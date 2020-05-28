In my opinion, Medifast, Inc is undervalued and has a current fair value of $124.30.

Medifast was able to grow its sales during the 2008 financial crisis while its peers were not.

My estimated CAGR for the global weight management industry between 2019 and 2024 is 3.0%, ending with a value of $235 billion.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is a company that recently caught my attention because its average sales growth for the past two years was over 50% and this occurred without any material acquisitions. I have only tried a couple of their products, fuelings as their coaches call them, and I find them tasty and innovative. My friends and family that used MED's products lost a lot of weight, especially my parents. I have a tendency to stay away from multilevel marketing companies as their almost religious beliefs towards their products make me skeptical but MED seems to be a little milder than its peers.

Companies that use the multilevel marketing strategy have been fined by the Federal Trade Commission. Herbalife was prosecuted and fined by the FTC, though it was never labeled a pyramid scheme. I estimated a regulatory risk premium of almost 4% to account for this risk in my valuation. MED's executive officers believe that Herbalife lawsuit set a precedent for the industry, and because of this lawsuit they have a better understanding of the industry-specific regulations that apply to them.

Relevant Data From My Last Medifast Article

The weight management industry, I believe, will show growth in the United States (now I think it will at least be stable if it doesn't grow) for the following two reasons.

Weightloss products can be delivered to their customers' homes, and the search for these products increased after the stay-at-home order was issued. People participating in direct sales "gig" jobs will increase as people try to recover lost income that occurred during the pandemic.

Medifast was able to grow its sales during the 2008 financial crisis while its peers were not able too. I attributed this growth during the financial crisis to MED's direct sales strategy, which now accounts for over 90% of the company's total net sales.

Market Forecast

In 2018, the global weight management market had a value of $ 189.8 billion, and Medifast represented, according to my estimates, 0.26% of the total market. In 2019, I estimated that the global market has a value of $ 203.0 billion and that MED had 0.35% of this market. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, in 2024, the global market should reach $269.2 billion, which is a straight line growth of about 12.23 billion per year.

The report on the global weight management market was published before 2020, which means it does not take into account the adverse effects of the coronavirus. I believe the impact will be negative because the weight management industry depends on disposable income.

If the global market had a value of $ 203.0 billion in 2019, and we know that it will most definitely no longer grow by a CAGR of 6% (269.2 billion by 2024). At what rate it will grow will be challenging to estimate, but I will give it my best.

Source: ResearchAndMarkets.com and own estimates

According to my estimates, the Global Weight Management Industry will have lost $34 billion due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus. My estimated CAGR between 2019 and 2024 is 3.0%, with an end value of $235 billion in 2024. I am considering that disposable income will decline by 3.4% y-o-y, and it will recover in almost entirely 2021, as seen in the below graph.

Source: Trading Economics and own estimates (the table)

Unfortunately, I have to assume that the United States Disposable Personal Income trend will be the same trend globally due to the lack of a global reporting of Disposable Personal Income.

Medifast Forecasts

Before I breakdown my model, I would like to advise you on 2Q20. Taking into account the macro information found in my disposable income table, I believe that MED's 2Q20 results will be worse than its 2Q19 results. Bad results in 2Q20 should cause the company's stock price to decrease. Due to a possible decrease in stock price, I plan to purchase shares of MED in two blocks. One trade I will do in the near future and the other trade after they have published their 2Q20 results.

I used a mix of three factors to help me calculate MED's net sales for the forecasted periods. Net sales were calculated by estimating the average net sales per coach and the number of active coaches. From 2017 until 2019, the average net sales per coach was around 5,300 per quarter. In 2020, due to the current pandemic, I reduced the average net sales per coach by 10.9%. I increased the number of active coaches by 10% to almost match the growth rate of active coaches that occurred from 4Q20 to 1Q20. At the same time, I compared the net sales to the estimated global market value to ensure that the market share increase was similar to its growth in market share over the past couple of years.

Gross margin for 2020 will be less than 2019 to reflect my belief that the logistics costs will slightly increase while at the same time raw material costs will decrease. I also feel that they will have to reduce prices to appeal to consumers with less disposable income.

From 2021 to 2024, as commodity prices recover and oil prices increase, so will their COGS. But during the same time period, the company should be able to readjust its product margins to pre-COVID-19 levels.

SG&A expenses during the past four years have been relatively stable at an average of 62% and I do not foresee too much of a variation of that during the next five years.

Source: Company's financials and own estimates

Conclusion

In my opinion, Medifast, Inc. is undervalued and has a current fair value of $124.30. The company's net sales were not affected by the last crisis and though the past performance is not a good indicator for the future, it is all we have available to us at this moment. I estimate that with a possible upside of 36%, there is 22% of alpha available on this investment.

