Exposure to the hardest-hit industries is limited, with plenty of funds available to get aggressive coming out of COVID-19.

As one of the more pro-cyclical alternative managers, I like KKR's (KKR) prospects coming out of a COVID-19 trough. Further, under a revised capital management policy and plenty of long-term capital available to deploy, KKR has plenty of opportunities to outperform in the likely case it replicates historical internal rates of return (IRRs). In the near term, KKR should catch a bid as it moves closer to inclusion in the Russell indices, with passive buying alone likely to drive demand for shares in the 10-20m range. With valuation also relatively undemanding, I am bullish on KKR at current levels.

Recapping A Solid 1Q20

1Q20 was a pretty solid quarter on balance - group-level revenue rose ~11% YoY as fee revenues landed at ~$426m (+7% YoY), with the performance fee business contributing ~$372m (+6% YoY). Investment income, which reflects the company's balance sheet activities, was the outperformer, rising 41% YoY to ~$145m.

On the expense side, compensation & benefits were elevated at ~$377m (+11% YoY), though other operating expenses were well controlled, driving a 12% YoY rise in pre-tax distributable earnings (DE). Post-tax, KKR still generated ~$355M of DE (~$0.42/share) and declared a $0.135 distribution for the quarter, as margins remained relatively robust.

The real kicker was in the outlook, where in contrast to peers, management cited good visibility on >$400m of carried interest and realized investment income (vs. $200m a year ago). Given some of these transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, expect portions of the pipeline to close later in 3Q20. Amid a challenging exit backdrop, KKR's near-term performance fee outlook compares very favorably to its peers, though future exit activity could also turn relatively more subdued post-1Q20.

Investment Performance Holding Up Well

The book value performance reflected the COVID-19 impact as book value per share fell ~14% sequentially to $16.52, as portfolio depreciation related to the market and economic impacts from the pandemic weighed on performance. By composite for the quarter, private equity returned -12% (-6% across the current vintage flagship funds), real estate flagships returned -1%, Global Infrastructure II returned +18%, alternative credit returned -16%, and leveraged credit returned -13%.

Expect these marks to move up going forward - since the crisis began, KKR has been active, with ~$8bn of capital ($3bn in equity and $5bn in credit) invested or committed across the firm. The capital is going toward companies that management is already familiar with (including US Foods), as well as non-core subsidiary sales from companies that are looking to de-lever.

One of KKR's key selling points is its access to long-term capital and its capital markets business, both of which allow it to do deals when other alternative managers might be more constrained or reliant on third-party funding. Thus far, KKR has ~$19bn out of $58bn of dry powder that only earns a fee when deployed. Assuming ~100bps in fees, this represents the potential for an incremental $190m per annum (~16% of management fee revenue in FY19).

A Sizable Fundraising Pipeline in Place

Another key tenet to the KKR thesis is that its fundraising pipeline (the largest in US alternatives), led by raises across its next vintages of US buyout, Asia buyout, and Infrastructure funds. Per management on the 1Q20 call, it raised ~$10bn of capital over the last two months, which is impressive given the COVID-19 backdrop. That said, fundraising will likely prove challenging over the next few months as LPs typically require extensive in-person due diligence. Given management's bullishness on the fundraising outlook, however, I see the potential for significant upside to Street estimates if the next vintages of its flagship funds are closed by FY20.

I think we have a lot of clients around the world that invested into the recovery post-GFC and are looking for ways to play offense. And we hit a couple of these in the prepared remarks, about 40 new LPs since year-end, $10 billion raised in the last two months. And in particular, we're seeing high net worth and retail lean in, in addition to institutional capital. So there's no change in expectation for our outcomes. - 1Q20 Transcript

Another key insight from the call is that KKR's exposure to the most "at-risk" industries from COVID-19 is fairly limited at ~7% of AUM (direct energy at ~2%, retail at ~4% and hospitality at ~1% of global investments). Thus, KKR strikes me as particularly well-positioned this time around to play offense coming out of this crisis. The deal pipeline is already picking up, with management citing opportunities such as providing liquidity to high-quality companies, making growth investments via M&A, and spinoffs.

Russell Inclusion is a Key Catalyst

There's also a catalyst to the KKR thesis, with inclusion into Russell indices set for the coming month or so. Per management, this remains a priority, with the company "meaningfully engaged" with Russell. Assuming KKR meets the index requirements, we could see Russell index entry by end-June or so, with the incremental demand for shares pegged in the "teens" for ETFs and strategies linked directly to the Russell indices (excluding mutual fund benchmark trackers).

And as it relates to Russell, first, there are those ETFs and strategies that are directly linked to those indices like the Russell 1000 and 3000, and I think that math is pretty straightforward. A lot of you have done that math. Again, I think it would suggest a teens million in the teens as it relates to those more formulaic strategies. - 1Q20 Transcript

In sum, I see KKR as a compelling investment at ~10x EV/EBITDA (~9.0x ex-net cash & investments), which is well below historical levels, despite KKR's stable management fee stream and more upbeat growth prospects coming out of COVID-19. Key risks include a deeper recession that weighs on the investment return outlook, as well as further markdowns and delayed exits, all of which could pressure the earnings outlook.

