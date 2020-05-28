A quantitative approach is likely the best way to invest here, unless you can read fluent Japanese.

Japan offers a wide array of high-quality stocks trading at less than two-thirds of their net current asset value, or NCAV.

Net-net, NCAV, or cigar butt investing is a quantitative investment strategy invented by Benjamin Graham, often referred to as the father of value investing. It is predicated on the idea that if one buys a stock at substantially less than a very conservative estimate of intrinsic value, one is practically guaranteed to make money in the long run.

This value, net current asset value (NCAV), is calculated by taking the sum of all current assets and subtracting total liabilities and preferred stock. If the NCAV per share exceeds the share price by 50%, then the stock would be considered for investment. Graham recommended a very high level of diversification for this strategy, since he was very statistically-minded in his investing strategies, suggesting that a portfolio include between 20-30 individual stocks.

I believe this is sound advice, since many of these stocks have serious issues and may not even be investable as an individual company. The strategy works because on average and over time, stocks bought for far less than they are worth will converge with their true value.

Your Advantage

“The NCAV Effect” is a well-studied market anomaly, and may well produce the largest excess returns of any published anomaly to date. Graham invested in these stocks in America, but academic data suggests that it works just about anywhere else, from Japan to London to Thailand. It works just fine in 21st century America as well, generating 24.7% annualized returns from 2003 to 2010, a time period over which the S&P 500 only returned around 6.5% per year.

Best of all, net-net investing is protected from competition for a variety of reasons:

The companies’ market caps are too small for larger investors to buy in big enough quantities to make a difference.

Regulations and mandates often prevent institutional investors from buying nano-caps.

Many net-nets are cheap for good reasons: other investors are scared away because they’re often mediocre businesses with poor long-term prospects.

It’s not sexy. Who wants to brag at a party about making 50% on a dying sofa manufacturer penny stock? Other investors would rather chase the next Amazon.

All these reasons mean one thing: more opportunity for you!

Why Japan?

Though I currently only invest in American-listed net-nets, there’s a lot of opportunity overseas. By expanding your investment universe, you both broaden your ability to find higher-quality stocks and play upon your statistical advantage. Making more bets increases the chances you’ll make money. Evan Bleker at Net-Net Hunter discusses the merits of investing overseas here. Diversification away from only the U.S. can be a big advantage.

Japan has a massive amount of net-net candidates – 109 when I ran my screen. This is for a number of reasons, including a conservative business culture that is prone to hoarding cash, language barriers (most financial statements are in Japanese), a historically cheap stock market, and massive state intervention into capital markets. Relative to the U.S., Japan has nearly 40% more net-net stocks per unit of population – and they’re often far higher in quality.

Regardless of the macro reasons behind this, investing overseas can be a massive opportunity. I ran a backtest on Japanese net-net investing using a proprietary database of historical Japanese financials I built to see how this strategy would have performed since 2015 – read on to learn more.

Methods

Using this database, I implemented a simple backtesting engine to search for net-nets once a year, then checking what the return on an equally-weighted portfolio would be one year later. The criteria is as simple as you can get: if NCAV per share exceeds the share price by 50%, buy the stock.

Unfortunately, I am not able to share this database to the public for the time being since I’m in talks with data vendors. However, feel free to check out my shortlist of Japanese net-nets and do your own due diligence, or head over to Net Net Hunter to learn more.

Though I believe my dataset prevents most statistical errors and biases, it is possible that they exist. I attempted to eliminate lookahead bias by only trading at the next close and using point-in-time financial statements. I believe that the dataset includes stocks that went bankrupt or delisted, but it is possible some could be missing. The performance does not include slippage or bid-ask spreads, but trading once per year serves to reduce these impacts.

All figures, both pricing, returns, and financials, are denominated in Yen. Prices have been split-adjusted.

Results

Year (Begin) Net-nets Return # of Holdings Nikkei 225 Return 2015 -1.21% 18 5.99% 2016 16.27% 52 6.20% 2017 181.85% 56 19.97% 2018 -12.25% 16 -16.78% 2019 18.83% 72 18.62%

The results of this backtest were promising, with the net-net strategy outperforming the Nikkei 225 in each year except for 2015. Notably, 2017 was an excellent year for the portfolio – likely attributable to the strong performance of the market as a whole that year. Individually, there were a number of stocks that posted over 100% returns.

On an annualized basis, the net-net strategy delivered 27.55% annualized returns while the Nikkei 225 index returned only 5.92% per year. On a risk-adjusted basis, the net-net portfolio had a whopping standard deviation of 79.94% and a similarly high beta of 2.66. Despite these risk factors, the strategy achieved alpha of 11.79% per year over the five-year backtest period. To visualize the difference this makes:

As the above chart clearly shows, compounding at 27% versus 6% can make quite a difference for your portfolio! Though the massive beta suggests high risk relative to the broader equity market, it alone does not account for the excess returns of the net-net strategy in Japan over the past five years. If any of my readers have experience in factor regressions, I’d be very interested to hear your analysis.

You can find the full data here: Japan Net-Net Returns

Analysis

These results are in line with academic data on the net-net strategy, and may even suggest that the Japanese equity market may be notably less efficient than Western markets. Even without further slicing and dicing of the data, it is quite evident that investing that Ben Graham’s mantra still holds true overseas:

“It always seemed, and still seems, ridiculously simple to say that if one can acquire a diversified group of common stocks at a price less than the applicable net current assets alone – after deducting all prior claims, and counting as zero the fixed and other assets – the results should be quite satisfactory. They were so, in our experience, for more than 30 years.”

Strategy

Investing in Japan is certainly not without its risks. Firstly, Japanese stocks are traded in Yen, not dollars, so you have major exposure to currency risk. The Yen is weaker than the dollar, and is very prone to swings in devaluation. Hedging at least a part of this risk would not be inappropriate.

The Japanese market is also subject to different regulations and cultural factors than the U.S. or many of the Western capital markets. For instance, the Japanese government has recently moved to limit foreign activist investment in nearly half of their stock market by value. Despite pressure from prime minister Shinzo Abe to improve returns on equity, the Japanese business culture tends to prioritize longevity and safety as well as relationships over shareholder value. This causes cash hoarding and prevents spending on innovation, growth, or even just share repurchases.

As I’ve discussed, diversification of a net-net portfolio is essential to take full advantage of the anomaly and its statistical attributes. Diversification saves you from doing too much work on any single name and could even serve as a pseudo-index fund, rebalanced once per year.

When you’re investing in net-nets, you’re effectively playing poker with a stacked deck: you’re bound to win eventually, but the more hands you play the more likely it is you’ll make money in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.