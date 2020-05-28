Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome EqualOcean as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Luckin Coffee's (NASDAQ:LK) financial fraud has not badly harmed its business fundamentals as well as its relatively big user base. Although it has suffered from being way too aggressive in the recent expansion (which resulted in the store-level economics crisis), its stock is currently underpriced.

On April 2, LK announced that its turnover had been inflated by CNY 2.2 billion (USD 309 million) between the second quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019. During the two-month period between the publication of the short-side report by Muddy Waters Research in February and April 7, when the trading was halted, its market share fell by nearly 80% from a previous historical high. On May 12, the company fired its CEO and COO. Several days later, on May 15, sources closed to LK disclosed (in Chinese) that the coffee chain store had already initiated the plan to shut-down 80 of its 400 stores in Beijing by the end of 2020.

As we demonstrate in this article, the fact that the company failed to grow significantly in terms of average cups sold per day and average effective selling price is now obvious. In the wake of the incident, we will replay its existing financial statements to find answers to the following questions:

1. Has the LK's cash-burning approach achieved its aims? 2. Is coffee a proper category to employ a 'cash-burning' strategy in exchange for scale in the Chinese market? 3. Where does the value of LK lie? What are the potential ways out of the crisis?

What kind of company is LK?

Before moving on, we should clarify what kind of company LK really is. Many regard it as a coffee chain store; however, this is more or less something on the surface. Simply put, the underlying idea of LK, at least in the very beginning, was to be an 'Internet company.' This implies that the initial goal of LK was to digitalize and standardize the production and operation of the offline retail business using a technology-enhanced approach, rather than a being a traditional coffee retailer.

In other words, for LK, coffee was only a category that it chose to cut into the market and start its business, and combine this with the classic cash burn strategy of Chinese Internet startups to quickly acquire users and scale-up. If it succeeded in this first stage, it could then expand to cover more product categories and, finally, gain the potential to become an integrated channel for daily consumption. However, how this business idea works in practice is a very different story. Measuring its tremendous misconduct through its inflated turnover data, we can better examine whether its aggressive marketing strategy has brought the company a fruitful return in the first place.

Luckin hardly achieved store-level internal growth from 2Q 2019

The 'cash burn' strategy - which is pouring money into heavily subsidized and aggressive expansion in exchange for users and scale - is commonly used by the new generation of Internet companies in helping them grow quickly, raising more funds from the investors. So far, some have tasted blood; the huge money they invested did bring them decent growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), and Didi are examples of such companies. Some have suffered, meanwhile. Take, for example, Uber (NYSE:UBER), WeWork and ofo.

So how about Luckin? The cash burn marketing strategy of the company, quite evidently, can hardly be respected as effective in 2019, after CNY 2.2 billion of revenue was shaved off following the revealed misconduct. Its huge offline chain store system under construction didn't induce people to buy more. Using the figures for the first quarter of 2019 as a benchmark, we have checked the store-level growth rate of LK over the next three quarters in 2019. Our results show that the average number of stores operating during the quarter (extensive growth) of LK increased by 38.43%, from 2,222 in 1Q 2019 to 3,076 in 4Q 2019. Its growth in average daily store-level revenue (intensive growth) was only 7.02%.

The explanation for data, assumptions, and calculations are as follows:

About the reliability of data in the first quarter of 2019: There is no evidence so far that can prove the company manipulated figures in its results for the first quarter of 2019. According to the available evidence, its financial misconduct started in the second quarter of 2019; also, its first-quarter results are reported in its prospectus, which was audited by Ernst & Young. So we consider all the operating figures in the period that can be directly taken or derived from its prospectus reliable.

About data on the number of stores: LK reported the number of stores that it had by the end of each quarter in its quarterly results (2,370 for 1Q 2019, 2,963 for 2Q 2019, 3,680 for 3Q 2019). As this figure is not compromised by the misconduct, according to the company's announcement, and as it is hard to manipulate data regarding this aspect, we adopt the data reported. As for the fourth quarter of 2019, we use the number estimated by the board during its third-quarter earnings call, which was 4,507. The average number of stores operating in a single quarter is estimated by taking the arithmetical average of the number by the end of the last quarter (Q1) and that of the quarter in question.

About the inflated and adjusted revenue for the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019: The inflated revenue of the second quarter to the fourth quarters of 2019 was calculated as the number reported in the quarterly results of the second quarter (CNY 909 million) and the third quarter (CNY 1.54 billion), plus the board's estimate of CNY 2.1 - 2.2 billion for the fourth quarter in its third-quarter earnings call. The adjusted revenue of the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019 was the inflated one minus the CNY 2.2 billion misconduct figure during the period.

The poor store-level growth in general potentially provides us a window to glimpse some of LK's situation in terms of daily operations. Meanwhile, however, it has to be mentioned that these inferences are deduced from the common logic of the retail business, but do not have solid data to support them, as we are lacking in accurate and detailed data on its former operations. Here are two potential reasons that caused Luckin to lack in store-level revenue growth, from our perception:

First, the ramp-up period for LK's new stores to attract users and get orders might have been too long, and the retention rate of users in its old stores might have been too low. This may imply that Luckin has had problems with location selection and brand image building. Besides, the demand for LK among Chinese consumers tends to be elastic. In other words, the average number of items sold per store waxes and wanes with the average selling price, but the two are hard to raise simultaneously.

Second, reliance on external growth alone is not totally unfeasible if the current items have a margin or rigid demand, but unfortunately, Luckin is not eligible for this scenario for now. If the current products of LK have an inelastic and considerable large demand, then theoretically it's doable to first account on the scale and then improves the products and increase the price. If the current products can bring margins to the company, then it is also fine to put forward extrinsic growth as the first priority.

