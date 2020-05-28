Small-Caps Are Trying To Retake Their 200-Day EMAs (Technically Speaking For 5/28)

Price pressures probably aren't an issue going forward. From the latest Beige Book (emphasis added):

Pricing pressures varied but were steady to down modestly on balance. Weak demand weighed on selling prices, with some contacts noting discounting for apparel, hotel rooms, and airfare. Several Districts also reported low commodity prices, including oil, steel, and several agricultural commodities. Supply chain disruptions and strong demand led to higher prices for some grocery items including meat and fresh fruit. One District reported that firms faced additional costs related to safety protocols and social distancing compliance, while another District noted that the costs of personal protective equipment had risen due to strong demand.

The areas where we're seeing price increases -- grocery prices, PPEs, and supply chain issues -- are limited. Overall, the economy is facing a period of lower demand, which means weak to non-existent pricing pressures. This will grant the Fed plenty of room to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.

China-US tensions are rising (emphasis added):

China officially has the broad power to quash unrest in Hong Kong, as the country’s legislature on Thursday nearly unanimously approved a plan to suppress subversion, secession, terrorism and seemingly any acts that might threaten national security in the semiautonomous city. ... The Trump administration signaled Wednesday that it was likely to end some or all of the U.S. government’s special trade and economic relations with Hong Kong because of China’s move. The State Department no longer considers Hong Kong to have significant autonomy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, a condition for maintaining the trade status.

China is assuming that, outside of issuing statements, countries will be less inclined to act -- a fair assumption due to the pandemic. It also means that Hong Kong's status as a global financial center has probably come to an end.

Data released today shows the depth of the US' economic collapse.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

This is the first down day of the week. Small-caps led the market lower. The biggest loss occurred in small-caps, which makes sense; this part of the market has had a disproportionate rise over the last few weeks. Large-caps and Treasuries were off modestly. Defensive sectors were the star performers today. Utilities were up just shy of 3%; health care advanced 1.29%. Staples and real estate were up under 1%. Only one aggressive sector rose today: basic materials advanced a little under 1%. Energy was the worse performer; it was off nearly 3%. Other losses were modest, relatively speaking.

Let's start by looking at the 6-month charts for the defensive sectors: While none are in terrible shape, three are just breaking out from a downward sloping consolidation pattern. Health care (at the right) is consolidating near the top of a strong rally. It's near a 6-month high. In contrast, most of the aggressive sectors are in the middle of a rally. In some cases, the rally has been occurring since the low points of March.

Finally, the small-caps are trying to move above their respective 200-day EMAs: Mid-caps made a solid move above the 200-day EMA. Today, they closed just below it. Small-caps almost broke through today, but closed lower, as did ... ... micro-caps.

Despite today's losses, movement in the small-caps is an encouraging sign for a continued rally.

