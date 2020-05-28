II-VI also has a lot of debt, and while the optical component supplier market has consolidated, it's been a hard market in which to generate strong operating margins.

II-VI beat expectations for fiscal Q3 and raised guidance for the next quarter on strong transceiver demand (datacom and telecom) as well as strong initial Finisar cost synergies.

I wouldn't expect a stock that was up more than 40% over the past year and serving growth end-markets like data centers and 5G infrastructure to be undervalued, but that may yet be the case with II-VI (IIVI). There's an above-average risk here, as a lot of II-VI's value is predicated on grabbing share in markets like 3D-sensing, leveraging capabilities in advanced materials like SiC, and generating healthy margins in markets like optical components where that has historically been hard to do, but those risks seem more than balanced by the opportunity.

A Quality Beat-And-Raise

II-VI benefited from lowered expectations going into the report, but the company nevertheless did manage to beat the revenue and margin estimates for the fiscal third quarter (calendar first quarter), while also raising expectations for the June quarter. All in all, the optical foodchain is still a good place to be and, particularly, for data center suppliers.

The Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) acquisition renders year-ago comparisons less valuable, but the sequential growth contraction of 6% was less severe than expected, with II-VI beating the average sell-side estimate by about 10% with better results in both photonics (down 9% qoq) and compound semiconductors (up 2% qoq). Within photonics, data center demand helped fuel stronger results for both ROADM and transceivers, while stronger VCSEL demand helped the compound semi business, though overall sales into the communications end-market (which includes both data center and telecom) declined 9% qoq.

Gross margin improved about a point from a year ago and more than three points from the prior quarter, beating expectations by close to four points. With a faster-than-expected start to cost synergies from the Finisar deal, operating margin (13.8%, non-GAAP) exceeded sell-side expectations by more than six points.

On the back of stronger demand from both telecom and datacom customers (particularly in transceivers), management guided June quarter revenue more than 7% above the prior sell-side expectation.

Multiple Multiyear Growth Drivers

One of the more appealing aspects of the II-VI story is that it has multiple growth drivers over the coming years. Communications is going to be the driving force behind that, but there are credible opportunities outside of that core market in areas like autos, aero/defense, industrial, and consumer.

In autos, II-VI is leveraged to growth in power semiconductors for hybrids and EVs, as well as advanced sensing components for in-cabin and LiDAR systems. While II-VI does not compete directly with companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) or STMicro (STM), they are one of only two major merchant suppliers of the SiC wafers needed for advanced power semiconductors. The in-cabin/LiDAR opportunities are driven more by the company's VCSEL products for 3D sensing, which I'll discuss in a moment.

Aero/defense (primarily defense) is a little less than 10% of revenue today, but II-VI is leveraged to the growing demand for high-energy laser components and subsystems for applications like surveillance, targeting, and directed energy weapons. On the industrial side, II-VI's laser and optical components give the company good exposure to the ongoing growth of fiber lasers in welding and cutting and particularly in automated systems.

With the consumer end-market, the primary opportunity is as a supplier of VCSELs and related products for 3D sensing. Although Lumentum (LITE) has established a strong early lead in 3D sensing, including a significant position with Apple (AAPL), II-VI recently got its Sherman facility qualified (at least for front-facing components), and I believe this can be a multi-year growth opportunity as the market expects $2 billion or more by the end of 2022. I also believe 3D sensing facilitated by VCSELs will see increased use in auto markets and, possibly, industrial markets (machine vision) as well.

Those non-communications opportunities are meaningful, but growth opportunities within communications remain the primary drivers. II-VI provides a wide range of components for 5G infrastructure (from the network to the tower), with key opportunities including indium phosphide tunable lasers and modulators, and transceivers, with 5G networks requiring vastly more components than 4G. II-VI also has significant data center opportunities, including lasers and transceivers for 100G, 200G, and 400G.

Will It Be Different This Time?

A key driver and risk for II-VI concern the nature of the optical components market itself. The Finisar deal made II-VI the #1 player in the optical components market with 17% to 19% share, ahead of Lumentum in the mid-teens and smaller players like Broadcom (AVGO), Accelink, and Sumitomo (OTCPK:SMTOF). Unfortunately, the optical components market has been one that over the years has not allowed for particularly attractive margins; there are numerous suppliers, buyers tend to be large, and many products are produced to international standards, limiting opportunities for differentiation and premium pricing.

Over just the last few years, though, the market has consolidated significantly, with the II-VI-Finisar and Lumentum-Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) deals creating two leading companies with 15%-plus share each. At the same time, R&D burdens for next-gen products continue to rise, putting pressure on smaller players, and the market has seen the top 55% share go from being split among eight companies to five companies, with Broadcom, Accelink, and Sumitomo all gaining some share as well.

Buying Finisar not only gave II-VI scale but also numerous complementary capabilities. With Finisar, II-VI now has a stronger portfolio across lasers, optical components, and semiconductor components, and more opportunities to shift more business toward higher-margin discrete chip and laser sales, as well as capturing more of the opportunity in transceivers.

On the negative side, ASP pressures in the market can be intense (10%/year declines or worse), and China is actively trying to build its domestic capabilities in optical components. That puts even more pressure on II-VI to achieve the targeted cost synergies from the Finisar deal.

The Outlook

COVID-19 doesn't seem to be interfering with 5G or data center capex plans all that much at this point, and I believe II-VI should see double-digit revenue growth out to fiscal 2022 and, possibly, into fiscal 2023, on the back of 5G and data center spending. Beyond that, a lot depends on how successful II-VI is in penetrating the 3D sensing opportunity (and how fast the market grows), and how opportunities like SiC merchant silicon develop. I believe II-VI can generate high single-digit revenue (organic) over the next decade, but I wouldn't call that a conservative outlook.

Likewise, while I believe changes in product mix and cost savings from the Finisar deal can drive meaningfully better margins (into the high teens over the next three to five years), FCF margins rising toward 10% over the next five years and then towards 15% over the next five years after that represent a significant improvement over the company's historical experience. I believe the opportunities are there, but "opportunity" does not guarantee successful execution.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe II-VI is undervalued below the $50s, with upside toward the high $50s if 15% non-GAAP operating margins can be achieved in fiscal 2021. In the meantime, there are certainly plenty of risks - the optical components market may remain a lower-margin meat-grinder, growth markets may not materialize/mature as hoped, and rivals may take more share. What's more, II-VI has quite a bit of debt now (almost 3.5x my expected FY'21 EBITDA) and may still be looking for further M&A opportunities (acquiring capabilities in coherent DSP and/or PAM4 would make strategic sense). I believe the rewards presently outweigh the risks, though, and this is still a name worth considering as a strong play on growth in datacom and telecom spending over the next few years.

