seen as relatively resilient to an economic downturn. The stock is up 20% in 2020 supported by a solid Q1 earnings report with positive comments by management even as guidance for the year was revised lower. One challenge for the company is commercial and community pool facilities which remain closed in many parts of the world amid social distancing guidelines adding to headwinds. We take a more cautious view on POOL at the current level based on valuation concerns as the stock appears pricey with ongoing risks.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q1 Earnings Recap

Pool Corp. reported its fiscal Q1 earnings on April 23rd with non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, which was $0.07 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $677.3 million on the quarter was up by 13.4% year over year and also beat expectations by $47 million. The sales growth here represented a continuation of trends from 2019 as the company consolidates its market share position. Management pointed to strength across all segments supported by favorable weather and momentum in sales of specialty construction materials in particular.

(Source: Company IR)

On the quarter, the gross margin declined to 28.0% from 29.2% reflecting a record comparable period last year and the timing of inventory purchases. Similarly, the operating margin declined to 5.3% from 6.4% in Q1 2019 based on higher SG&A expenses and also an impairment charge of $7 million related to the goodwill and intangibles charges in the company's Australian unit.

2020 Management Guidance

Keep in mind that the fiscal quarter included the period through March 31st which was essentially business as usual for January and February with the pandemic intensifying and stay-at-home orders only going into effect towards the end of March. Management highlighted that the company operations were designated as an "essential business" in North America with only limited disruptions in European markets. That being said, the company did observe weaker trends in the early part of Q2 from April.

The result is that management is revising its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance lower, suggesting an impact on earnings of about 5% compared to last year. The new midpoint adjusted earnings estimate of $5.75 per share compares to a previous $6.62. Early indications at the beginning of April showed sales down 5-10% across most markets.

"Stay-at-home orders of varying degrees are now in place in almost all jurisdictions in which we operate, resulting in year-over-year sales declines for the month of April to date of five to ten percent as these orders impact our business unevenly throughout our network. It is unclear how long these conditions will last and what the continuing social and economic impact will be on our business after these restrictions are lifted. We have taken steps to preserve capital and reduce costs where warranted, while retaining options for further business adjustments as conditions evolve and we gain more clarity. Given this uncertainty, we are updating our annual earnings guidance to encompass a wide range of outcomes and expect 2020 diluted EPS of $5.30 to $5.90, including the impact of first quarter tax benefits of $0.19 and the $0.15 impact of non-cash impairments recorded in the first quarter of 2020," commented Arvan. "Excluding the impact of non-cash impairments, we expect 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $5.45 to $6.05. Our previous 2020 earnings guidance range disclosed earlier in the year was $6.47 to $6.77 per diluted share, including an estimated $0.06 tax benefit." See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the addendum of this release.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market essentially sees revenue this year at $3.2 billion, essentially flat compared to 2019. Consensus EPS at $5.71 is within the management guidance range and represents a decline of 10% compared to last year. Looking ahead, revenues growth is expected to rebound 8% in 2021 while an EPS estimate of $6.90 is up 21% from 2020. Still, placing these figures in context, the rebound is more modest compared to the 2019 result when EPS reached $6.40.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Longer term, management is confident that revenue can climb between 6% and 8% per year while EPS grows in the "mid-teens" range highlighting its positive outlook. The takeaway here is that despite a current "downturn", the company is confident that the outlook remains positive.

(Source: Company IR)

A Solid Balance Sheet

Pool Corp. benefits from a strong balance sheet and relatively low financial leverage. The company ended the quarter with a total debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5x and a current ratio of 2.0x highlighting ample liquidity.

(Source: Company IR)

It's worth pointing out that the company was able to increase its regular quarterly dividend in April to a new rate of $0.58 per share. Pool Corp. has now increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years since 2011 becoming a "dividend contender". On the other hand, the current yield of 0.86%, or 0.89% on a forward basis, is the lowest for the stock over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

When thinking about Pool Corp., the consideration is that the "installed base" of pools worldwide and particularly North America represents a level of recurring revenue as all pools require regular cleaning and maintenance. The more pools that are in operation and built over any given year drives revenue growth based on higher demand for related products.

It's telling that the stock has gained momentum in recent months since the early stages of the pandemic selloff. POOL is now trading at an all-time high, and we think that strength is related to the market sentiment towards stay-at-home trends as residential pools have become the "ultimate luxury" heading into a summer when many other options for leisure and vacation activities have been disrupted.

(Source: Company IR)

On the other hand, not all the demand drivers are necessarily positive as there are some lingering uncertainties regarding the growth outlook. According to Pool Corp., 35% of the business is based on remodeling and renovations along with new pool construction. The challenge here is related to commercial facilities and community type pools that represent more economically significant facilities beyond a simple backyard addition. There is a sense across real estate that developments in areas like hotels, resorts, gyms, and large-scale residential buildings that would typically feature pools that may face some growth headwinds over the medium term with projects postponed or canceled.

Separately, this summer, many pools will remain closed or have operations limited not only in the United States but also as a worldwide phenomenon amid the pandemic. New York City for example which has one of the largest public municipal pool systems in the world has already announced the facilities will remain closed this year. There is uncertainty related to the timetable for reopening other types of pools like waterparks. The implication here is a significant headwind for sales of maintenance equipment like cleaning supplies and water treatment chemicals if facilities remain closed for longer than expected.

Pricey Valuation

There is nothing to suggest that the long-term outlook for the company has necessarily improved in recent months or that those dynamics surrounding the pandemic are a long-term positive for the company. Our concern here comes down to valuation as shares of POOL are trading at increasingly stretched multiples, which we believe to be excessive and unjustified given the ongoing risks. Based on trailing-twelve-month results, 41x P/E multiple, 29x EV to EBITDA, and 42x price to free-cash-flow are well above the long-term averages for the company. Even considering "next year's" consensus EPS estimate at $6.90, the stock is still expensive with a one-year forward P/E of 37x in our opinion.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table BOOX Research)

Verdict

Pool Corp. benefits from several strengths including a solid balance sheet position, market leadership, and a stable, long-term outlook beyond near-term challenges. While we think the company is fine, the stock is just too expensive at current levels following an impressive rally in recent months. We rate shares of POOL as a sell based on valuation concerns with risks tilted to the downside. Even if the business proves resilient in the current environment, the long-term outlook has not necessarily improved this year. Weaker economic growth globally can pressure key demand drivers for pool products with a potential slowdown in construction and remodeling through next year.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.