Organic growth is next to zero. Veritone grew at a rapid pace in 2019 thanks to acquisitions, but has little to show in 2020.

Shares of small-cap stock Veritone have quadrupled since the start of the year, even after touching a low near $1 in March.

I've always found investors' enthusiasm in Veritone (VERI) a bit misplaced. The last time I wrote on this stock nearly a year ago, shares were trading at roughly the ~$8 mark at which they are trading now. But the year in between has seen a wild ride for Veritone investors. The stock hit a steady decline all the way through March of this year when the rest of the market was at its nadir, briefly threatening to send the stock into pink-sheet territory below $1. Then, in the April and May market comebacks, Veritone rebounded with a vengeance, taking year-to-date gains to ~4x.

Such erratic action, to me, is a signal that this stock - with its small ~$200 million market cap - is being used as a speculative trading asset. Its fundamentals, meanwhile, aren't looking terribly strong.

Veritone's story was much different in 2019 than it is now. Back in 2019, Veritone was right off the back of several late-2018 acquisitions, including Wazee Digital, that allowed its revenue growth to more than double. At the same time, Veritone's AI business was also taking off (as I wrote in my prior article, I have a difficult time truly calling Veritone an AI company, as it is more of a gateway/operating system that provides access to other, much better-known companies' AI systems). The company had also received authorization to sell to government clients, which stoked hopes for large deals.

Now in 2020, however, its growth trajectory has been laid bare once the 2018 acquisitions were fully baked into 2019 comps. Veritone has stabilized at a roughly ~$6 million quarterly revenue run rate, with its legacy advertising business (essentially an ad-tech platform) still providing roughly half of these revenues, and also in trouble thanks to the declines in advertising since the coronavirus began.

Veritone's valuation, meanwhile, seems to imply that this a company with much stronger prospects. At current share prices near $9, Veritone has a market cap of $229.8 million. Its balance sheet, meanwhile, has $49.2 million of cash, of which $23.5 million are advances from its advertising clients to spend on future ad buys. This implies an enterprise value of $204.1 million.

Veritone has withdrawn all full-year guidance, but since growth rates are stable, we can paint a fairly accurate picture of Veritone's growth trajectory. The company's $11.9 million of revenue in Q1 came in at a -2% y/y decline; its guidance of $11.8-$12.2 million for Q2 implies -4% to flat revenues. Of course, part of this decline is certainly coronavirus-impacted (cancellations in events have led to reduced ad spending for Veritone's media clients; SaaS bookings cycles are also under pressure). Wall Street consensus points to $54.4 million of revenue for FY20, representing 10% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). Taking this consensus view at face value puts Veritone's valuation at 3.8x EV/FY20 revenues.

This puts Veritone at approximately on-par with several other SaaS companies that are in the low-teens growth range. However, I'd argue that these companies deserve a premium to Veritone due to their larger gross margins, much larger scale and product value proposition, and demonstrated path to profitability.

As such, I find it difficult to believe that Veritone can continue rallying, especially with fundamentals so bleak. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Q1 download

Let's parse through Veritone's latest quarterly results in more detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Veritone 1Q20 earnings results Source: Veritone 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues in the quarter, as previously mentioned, declined -2% y/y to $11.9 million, which missed Wall Street's mark of $12.6 million (+4% y/y) by a substantial six-point margin. By comparison, Q4 revenues had grown at 14% y/y (and earlier in 2019, thanks to the impact of acquisitions, Veritone had been growing revenues at more than ~2x).

Seeing Veritone's revenue breakout for its AI/SaaS segment, which is what the company intends to focus on, is helpful:

Figure 2. Veritone revenue by segment Source: Veritone 1Q20 earnings release

Investors had high hopes for the AI business in 2019, but now it seems more or less that run rates have more or less stabilized. aiWare as a whole has generated roughly $6 million in revenues since the beginning of 2019, with slight growth in SaaS being offset by reduced license revenues. Management believes ~$1.5 million of content licensing revenue was lost in March due to the impact of the coronavirus - but even if we take this at face value and add back $1.5 million of revenue to Q1, growth would only have been a disappointing ~10% y/y.

