MetLife's resiliency over 150 years and value price make it very attractive for selling naked puts against.

You also want to choose an insurance stock that has been around for at least 30 years.

Insurance is one of the best businesses to invest in, provided a company follows strict procedures.

Thesis

If you’ve ever wondered why insurance companies even exist, it’s because there are few businesses that are better than insurance, provided the insurance company balances 3 things correctly.

1) Underwrite Properly

With mountains of actuarial data available across multiple generations of human existence, and the computing power to crunch the numbers, underwriting is simply a matter of throttling up or down the amount of risk a company chooses to take.

This is why, when you check a quote online, you get such rapid responses. All the hard work is done by the time you apply.As long as an insurance company doesn’t get too greedy with premiums, which they shouldn’t if they handle Item #2 and #3 below properly, consistently underwriting risk is the key issue for insurance companies.

2) Investing properly

For all the money that is collected in premiums that isn’t spent on operating expenses and claim payments, investing that money safely is essential to the long-term survival of an insurance business.

If they invest too aggressively, that may result in lower premiums to grab market share, but then they could get bushwhacked if their investments go south. Then suddenly they may not have the reserves to pay claims.

3) Claim payments

Insurance companies must pay claims, but there’s nuance in terms of how much of a problem they make it for clients, how much they offer for settlements, and how often they litigate.

They want to pay often and well to maintain reputation, but that requires strong underwriting and good investing.All these reasons are why Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has always been driven by its GEICO subsidiary, and why the best insurance companies survive for a very, very long time.

In this case, MetLife, Inc, (MET)also has something going for it beyond having successfully navigated the insurance industry since 1863. It has diversity of product. Look at its description in the 10-K:

The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against long-term health care services.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock?

We prefer the old stand-by that Peter Lynch used: the 5-year PEG ratio. If a stock trades with a PEG ratio of under 1.0, we consider it a value. Analysts project 5 year earnings growth of 4.3%.

It can be difficult to assess what net income really means at an insurance company because they have investments and realized gains/losses each year.

However, we consider those investments to be part of the business because they are just as central to how the business performs as underwriting is.

With TTM Diluted EPS of $9.37 and Thursday's current price of $37.08, MET stock trades at a P/E ratio of 3.82. Thus, MET stock carries a PEG ratio of 0.90, making it a value.

Risks

There are risks to be aware when dealing with insurance stock, and certainly with MET in this environment.

The risks are mostly related to the three core issues mentioned above.

Even though MET has been in business for over 150 years, underwriting has changed since then.

MET has obviously done well changing with the tide, but with the COVID-19 situation, it must stay on top of how it underwrites its life insurance policies to make sure they account for this kind of risk going forward.

MET could also pay out enormous sums from COVID deaths, and even thought that seems unlikely and it has plenty of reserves, an ongoing pandemic could hamper its balance sheet.

The market has obviously taken a beating the past few weeks, and while MET stock’s portfolio appears to be in good shape, the market could crash yet again, undermining claims payment ability.

Claim payouts are a particularly challenging issue right now, because most insurers are denying business interruption claims.

MET must be careful if and how it pays those claims, because litigation is likely in any event. Severe litigation against MET specifically could result in billions in payouts.

That risk also spins into the risk of regulatory matters. State and federal government may take issue with any appearance that MET is stonewalling clients during the epidemic. That can hurt its brand, its business, and its balance sheet if there is a regulatory assault.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts could we consider selling against MET at this price, at this particular point in time, given both merits and risks?

The July$32.50 puts are selling for $1, giving you a 3% return over a four-week period.

If put to you, you will be buying MET stock at the equivalent of $31.50 per share, which means getting it at 3.6x earnings, and you have a 14% buffer between today’s price and the strike price.

The August $32.50 puts are going for $2.00, giving you a 6.2% return over an 8-week period.

If put to you, you will be buying MET stock at the equivalent of $30.50 per share, which means getting it at 3.47x earnings.

We will have a lot more visibility about COVID claims in November, where the $30 puts are going for $2.35.

You are earning almost 8% over a 6 month period.

If put to you, you will be buying MET stock at the equivalent of $26.65 per share, which would be a discount of almost 30% from here, which means getting it at 2.8x earnings.

MET is already a value stock.

Using naked puts will earn you extra cash and you might pick up a legendary insurance company in the process - which also pays a 5.3% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.