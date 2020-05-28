In particular, the company's liquidity may be tight and the company may not be able to survive the current downturn unless things go its way.

COVID-19 has wrecked multiple industries, ranging from the airlines to vehicle lessors to some niches in retail. Few industries, though, have been hit as hard as oil and gas. This is especially true of the E&P (exploration and production) firms and the service providers who call E&P firms their customers. In this latter category sits Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK), an energy services business focused on infrastructure services, fracking, sand proppant services, drilling operations, and more. The sudden and violent downturn in energy prices materially harmed the business, but for investors hoping that a rebound in pricing is likely to create value for Mammoth Energy, the answer is likely no.

A disclosure

Mammoth Energy is currently going through a tough time, but not all of its problems were driven by the recent decline in energy pricing. Last year, the business became the subject into a federal investigation related to some of its work in Puerto Rico. It is also embroiled in a number of lawsuits related to the operations it had going on there. This creates a material risk for investors to keep in mind, but this is not the topic of this article. The purpose of this article is to look at the firm’s fundamental health under the assumption that it receives no further pain from a legal perspective.

A shaky operating history

When I first dig into a business, I like to see what kind of business trend, if any, the firm has established. Have sales generally been on the rise? How about profits and cash flow? In most cases, you can get a good understanding of a company’s health by looking at these things over time. Sadly, for Mammoth Energy, the picture is a little more challenging than that. To see why, we need only look at the first graph below.

*Created by Author

As you can see, the business has a long history of sales volatility. After falling from 2015 to 2016, revenue surged from 2016 to 2017, and again from 2017 to 2018. By 2019, however, revenue tanked, dropping to just $625.01 million for that year. The firm’s bottom line, illustrated in the next graph below, has shown a similar trend, bouncing around between -$92.45 million in 2016 to $235.97 million in 2018. Last year, the company’s loss was a hefty $79.04 million. Operating cash flow has been more stable, but even that has been subject of ups and downs.

*Created by Author

Given the firm’s tie to the energy sector, particularly its emphasis on all things E&P in nature, this jumping around for sales, profits, and cash flows should not be all that surprising. In some ways, this can work in favor of investors. With a market capitalization of just $72.17 million, it doesn’t take much in terms of a bottom line to justify a surge in the business’s share price.

This year hasn’t been much different. According to management, Mammoth Energy’s revenue in the first quarter this year was $97.38 million. This implies a heck of a tumble from the $262.14 million in sales the business generated in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Due to this drop in sales, net income took a beating, declining from $28.33 million in last year’s first quarter to -$83.97 million. Surprisingly, operating cash flow fared quite well for the quarter, coming in at $1.54 million compared to the -$102.99 million seen last year. Having said that, this picture has been manipulated some by changes in working capital. Adjusting for these, operating cash flow would have been $16.69 million versus $249.47 million last year.

All of these figures, and how they change over time, reveal something about Mammoth Energy. The company is not a sound, stable enterprise. It hasn’t been for at least five years now, and investors should not expect this to be the case in the future. What’s more, results moving forward, for the near-term at least, are likely to be even more volatile. Management announced that toward the end of March, they noticed a material worsening of business caused by the collapse in energy prices. While no guidance has been offered for the second quarter, it’s safe to say that it will be a really nasty period for the business most likely. One positive thing is that as of the end of the first quarter, the firm had $425 million worth of backlog, but it did disclose that its customers can cancel up to $419 million of this if they so desired. That makes the backlog situation very uncertain.

Normally when you see results like this, it’s a sign of real risk for investors. One thing that bulls might point to for Mammoth Energy, though, is its significant liquidity position. As of the end of its first quarter this year, the business boasted liquidity of $317.47 million. This included $13.18 million in cash and a revolving credit facility of $129.81 million. It also factored in, among other things, $88.35 million in debt on its books. When you look at the cash flow situation of the business and its liquidity, it looks like the business can comfortably survive the next twelve months even if revenue tanks so long as management ensures proper cost controls are in place. This is even factoring in the firm’s planned capex for the year (up to $20 million, but likely lower in this environment) and the minimum purchase obligations it has of $15.83 million for the rest of this year and $0.70 million next year.

While this was my initial impression when analyzing the firm, there are some holes in this approach. For starters, as of May 6th, management raised its cash balance to $16.8 million, but it did so by drawing $94 million on its revolving credit facility, with only $13.8 million in capacity remaining by the time letters of credit are factored in. The fact that management felt the need to make such a large draw and that the end result is an immaterial increase in its cash balance suggests the firm needed the money to plug a hole someplace.

Even bigger, though, is that its working capital is largely comprised of $227 million in receivable associated with its work for PREPA in Puerto Rico, plus there’s another $49.7 million in interest tied to those receivables. This eliminates most of the business’s liquidity and there’s no guarantee that it will collect on this. In fact, on May 8th, Jonathan Yellen, a Board member and member of two Board committees (including the Audit and Compensation Committee), submitted his resignation to the business. In a correspondence to the company a few days later, he outlined the Board’s ‘cavalier’ attitude to corporate governance, as well as his concerns over the receivables referenced in this paragraph. While Mammoth Energy does seem to have significant liquidity if these receivables can be collected on, missing out on them would likely doom the business no matter how the market is doing.

Takeaway

At first glance Mammoth Energy struck me as a cigar butt prospect: a firm that you can get at last good puff from before it’s dead. In the best case (an improving energy market), it could even be a strong turnaround prospect, but it doesn’t appear that it would ever have the ability to be a high-quality long-term play. Upon a deeper dive, though, the company reveals significant issues and investors would be wise to approach the firm with extreme caution. Yes, if the market recovers, the business could see a nice surge in price, but that reward carries with it material risk of loss as well.

