The ETF boasts an incredibly low expense ratio with a respectable distribution yield and low volatility, making it an ideal candidate for both new and experienced investors.

Introduction

If you're looking for a solid, high yielding, low expense ratio, diversified ETF there are many options. Narrowing down the field can be difficult, but for me, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) rises to the top of the list. The ETF boasts an incredibly low 0.06% expense ratio, a distribution yield exceeding 3.5%, and an average P/E ratio of under 15 as of the time of writing. The ETF is highly liquid with millions of shares exchanging hands every day, and a tradable, although not superb, options market, allowing for more creative investing strategies. Furthermore, the ETF has yet to recover as much as higher growth sectors in the wake of the Coronavirus. This gives investors the opportunity to capitalize on a rebound in the markets even if they didn't catch the exact bottom, in an ETF built like a fortress.

Simplicity At Its Core

SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The ETF takes companies with a 10-year history of dividends and selects stocks based on cash flow to debt ratio, return on equity, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate. It is a market-cap weighted fund, meaning larger companies make up a larger portion of the fund's holdings. The construction is relatively simple compared to many ETFs out there, yet another reason this ETF is attractive for investors of all kinds.

The fund has tracked its' index extremely well and has even provided a few extra percentage points in returns since the ETF's 2011 inception. Add dividends to this and investor's have earned respectable returns with relatively little volatility. The fund's structure should allow the fund to hold companies with relatively low volatility going forward.

Fortress Holdings

Home Depot (HD) is the funds largest holding. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Intel (INTC) round out the top three and together represent around 15% of the fund. More consumer-focused giants make up the top 10 holdings, with recession-resistant companies like Pepsi (PEP), Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE). Procter & Gamble (PG) doesn't quite crack the top 10 but still accounts for around 3.6% of the fund.

All the holdings can be found here. The theme of the top 10 carries down through the rest of the holdings, with a few more healthcare names and a few financials as well. Many of these companies involve essential businesses that will not be stopped by either a virus or a recession, making the holdings a relatively safe spot to place money, either for the short term or long term.

Conclusion

Many ETFs attempt to take investor's money, but only some are worth it. Comparing SCHD to a few similar options illustrate this fund's outperformance recently during market volatility not seen for decades, while comparable ETFs lag behind.

Longer-term, SCHD has done reasonably well, and although it hasn't beaten the total longer-term return of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) or the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY), it has been less volatile and shown a greater ability to weather market drawdowns. SCHD also pays a considerably greater yield and has a slightly higher 5-year dividend growth rate. Furthermore, USMV's expense ratio of 0.15% is nearly 3 times that of SCHD. Thus if it's low volatility and high yield you're looking for SCHD is, in my opinion, a better choice.

Additionally, SCHD still has room to recover, sitting as of the time of writing 11% off the all-time high. Technology stocks, represented here by QQQ have nearly recovered the entire down-move by comparison.

The relative outperformance during volatile times, solid real distribution yield (the fund has never issued a return of capital), and low expense ratio make this ETF one of my top considerations for investors looking for dividends, a bit of growth, and low volatility. It's likely to be a great vehicle to introduce new people to the markets, as the rollercoasters they experience in the market will be buffered by the fund's strong lower volatility holdings. It also serves experienced investors well with its low expense ratio and high yield. Overall I think SCHD is worthy of consideration in many different portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCHD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.