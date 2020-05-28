Either bank could still be a player in M&A, though TCBI would seem more likely to be a seller than a buyer given credit quality/capital risks and the need to find a new CEO.

The economic outlook for Texas has changed considerably with COVID-19, and TCBI in particular has seen increased credit quality pressure in its energy and leveraged loan books.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created some significant disruptions for the banking sector, with almost every bank building reserves in anticipation of higher loan losses from the ensuing recessions. Those disruptions have also led to the termination of the proposed merger of equals between Independent Bank (IBTX) and Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), with the two parties agreeing to go their separate ways without any termination fees or other commitments.

Looking ahead, I can see both banks as candidates to be involved in future M&A, though the challenges TCBI is currently facing (including the need to find a new CEO) lead me to believe they'd more likely be a seller than a buyer. While the current valuation on TCBI does look exceptionally pessimistic, I'd prefer IBTX at this point given the greater uncertainties in TCBI's business mix.

In This Case, Breaking Up Is Easy To Do

On May 26, Independent and Texas Capital announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger of equals and that neither party would owe any break-up fee to other.

While both companies pointed to the uncertainties, challenges, and disruptions created by the COVID-19 outbreak in terminating the deal, from my perspective, this was more about the deterioration in the outlook for Texas Capital, particularly with respect to that bank's credit quality situation and asset sensitivity. I think that explains, at least in part, why TCBI trades at a significantly higher discount to tangible book value than IBTX, as well as why IBTX shares popped almost 25% on the announcement.

Why Break Up?

Part of the point of the deal was for both banks to diversify their loan books and diversify their credit risk concentrations. Texas Capital has significant leverage to mortgage warehouse lending, leveraged C&I lending, energy lending, and national lending programs, while Independent has a large commercial real estate loan book and significant exposure to real estate development (construction & development).

Virtually all of those categories are looking considerably riskier now, but Texas Capital has a long track record of above-average loan losses, and particularly in its riskier lending activities. While energy lending and leveraged lending are around 12% of the loan book, they currently account for more than 90% of the bank's non-accrual loans, and TCBI's energy loan reserving is probably too low at 9% given that 80% of the loan book is reserve-backed lending to E&P companies. I'm not giving a free pass to Independent and the potential risks in its loan book from strip mall development loans, other C&D loans, and CRE loans to markets like hospitality, but I believe IBTX is in a relatively better position with respect to reserves, capital, and expected losses from the riskier parts of its loan book.

The longer-term impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak likely also played a role in the break-up. The Fed slashed rates in an attempt to mitigate some of the damage from the shutdowns, and that in turn has significantly hit the outlook for net interest margin spreads for banks over the next few years. As a very asset-sensitive bank with a weak core deposit franchise that remains dependent on more expensive sources of funding, that's not a positive development for TCBI.

Texas Capital also has some structural business issues that may well loom larger now in an intra- and post-COVID-19 world. While IBTX has focused on operating as a granular, local small-to-mid-market CRE lender, Texas Capital has numerous national lines, including its mortgage warehouse, energy, healthcare, and technology lending businesses, and a national deposit-gathering business. National businesses can be challenging for the best banks, and in the case of Texas Capital, the profitability of these efforts has long lagged expectations.

Distilling that all down, I think there's a simpler rationale for why this deal no longer made sense. Texas Capital was structured as a bank that could do well in an improving economic environment, and particularly with some of the changes and restructurings that IBTX would have implemented (IBTX's CEO would have led the combined company). With a much different economic outlook in place today, it's a far riskier proposition with far less certain benefits.

What Happens Now?

I believe Texas Capital is facing greater near-term disruptions and challenges at this point. While oil prices have recovered some, the oil/gas sector is still struggling and I expect that the bank will need to make material additions to its reserves. I likewise believe that the recession will stress the bank's leveraged portfolio, while mortgage warehousing will likely see some cyclical challenges.

On top of all that, the bank needs to find a new CEO. The CEO (Cargill) was going to step down as part of the merger, but elected to step down with the announcement of the deal termination and will be replaced by Chairman Larry Helm on an interim basis. This is a challenging time to try to find a new CEO, and I think the bank will largely be focused on managing its credit situation and deposits costs in the interim.

I do still believe, though, that both banks could be future participants in M&A. While the near-term risks to Texas's economy are significant (including but not limited to oil/gas), it still remains a market with attractive long-term characteristics. Although Texas Capital's multiple challenges may deter some acquirers, Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) added some capital earlier this year with the sale of its insurance business and Hilltop's CEO Ford has not been shy in the past about stepping up and buying into challenging situations.

Independent could go either way, looking to acquire smaller banks in Texas (or other surrounding states) to build share in key metro markets and diversify its loan book, or selling out to a larger bank that wants to build its presence in Texas. While Independent could be a little small for PNC (NYSE:PNC), which is explicitly on the hunt for M&A opportunities, it could still add some worthwhile leverage in markets like Dallas.

The Bottom Line

I'll do company-specific write-ups of the longer-term investment considerations for Independent and Texas Capital at a later date, but for now this break-up looks like a rational move given how the economic environment has changed since the December deal announcement. I believe both banks are facing some significant challenges today, but I believe Independent is better-positioned to weather them and likely has a better set of options for future growth, though the current valuation on TCBI already reflects a lot of bearishness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.