A world-class retailer, manufacturer, and marketer of non-alcoholic drinks, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been the pinnacle of stability over the last several decades. Despite various economic downturns, Coca-Cola has been able to continue the worldwide expansion of its various soda staples while reaching into new product lines such as juice, water, and sports drinks. The firm’s marketing strategy, from “have a Coke” ads of the 1980s to the polar bear for Christmas, has been a large contributor to its pop culture relevance and popularity and helps explain why its products are sold in nearly every country in the world. These factors, plus a strong dividend, have some investors confident that KO will rebound post-coronavirus and should be a staple in their portfolios.

However, lofty market expectations for the company’s future performance make stock price outperformance relative to the market exceptionally difficult, even after the current health crisis has run its course. Transitory coronavirus headwinds may have more of an impact than the market anticipates and market competition in new industries and saturation issues in its core soda business may lead to long-term struggles, suggesting the firm may have a material downside.

Valuations and Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Coca-Cola after making major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting," and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Source: Valens Research

Coca-Cola currently trades well above corporate averages relative to Uniform earnings, with a 28.5x Uniform P/E (Fwd V/E’). At these levels, the market (white bars) is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to improve drastically from 41% in 2019 to 74% through 2024, accompanied by 4% Uniform asset shrinkage going forward, as the company continues to divest its bottling operations and take other portfolio rationalization initiatives. Meanwhile, analysts (light blue bars) have less bullish expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to only expand to 44% in 2021, accompanied by 2% Uniform asset shrinkage.

Earnings' and Asset' Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm's actual operations and cash flows. For Coca-Cola, some of the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of goodwill and excess cash.

KO has made a number of acquisitions historically, including bottling operations across the world and smaller complimentary beverage brands to identify new growth opportunities, such as Costa Coffee in 2018. As-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting-based and not representative of the company's actual operational performance. This artificially inflates its asset base and makes KO look less efficient with its assets than is accurate.

Meanwhile, KO carries a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet. Corporations inherently need some level of cash to operate their business, without which they would have liquidity issues and customers and suppliers would be hesitant to build long-term relationships with them. However, companies with substantial “dry powder,” cash above what one might consider operating cash, can see as-reported ROA diluted because of the substantial portion of the balance sheet that ends up being taken up by cash that is earnings limited or no return, especially in the current environment. As such, if excess cash is not removed from the asset base of a company before looking at performance metrics, a company can appear to have substantially lower operating profitability (in terms of ROA) than it actually has.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS "Uniform" Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Source: Valens Research

Refranchising, Concentrates, and Coronavirus

Founded in the 1890s, the Coca-Cola Company began selling a unique tasting soft drink, and soon-to-be cultural icon, named “Coca-cola.” Since then, the company has survived the Great Depression and countless other economic and social shockwaves. This longevity can largely be attributed to its brand strength.

For example, over the past 16 years, Coca-Cola’s profitability has remained impressively stable, with Uniform ROA ranging at robust 34%-50% levels from 2004 through 2019. Through the Great Recession, Coca-Cola was able to maintain its strong profitability and continue to dominate the soft drink market, all while expanding its reach to sports drinks, water, and more.

Coca-Cola has continued to sustain profitability through clever marketing strategies and its robust dividend has helped attract investors looking for generally safe income for generations. However, at current valuations, the market is pricing in expectations for profitability to soar to new peaks which would imply a fundamental shift in the business. However, there does not seem to be a clear catalyst to warrant these expectations. While strong results in 2019 and early 2020 are a positive indication, KO has nearly two decades of relatively stable profitability, so it seems unlikely the firm can see profitability reach 1.5x current levels.

Moreover, a couple of key strategic decisions may not yield the results that investors first anticipated. Specifically, divesting its bottling plants and shifting focus to concentrate products may introduce near-term integration issues and increase the firm’s exposure to coronavirus risks.

Transitioning its bottling companies to a franchise model has been a long process and is now largely completed in the U.S and in the final stages of completion in other areas. In 2016, bottling operations accounted for about 50% of the firm’s net operating revenue, whereas in 2019, they contributed only 20%. The franchise model has left each bottling company responsible for its own finances, which can be problematic in the face of a global pandemic. According to KO’s most recent earnings call, only 50% of divested local bottling companies were large public bottlers with healthy balance sheets. Many smaller bottling companies are now in critical positions, unable to easily survive an extended production shutdown or a significant decline in demand if either occurs. Management has made it clear that they are treating their bottlers on a case by case basis, but the firm may be forced to bail out or buy back struggling bottling plants.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola has spent the last decade shifting focus from finished products to concentrates and syrups. According to the past 10-Ks, in 2010, 39% of total sales were attributed to concentrate operations, but by 2019 that number had jumped to 55%. This shift has led to an increased reliance on restaurants, especially fast-food chains, which purchase syrups in bulk to make drinks in a cost- and time-efficient manner. McDonald’s, for example, is one of KO’s largest syrups customers, and even though it has been able to somewhat mitigate coronavirus headwinds utilizing drive-through and delivery capabilities, it has also suffered from recent restaurant struggles. Illustrating this point, McDonald’s has already withdrawn its FY20 guidance after disclosing a 3.4% decline in global sales in Q1.

