The next phase of the plan focuses less on restructuring and more on investing for growth, including investing in the development of more automation/automation-enabling products.

The board has hired David Wilson, a senior executive at Flowserve, to become the new CEO, and the Blueprint For Growth plan remains in place.

As a company tied to industrial production, Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) is already seeing a severe hit to its business, and that’s only going to get worse in the June quarter. Looking beyond the next couple of quarters, though, the company is in a pretty strong position having successfully executed on a multiyear plan to improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency, eliminate non-strategic businesses, and simplify the portfolio. Now the company is transitioning to more of a growth phase that will include investing in automation-enabling technologies and pursuing select M&A.

Since my last update on the company, industrial production has plunged, but the company has hired a new CEO. If low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit FCF margins remain reasonable long-term assumptions, Columbus McKinnon shares look undervalued today with a double-digit long-term annualized total return potential.

The Downturn Intensifies

Columbus McKinnon had already seen the start a downturn in the December quarter, with volume down about 5%, but that intensified in the March quarter as the volume contraction accelerated to almost 11%, driving an organic revenue growth contraction of more than 9% - worse than the 4% or so average contraction for most industrials this quarter. Not unlike Lincoln Electric (LECO) or Parker Hannifin (PH), Columbus McKinnon’s performance tends to be quite sensitive to industrial production, and it’s not surprising to me that these companies saw broadly similar declines (excluding Parker’s aerospace business).

Results did beat expectations, but I think investors should look at that in the context of sell-side analysts making multiple cuts to expectations going into the quarter and the much greater overall level of modeling uncertainty. A beat is better than a miss, sure, but I just wouldn’t make as much of industrial stock earnings performances relative to expectations in 2020.

Turning back to the numbers, revenue declined more than 9% in organic terms, with the U.S. down almost 12% on a 13% decline in volume and OUS sales down about 7% on an 8% decline in volume. As you may gather from the implied math, pricing improved by a little more than 1% in the quarter.

Gross margin improved about 40bp in adjusted terms, with the company continuing to reap the benefits of its 80/20 restructuring efforts. Adjusted EBITDA declined 17%, while adjusted operating income declined 19%, with 80bp of margin erosion.

For the full fiscal year, Columbus McKinnon did better than I expected on free cash flow, with a 12% FCF margin helped by reversals in working capital. While management has been talking about structural improvements to working capital management, I would expect at least some of the benefits in the quarter/fiscal year to be temporary – in other words, I don’t believe 12% FCF margins are a “new normal”.

The Near-Term Outlook Is Still Ugly

Although the company did see a 10% sequential uptick in orders, orders were down 11% year over year and the backlog was about 19% lower exiting the quarter. Columbus McKinnon serves a rather diverse set of end-markets, but overall activity is still far lower now, with many companies operating well below full capacity and spending cash only on essential items. A large percentage of Columbus McKinnon’s products would fit under opex budgets (versus capex), avoiding some of the freezes on capex spending, but that doesn’t help much when business activity levels are so far below normal.

To that end, management guided to a nearly 30% sequential decline in revenue for the June quarter (or down more than 35% at the midpoint). Markets like autos and general industrial should start to stabilize and recover toward the end of 2020, and a very few markets like utility remain pretty healthy now, but Columbus McKinnon is basically biding its time until there’s a recovery in short-cycle industrial markets (which, I again, I expect to see later/late in 2020).

There are some markets that concern me more, though. While most short-cycle end-markets should recover nicely in 2021 (provided there isn’t a severe recurrence of Covid-19), markets like aerospace, non-residential construction, oil/gas, and steel are likely looking at a more prolonged downturn and recovery cycle. All told, I have some degree of concern about markets that collectively make up about 30% of Columbus McKinnon’s revenue base, but even with that there will be differences from market to market (I see oil/gas as particularly troubled, for instance).

If there’s a bright side to this, it’s that the restructuring efforts taken over the last few years are producing real benefits. Management believes that they will remain profitable and cash flow positive in the June quarter, and I expect that will be the trough of the cycle.

New Leadership In Place; How Much Will The Plan Change?

Along with fiscal fourth quarter earnings, Columbus McKinnon announced that it had hired David Wilson to be the new CEO. Wilson comes to the company from Flowserve (FLS), where he had served as the President of the Pumps business since 2018 (and before that, with what is now SPX Flow’s (FLOW) Industrial business). Recent performance in that business hasn’t been particularly good, particularly on margins, but it’s difficult to say how much of that should be attributed to some significant cyclical challenges for the business (including two oil price shocks in five years).

Columbus McKinnon’s interim CEO made it relatively clear that the board wanted a CEO who would largely follow the plan that was already in place (the thus far successful Blueprint For Growth strategy), and Wilson seemed to embrace that plan during this first conference call. Still, CEOs don’t want to just follow in lockstep with their predecessors, so I would expect at least some “tweaks” to the plan over time.

In the near-term, I don’t expect much to change. Columbus McKinnon was already transitioning to the growth phase of the plan, including new products like the Intelli-Protect System, its first Intelli-Crane product and one that uses “no-fly zone” technology to automatically slow or stop cranes to protect workers and equipment while still improving overall throughput. I expect further investments into automation and automation-enabling technologies in the years to come. I also expect Columbus McKinnon to start looking at M&A opportunities, but given the challenges created by the Covid-19 outbreak, I don’t expect much to happen until 2021 at the earliest.

The Outlook

I expect Columbus McKinnon to generate long-term revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digits, with long-term growth out of the trough more firmly in the mid-single-digits. Key to this, I believe, will be the extent to which Columbus McKinnon can develop products that meaningfully help customers automate critical material handling functions. Given overall trends toward automating manufacturing facilities, as well as warehouses/logistics facilities, I believe the opportunities are meaningful, and particularly if there’s any meaningful shift in “reshoring” manufacturing back to the U.S.

On the margin side, I believe the company can still generate further improvements from the restructuring plans already in place – the company still has plenty of room to improve in both Industrial Products, Cranes, and Engineered Products, though I think the pace of the gains will be more moderate from here. I also think perspective is important – while Columbus McKinnon is leveraged toward being a beneficiary of factory and logistics automation, we’re not talking about another Cognex (CGNX) or Rockwell (ROK) here, and I think FCF margins will probably top out in the low double-digits on a sustainable basis.

The Bottom Line

With a sharp downturn in fiscal 2021 and a multiyear recovery thereafter, I believe Columbus McKinnon is priced to generate double-digit long-term total shareholder returns, and I think these shares are still worth consideration today. This isn’t a particularly sexy business, nor is it particularly well-covered, but I think it’s better-run than the valuation suggests and likewise has better opportunities ahead of it than are captured in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.