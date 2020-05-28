The JV is going forward despite LATAM's bankruptcy filing and is likely to drive significant profit growth for Delta over the next several years.

While Delta's equity stake is likely to be worthless (or close), the investment was part of a broader plan to form a U.S.-South America joint venture with LATAM.

International partnerships have been one of the biggest trends in aviation over the past two decades. Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL) have teamed up with numerous peers in other countries to gain pricing power and offer more itinerary options to their customers.

Joint ventures with antitrust immunity have been the gold standard among these partnerships. Antitrust immunity allows the alliance members to coordinate on pricing and harmonize their schedules to maximize connectivity.

However, Delta has gone one step further, by making major equity investments in most of its JV partners. Just a few months ago, Delta made its biggest investment yet, spending $1.9 billion on a tender offer to acquire a 20% stake in South American airline giant LATAM Airlines (LTM). That investment may turn out to be worthless, after most of LATAM's subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

Data by YCharts

LATAM's bankruptcy filing highlights a big risk inherent in Delta's investment strategy: its international partners are far less profitable and have much shakier finances than Delta itself. That said, Delta's investments in other airlines are strategic rather than financial in nature, and so far, the broader strategy remains intact. As such, the value of the airline's international strategy isn't fully captured by the performance of its equity investments.

The latest piece of Delta's global alliance strategy

Delta and LATAM first announced that they planned to form a broad partnership culminating in an immunized joint venture last September. The move came as a shock to most observers. LATAM was a longtime member of the oneworld global alliance, while Delta is part of the rival SkyTeam alliance. Moreover, LATAM had previously been working towards the formation of a joint venture with American Airlines.

However, Chile's Supreme Court blocked the proposed American Airlines-LATAM joint venture due to competitive concerns. While the airlines had discussed forging a JV excluding the Chilean market, that would have significantly reduced the deal's benefits.

Instead, Delta Air Lines came along offering a better deal. In addition to buying a 20% stake in LATAM for $1.9 billion (a nearly 80% premium to LATAM's pre-announcement valuation), Delta offered to contribute $350 million to cover LATAM's alliance transition costs and agreed to buy four of the company's Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350s and take over 10 unwanted A350 orders from LATAM.

Delta was willing to pay a big premium to wrest LATAM away from American Airlines and oneworld because of Delta's weak position in South America. While Delta does very well in the transatlantic market thanks to its joint ventures with Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic; has a promising new joint venture with Korean Air to support growth in Asia; and owns a 49% stake in Aeromexico, it is a distant No. 4 behind American, LATAM, and United for travel between the U.S. and South America.

(LATAM backed out of a planned JV with American Airlines in favor of Delta. Image source: American Airlines.)

By forming a joint venture with LATAM, Delta would instantly become a leading player in the U.S.-South America air travel market. (The Delta-LATAM JV would have No. 1 market share between the U.S. and Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru.) LATAM's point-of-sale strength in most major South American markets will make it much easier for Delta to sell tickets there rather than relying solely on U.S.-originating travelers. Delta will also be able to offer far more itinerary options and connections to numerous points it could never serve directly from the U.S., thanks to LATAM's broad route network.

As a result of its dramatically improved positioning in the U.S.-South America market, Delta's management expects the LATAM joint venture to drive meaningful margin improvement in this part of its route network. It will also open up substantial long-term growth opportunities, which Delta's management estimated at $1 billion over five years. (Of course, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will likely take longer to achieve that revenue growth goal now.)

A quick investment failure

In a case of spectacularly poor timing, Delta Air Lines completed its $1.9 billion tender offer for LATAM shares in January. Soon thereafter, the COVID-19 pandemic spiraled out of control, spreading across the world at breakneck speed.

In recent months, South America has become a new epicenter of the pandemic, according to the WHO. A lax response to the COVID-19 threat by the Brazilian government has led to a large outbreak in that country (LATAM's largest market). Chile and Peru are also facing major outbreaks. As a result, air travel demand has evaporated. In April, LATAM's passenger traffic fell 96.6%. Load factor was just 50%, despite a 94.3% year-over-year reduction in capacity. Even in July, LATAM plans to operate just 18% of its pre-pandemic capacity.

Given that LATAM was struggling with weak profitability and a stretched balance sheet before the pandemic, it's not surprising that this crisis forced it into bankruptcy. The Ch. 11 filing on Tuesday included the main group and affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the United States, but excluded the company's affiliates in Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay.

LATAM received $900 million of debtor-in-possession financing from shareholders including the Cueto family and Qatar Airways. However, Delta did not participate. CEO Ed Bastian made it clear on the company's April earnings call that Delta is "not in the position to be making any financial commitments" to its international partners. As a result, Delta's $1.9 billion investment is likely to be diluted dramatically, if not wiped out entirely.

(Delta won't provide bankruptcy financing to LATAM. Image source: Delta Air Lines.)

On the bright side, the bankruptcy filing provides a pathway for LATAM to get rid of excess aircraft. That gave Delta an opening to cancel its plan to purchase four LATAM A350s. Given the downturn in long-haul demand, Delta won't need additional widebodies for at least 2-3 years. It will pay $62 million to cancel the purchase agreement, but that will relieve it of the substantial cost of reconfiguring those planes to match its existing A350s, not to mention the carrying cost of unneeded aircraft.

Yet the joint venture moves forward

While Delta's $1.9 billion equity investment in LATAM is now virtually worthless (LATAM stock recently traded about 93% below the tender offer price), the JV plans remain on track. In fact, LATAM says that the bankruptcy filing may enable it to accelerate the antitrust clearance process for its joint venture with Delta. (Due to the lack of route overlap between Delta and LATAM, the JV is almost certain to be approved by regulators.)

It is encouraging to see that both sides remain committed to the JV. After all, it could boost Delta's bottom line by hundreds of millions of dollars annually. In addition to driving improved margins on existing routes to South America and enabling top-line growth, the LATAM JV should help Delta win new corporate accounts and grow its loyalty program by offering industry-leading access to South America.

In the long run, the joint venture is far more important to Delta's finances than the equity investment. Of course, it would have been preferable to secure the LATAM alliance without wasting nearly $2 billion buying up LATAM stock. (The same could be said for many of Delta's other investments.) However, at this point, that's a sunk cost, and no different than the billions of dollars that various airlines have spent on share buybacks well above current market prices.

Thus, LATAM's bankruptcy filing doesn't change the big picture outlook for Delta. True, the $1.9 billion equity investment will be worth little or nothing when LATAM emerges from Ch. 11. However, the far more important JV plan remains on track. That will be just one of several levers enabling Delta to return to 2019 levels of profitability within a few years and get back to earning record profits by the mid-2020s.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.