Coca-Cola began its divestment period more aggressively in 2014, which coincides with the firm’s Uniform asset shrinkage. Around the same time, it intensified its transition to concentrates. Since then, returns have remained stable at 40-43% levels, an even tighter window than historically. Switching to theoretically higher-margin businesses like re-franchising and concentrates has not led to a material Uniform ROA expansion thus far.

Although KO is attempting to enter higher-margin businesses, franchised bottling companies and concentrate operations may face significant near-term headwinds. This downturn is likely to be transitory, as local economies gradually reopen. On the other hand, the new markets KO is entering are already highly competitive, which will make expansion into certain industries challenging.

As its core competency, soft drinks account for the majority of Coca-Cola’s sales. However, the soft drink market is reaching saturation, especially in the U.S., as industry revenue has dropped an annualized 3.6% over the past 5 years, due partly to rising health concerns. Therefore, Coca-Cola has invested heavily into entering other non-soft drink markets, but its success and brand strength in the soda industry may not translate over to other markets. For example, with the recent purchase of Costa Coffee, a British coffeehouse chain, investors may be excited about the opportunity KO has to expand into the massive coffee market. However, that expansion will be an uphill battle as the market is already so competitive, especially in the U.S. where highly established coffee chains like Dunkin’ and Starbucks already account for 80% of new store openings. Also, KO does not have the experience of owning physical stores, nor the pre-existing infrastructure, to take advantage of the booming international coffee markets like China as successfully as other competitors. For example, Starbucks already has ~4300 stores in China compared to Costa’s ~450 and has executed this model of rapid expansion in countless other countries. Furthermore, established fast-food chains in China, like McDonald’s, are also expanding their coffee presence.

As analyst projections indicate, stability is the best bet once coronavirus headwinds dissipate, however, the robust profitability growth the market is pricing in seems unlikely, especially when considering the near- and long-term challenges mentioned above.

Incentives Dictate Behavior™ and Earnings Call Forensics™ Analysis

Incentives Dictate Behavior™ analysis highlights positive signals for investors. Management’s short-term incentive compensation is based on net revenue and operating income, while their long-term compensation is granted as stock options and performance-based restricted stock units (PSUs), which are based on cumulative adjusted earnings per share (EPS), net operating revenue, and free cash flow, with an additional total shareholder return (TSR) modifier.

The adjusted EPS, revenue growth, and net operating income metrics should drive management to focus heavily on expanding margins and growing revenue, while the free cash flow metric should also drive them to do so without sacrificing asset efficiency. Overall, Coca-Cola’s management compensation framework should lead management to focus on improving all three value drivers, which should lead to Uniform ROA expansion and increased cash flows available for servicing obligations.

Additionally, most management members hold significant Coca-Cola equity relative to their annual compensation, which, in addition to the TSR kicker, indicates they are likely well-aligned with shareholders for long-term value creation.

Valens’ qualitative analysis of the firm’s Q1 2020 earnings call highlights that management is confident they are working to mitigate coronavirus headwinds and are piloting digital-enabled initiatives. However, they are also confident the recent downturn has put increased pressure on customers and the business, and they may lack confidence in their ability to meet consumer needs in a stay-at-home environment and effectively drive growth without being able to utilize direct consumer marketing channels. Furthermore, management may be downplaying concerns about the progress of phase reopenings in Europe and the U.S., the impact of currency headwinds in emerging markets, and near- and long-term impact of the crisis on their bottling operations. Moreover, they may be overstating their preparation for a global crisis, their ability to re-engineer their bottling investments business, and the strength of their distribution logistics.

These markers align with our expectations for the business as coronavirus represents a substantial, but transitory, headwind to Coca-Cola’s operations. However, other concerns such as currency headwinds and bottling operation struggles may become longer-term headwinds. As such, Uniform ROA stability may still be likely once pandemic concerns subside, however, KO will be challenged to reach the market’s lofty expectations.

Implications to Valuation

At current valuations, the market is pricing in expectations for significant Uniform ROA expansion as KO continues to benefit from its brand strength and expansion into new markets and products. This is likely an overly bullish scenario as it doesn’t account for short-term coronavirus issues and potential long-term headwinds from the saturation in the soda water market and competition in newly entered markets. Even if Coca-Cola could manage to reach and sustain fairly bullish analyst expectations, who project moderate profitability growth, accompanied by modest Uniform asset shrinkage, 40%+ downside would still be warranted. Moreover, if the firm’s profitability were to remain near historical averages, with a Uniform ROA near 38%-40%, accompanied by continued asset shrinkage, then 55%+ downside is warranted.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola’s current market valuations are pricing in expectations for profitability to expand significantly over the next few years. These expectations imply minimal coronavirus headwinds for the firm going forward, despite added potential pressures from the pandemic due to the re-franchising of the firm’s bottling companies and an increased reliance on restaurants. Furthermore, market saturation in the soda industry, partially due to rising health concerns about sugary drinks, and competition in the new markets Coca-Cola has recently entered, like the coffee, juice, and water markets may cause longer-term headwinds. Despite a strong brand and an attractive and likely sustainable dividend, market expectations are too lofty, suggesting material equity downside may still be warranted for the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.