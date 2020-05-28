Top line growth runway and margin expansion ahead should justify an upside to shares toward the valuation multiples of the peer group over time.

Just like other retailers, BJ's has boosted digitally-enabled sales and yet expanded the membership program.

The drastic change in the consumer behavior caused by the spread of COVID-19 has strongly benefited BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) during the quarter ended on May 2, 2020. In addition to strong sales and earnings growth, BJ's drove a massive utilization of its digital channel and an increase in the membership program during the period.

The development experienced in the digital and membership fronts are at the core of the company's strategy in the longer term and strengthens the competitive positioning and growth potential of the BJ's.

On the other hand, despite the recent surge in prices after the earnings release, shares of BJ's still offer upside on a comparative basis, given its lower valuation multiples relative to its peers.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

The fiscal quarter spanning from February to April was marked by an outsized demand for grocery goods, starting in late February with cleaning supplies, but that throughout the quarter shifted to pantry loading and perishables, as stay-at-home policies propelled individuals to stock up items related to their at-home needs.

As a result of this unprecedented scenario, BJ's saw merchandise comp sales, which exclude gasoline, surging 27% in the period, driving net sales to $3.7 billion. While much of the strength of merchandise sales was driven by grocery, the company saw a decline of nearly 3% in general merchandise and services, as sales of apparel dropped and services business activities were temporary suspended due to the pandemic, despite the growth in other products, such as TV, consumer electronics and recreational products.

Just like retailers in general that saw impressive growth of digital channels after stay-at-home mandates, BJ's has also boosted digitally-enabled sales in the quarter, growing by roughly 350%, driven primarily by same-day delivery and buy online, pick up in club or BOPIC, and represented nearly 5 percentage points out of the 27% growth achieved by merchandise comp sales.

Contrary to what is usually expected tough, the expansion of new delivery formats, like same-day delivery and BOPIC, has not led to lower profitability. Firstly, BJ's has been able to keep same-day delivery with the same margin as the regular sale in the club through a partnership with Instacart. Furthermore, BOPIC format is generally used in higher ticket sales, which has afforded BJ's to become more efficient in the whole process.

Another positive in the quarter came from membership fee income that grew by 8.4% to $80 million, driven by 40% in new member acquisition over a year ago, and with new members shopping at elevated rates tied to the pandemic.

In aggregate, total revenue was $3.8 billion, up 21% from a year ago and 14% above expectations. Meanwhile, merchandise gross margin, excluding the gasoline business, decreased 30 basis point year-over-year, driven primarily by markdowns in apparel inventory and, in a lower degree, by distribution expenses related to COVID-19 and inflation in some commodities, like eggs, as the company decided not to increase prices but instead invest in price impression.

On the other hand, SG&A expenses increased 18% to $590 million, impacted by $62 million in costs associated with COVID-19, primarily wages, bonuses and safety measures.

As a result, adjusted EBITDA increased 56% over last year to $194 million, driven by strong sales growth, despite higher expenses, and net income was $96 million, or $0.69 per share, much higher than $0.26 a year ago and 86% above estimations.

Going forward, short-term momentum remains strong, as merchandise comp at the end of first quarter, or late April, was above 20% and has not slowed in May. While a slowdown is expected throughout the year, annual results should be higher than the original guidance of low-single digit comps.

In addition, membership fee income is expected to continue to growth on the heels of the strategy in place by BJ's to invest into membership acquisition, supported by analytics tools, since it is viewed by the company as a foundation for the profitable expansion of the business.

Further, BJ's also intends to boost growth by increasing the store count over time, taking advantage of the strong cash flow and potential suitable real estate opportunities that should arise from now on, following the ongoing pandemic that has seriously affected many distressed retails.

In summary, the outlook sounds constructive to BJ's and the uncertain macroeconomic environment will be probably less of an issue to the company, as warehouse club operators have historically fared well during recessions.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

While BJ's has somehow a limited history as a publicly traded company, since its IPO occurred in mid-2018, the chart below can help gauge BJ's versus peers, such as Costco, Walmart and Target. BJ' shows much lower profitability compared to Target and Walmart, as evidenced by gross profit and EBITDA margins. Conversely, BJ's sits just below Costco with regards to capital deployment efficiency after sequential improvements in ROIC since the IPO.

Source: YChart

On the flip side, BJ's is the only company of the group that has increased gross profit margin since mid-2018, while BJ's and Walmart have both increased EBITDA margins over the same period. Corroborating the improving operation dynamics of BJ's since the IPO, its ROIC has increased 165% during the period, largely outperforming the peer group.

Source: YChart

Shifting to the valuation analysis, BJ's trades at much lower P/E and EV/EBITDA forward multiples compared to Costco, Walmart and Target, as their multiples have expanded over the past 1-year period. Unlike the peer group, BJ's has experienced multiples compression, although such gap has narrowed somehow over the past trading sessions after the recent surge in prices subsequent to the recent quarterly earnings release.

Source: YChart

On the table below, we can see that the valuation gap of BJ's relative to peers has reached as high as 50% using EV/EBITDA forward or even 74% using P/E forward. Assuming that current multiples may be a little stretched, given multiples expansion of Costco, Walmart and Target over the recent years, we can more conservatively adopt their 5-year median values as the longer-term fair valuation multiples. Hence, we have the valuation gap ranging from 15.1% (EV/EBITDA) to 38.1% (P/E).

Source: Data from YChart, consolidated by the author

Although BJ's should experience a slowdown in growth at some point in the future, I still think that the company still has a top line growth runway and margin expansion ahead, which should justify an upside to shares toward the valuation multiples of the peer group over time.

Lastly, the analysis of the price action shows shares of BJ's lagging the peer group until last week's rally. The fact that all four peers are in an uptrend is positive for BJ's, as it reinforces the bullish sentiment about the sector and the stock in particular. Going forward, we should expect this trend to continue, while some short-term price consolidation is possible after the recent rally, absent no further catalyst for the stock.

Source: YChart

Takeaway

While BJ's has undoubtedly taken advantage of the circumstances associated with the pandemic, there are also longer-term benefits to the company that cannot be ignored, such as the acceleration of digital-enabled sales and perhaps a change in consumer behavior towards consolidated shopping and value oriented purchases due to the recessionary environment.

Adding to the positive outlook, shares of BJ's are still trading at a discount to peers, despite the recent rally, which just reinforces the upside potential of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.