While many technology stocks took some nasty falls during the early part of Wednesday's trading session, one pleasant surprise in the sector came from semiconductor name Micron (MU). With the company's CEO speaking at an industry conference, the company issued an 8-K filing that updated guidance for the company's current quarter. On all metrics, the new forecast is much better, which could help shares start to break out to the upside again.

When Micron issued its first set of guidance for fiscal Q3 back in late March, the numbers were mostly in-line with expectations. The first graphic below shows that forecast, and at that time, analysts were looking for revenues of $4.88 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.52. Since then, street estimates have gone a bit higher, with the current average as of Wednesday being $4.95 billion and $0.56, respectively.

It's extremely nice to see the new lower end of the revenue range be the upper end of the old forecast. At the midpoint, you're talking about a $400 million increase. More revenue coming in is obviously good for margins, likely meaning that prices are doing better than expected, along with overall sales. If you assume that operating expenses and interest items are the same, that implies some nice leverage improvement down the income statement.

Perhaps the biggest change though is the bottom line. Management is raising its GAAP EPS range by more than 20 cents at the midpoint, nearly 55%. Based on the fiscal Q2 diluted share count, that implies an extra $255 million in GAAP net income. That should help out free cash flow as well, not only from extra income, but it also likely helps out with less inventory on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter, a key working capital item.

Micron ended fiscal Q2 with a net cash position of $2.7 billion after adjusted free cash flow of $63 million in that period. Higher GAAP net income in fiscal Q3 should help that number be a little better, depending on how much was spent on capital expenditures in the period. Improving fundamentals likely also means that we'll see the company's buyback ramp up in the coming quarters. Don't forget that the company also tapped its credit facility during the period due to coronavirus uncertainty, but some of that was paid back after a debt issuance.

The guidance raise comes at an interesting time because of where Micron shares were. As the chart below shows, they went into this news a little above their 50-day moving average (in purple), but below the 200-day (in red). As of this article's submission, shares just under $48 were about 40 cents below that longer term trend line, but looking to pop above it.

I bring up the technical angle because investors would like to see the 50-day moving average start to rise again and break above the 200-day. If you look at when that key technical point was hit last summer, it basically formed the stock's bottom for the rest of the year in the low $40s. Shares would surge about 50% from there to their 52-week high of $61.19 before pulling back with the market earlier this year.

In the end, Micron investors should be pleasantly surprised with the guidance raise from the company on Wednesday. The potential for nearly half a billion dollars in extra revenue is obviously good, but for roughly half of that to flow to the bottom line is even better. Hopefully, this will get the stock going again, and could lead to an extended breakout if the short term moving average is able to get above the longer term trend line.