Here's how Ryan Steelberg, Veritone's president, described the impact of the virus on the recent Q1 earnings call:

Looking ahead, we expect our advertising revenues to rebound somewhat in Q2 due to new client campaigns and growth in VeriAds, and we are optimistic that they will increase further and later this year once global economy starts to open back up. In our content licensing business, we are seeing similar near-term revenue pressures from COVID while we are taking decisive action to mitigate these temporary impacts. We remain confident that our strategy of leveraging the power of aiWARE to monetize both live and historical video and audio content is a game changer for the media and entertainment industry. Starting in mid-March, virtually every major sporting event worldwide has been canceled or postponed. In particular two of our licensing groups, most material revenue drivers, the NCAA Basketball tournament and the Masters Golf tournament have been canceled and postponed respectively."

I find it difficult to believe, however, that Veritone was that heavily impacted by the virus if its quarterly revenue run rate had been trending at ~$12 million all along. To me, a business of this size should be multiplying its revenue year-over-year. ~$100 million in annual revenues is typically a good benchmark of a "minimum size" for tech companies to go public, and companies at this scale are typically growing ~50% y/y if not more. My concern is that Veritone has flatlined even before it has hit critical mass.

Recently, Veritone has made a big deal out of the fact that it has signed several government clients - which was one of the impetuses driving optimism for the stock in 2019, as federal deals are known to sometimes bring in large swaths of revenue. Steelberg called out the performance in the government vertical in his prepared remarks:

Year-to-date, we have signed new contracts with 29 public safety and justice agencies in 7 different states. That's more than we signed in all of 2019. Also last Friday, the U.S Department of Justice awarded Veritone a two-year sole source IDIQ contracts covering various cognitive solutions. We consider this award a significant milestone in our strategy to expand our business with the Federal Government."

Yet it's difficult to see that these deals have truly made an impact on bookings. Year-to-date, (which is essentially just the March quarter), Veritone has only booked $2.3 million in new total contract value (TCV), up ever so slightly from $2.1 million in the prior-year Q1. The company's claims to have signed more government deals in 1Q20 than in all of 2019 seems to have had little actual impact on bookings (and thus, future revenue).

Of course, these "year to date" comments may have included some bookings that took place in April, and thus were excluded from Q1 bookings. But if it's true that some of these government wins landed in Q2, we'd also expect to see revenue guidance for Q2 that's better than -4% to flat.

Figure 3. Veritone bookings trends Source: Veritone 1Q20 earnings release

There's not much good news on the profitability front as well. Veritone's gross margin has remained steady at ~68%, putting it at a roughly ten-point deficit to most SaaS competitors with gross margins in the high 70s or low 80s. And while Veritone has made cost-cutting/headcount reduction efforts that drove down net losses to -$12.9 million (a 23% y/y improvement), the size of these losses and the ~$5 million quarterly run rate in stock-comp that is producing ample dilution - both in relation to a ~$12 million revenue clip rate (a -107% net margin this quarter), as well as in relation to a ~$200 million market cap - is pretty stark.

As of the end of Q1, Veritone had $49.2 million of cash on its balance sheet, but $23.5 million is held as advances from its advertising clients for future ad buys, meaning net cash is roughly $25.7 million. Thankfully Veritone generated positive operating cash flows of $1.5 million in Q1, but this is an outlier - throughout FY19, Veritone burned through -$30.1 million in cash. Hopefully Veritone's expense reduction policies can trim down that burn rate in FY20, but cash balances are looking too low for comfort especially given the difficult macro environment and the possibility that advertising, Veritone's most consistent source of revenues, may remain depressed for a long time.

Key takeaways

I'm sticking to my original conclusion on Veritone: it's just too small to survive. Companies at Veritone's scale are typically growing at astronomical rates, whereas Veritone has more or less flatlined - and in the tech space, flat is essentially the same as failure. With questionable bookings performance and potentially ugly pandemic impact to its advertising businesses, plus relatively thin cash balances and high GAAP losses, I'd be wary of investing in this stock at current levels.

