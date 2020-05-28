The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed 5G chip shipments, but the company still expects up to 225 million chip sets this year.

Based on the recent restrictions the US put on Chinese telecom equipment firm Huawei, chip stocks have largely been trading sideways while the greater market moves forward. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) would be largely impacted, but other chip stocks that do business in China, such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), could also be caught in the cross fire.

As the current administration moved to blacklist Huawei on Friday May 15th, shares of TSM and QCOM fell 2.6% and 2.3% respectively, while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose nearly 5%. Based on the future plans for QCOM and the growth drivers of 5G, this has provided an opportunity to invest in QCOM.

5G Will Be A Driving Force

Just this week, Verizon (VZ) fired up its 5G networks in parts of San Diego, making it the 35th city VZ has extended 5G service to now. As the 5G infrastructure continues to come online across the nation over the next year, more advanced phones requiring high speed 5G chips will be necessary.

This is where Qualcomm, which happens to be headquartered in San Diego, comes into play. Though the coronavirus pandemic has delayed things for many businesses, which is exactly what it is, a delay. As the global economy begins to rebound and we get closer to a COVID vaccine, which is expected in Q4 of this year or Q1 of 2021, the handset shipments should once again tick higher.

Qualcomm and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have had their share of differences over the years that were dealt with in court, and ultimately ended up in QCOM chips no longer be included in Apple iPhones for the 3G and 4G models, for the most part. However, due to the fact QCOM has some of the best chips on the market for a number of years, AAPL is once again returning to the well and putting the Qualcomm 5G snapdragon chip in its upcoming 5G iPhones. This will be a huge growth catalyst for the company moving forward as the 5G iPhone is largely to be a super cycle.

In the company’s previous Q2 earnings call, management confirmed that it still expects between 175 million and 225 million chip sets in 2020. Though the timing is a bit delayed, the company does not expect a change to the number of chips it will deliver, which is positive for investors. The following year management believes 5G sets could surge to 450 million chip sets sold.

Investor Takeaway

As it stands right now, shares of QCOM currently trade at a forward P/E multiple of 13.5x. This seems like a very reasonable valuation on a leader in 5G chips that will be included in the next Apple iPhone, which is expected to be a big cycle for consumers in the future.

In addition, the company pays a quality 3.33% dividend that is well-covered with a 75% payout ratio. As cash flows are expected to rise with the 5G boost, I fully expect this ratio to drop. Over the past five years, management has increased the dividend an average of 10% per year. Just last month, management increased its dividend 5%, which is quite positive given the circumstances we are currently living through.

The current pandemic has delayed things another quarter, but the forecasts are still intact and QCOM is set to see a positive boost as more cities build 5G infrastructure, which will eventually bring more smartphone devices.

The risks are evident with US and China tensions on the verge of rising again with the White House placing restrictions on Huawei. China has mulled retaliating, which has been normal with situations like this. These tensions could put added pressure on chip stocks with China exposure, such as QCOM, and I would take any weakness to initiate a position in QCOM.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.