However, up until now, the products of LK apparently do not lie in each of these two categories. For the first case, we have already shown the fact that LK's products don't meet the conditions. We will discuss the potential reasons for it falling into this intrinsic growth dilemma in the following parts. Here we focus on talking about the second one. Historically, LK has never achieved positive operating cash flow, and the company mainly relies on financing activities to smooth operations. Similarly, it also did a poor job in terms of operating profitability. The ratio was lower than -100% up to the first quarter of 2019 and raised straight up to -76% and -38% after the second quarter of 2019 - which to a large extent was because of the misconduct in revenue and expenditures.

Although coffee is considered as a category with a reasonable gross margin (about 60%, in general) and a standardized production process that can lead to good economics of scale, the not ideal average selling price and the average number of items sold per store (LK's effective selling price is 1/3 of Starbucks, while its average daily item sold per store is only 60% of Starbucks) made little room to cover the costs of rentals and marketing - this problem is hard to reduce, as therein lies the soul of Luckin's marketing model.

Luckin vs. other players in the space

With the existing data that can be considered reliable, the average effective selling price of LK's products was generally slightly lower than CNY 10 up to the third quarter of 2019. After its chain formed an initial scale (after the first quarter of 2018), its store-level average items sold per day tended to wax and wane with its net selling price. The figure was slightly lower than 300 in the six months starting from April 2018 and reached a peak of 361 units in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to a price drop, then decreased to around 250 units for the nine months starting from January 2019.

Here are the explanations on the data and relevant assumptions:

About the price: Data up to the first quarter of 2019 is taken from its audited prospectus. Data reported in its second quarter and the third report of 2019 cannot be used anymore as the result of the misconduct, but fortunately, we may get a taste of it from the short-side report published on Muddy Waters Researches - wherein it is claimed that Luckin inflated its effective selling price by 12.3% in the third quarter of 2019. In this case, we can estimate its average selling price during the quarter by deducting 12.3% on its reported figure of CNY 11.2, which gives us a number of CNY 9.8.

Source: Muddy Waters Research

As the misconduct on turnovers of Luckin started from the second quarter of 2019, we assume its effective selling price as reported in its second-quarter 2019 report was also manipulated. We assume the degree of this inflation to be similar to that of the third quarter of 2019, so we also applied the 12.3% taken from the report published on Muddy Waters Researches, where the number was obtained from the serious due diligence conducted by its authors.

It has to be mentioned that this is only a rough projection as we didn't separate out its snacks and tea drinks (which launched in the second quarter of 2019) from coffee. So, for coffee alone, the actual price charged would be slightly higher; as coffee is the main product of LK, and its selling price for other categories does not deviate much from coffee, the difference should not be significant.

About the quantity: Data up to the first quarter of 2019 is taken from its audited prospectus. As for data for the second and the third quarters of 2019, we first take the adjusted total revenue from products, and divide it by the adjusted average selling price per item, as we just explained above.

For the adjusted revenue from products, we assume the inflated percentages in revenue are the same for all the three quarters subjected to the misconduct. LK's inflated total revenue during the nine months is calculated as the number reported in its existing quarterly report for the second quarter (CNY 909.1 million) and the third quarter (CNY 1.54 billion) plus the number for the fourth quarter (CNY 2.1 - 2.2 billion) projected by its board in its third-quarter earnings call, which adds up to CNY 4.6 billion. The misconduct accounts for the CNY 2.2 billion according to its announcement on April 2. Therefore, the percentage is 47.81%.

We have obtained 'quasi-accurate' data regarding LK's historical store-level operating figures. So how were Luckin's results, as a coffee chain store? To answer this question, we have to compare its figures with its peers.

Luckin vs. Starbucks China: 1/3 average selling price, about 60% items sold per store per day

Before we move on, it has to be the first mentioned that it is, in fact, not so easy to compare LK against Starbucks. The only aspect that is truly similar is that they are both coffee chains in which fresh-brewed drinks are the main product category.

LK targets affordability and convenience, while Starbucks emphasizes branding and experience. They are in two different niches in the market, and furthermore, they are probably going to be more and more differentiated from each other. However, LK's board has always been (almost madly) over-focused on Starbucks China - especially after the company went public. This can be easily observed from their remarks during the conferences at the company. Therefore, hereby we compare the store-level operating performance of the two to investigate if LK truly has the potential to beat the American giant in the Chinese market. The average net selling price of Luckin was about CNY 10, which is approximately one-third of that of Starbucks China. Meanwhile, with a slogan of "we don't have to pay for space," LK offers convenient in-store pickup and delivery services rather than a cozy environment.

Considering the position of the two, and the fact that LK's store-level numbers of items sold surpassed those of Starbucks China to a certain extent, we can say that its operations can be considered as satisfactory. However, as LK was in its massive expanding stage, the ramp-up period of the new stores would negatively affect its overall performance, so we leave it with some room to compensate for this effect. But anyway, to indicate that LK did a decent job on daily operations under a comparable approach, its store-level numbers of items sold should not have a huge gap from that of Starbucks China.

The results for LK were sad. Its store-level number of items sold was only about 60% of Starbucks China, under an average net selling price is only one-third of that of the latter. The only thing that LK caught up quickly compared to Starbucks China was the number of stores; however, the bigger network did not empower it with the capabilities to compete against Starbucks in terms of demand.

Luckin vs. convenience stores and fast-food restaurant chains: Is Luckin really cheap?

In fact, from our perspective, to continue to emphasize the comparison with Starbucks China was a trick used by the board of LK to lure the market into looking away from other players in the field that also emphasizes affordability and convenience. The relevant field includes convenience store chains like FamilyMart (Par Coffee), fast food store chains like McDonald's (McCafe), and coffee store chains that are similar to LK like Manner Coffee. These players - which already have a certain scale and customer base - also offer fresh-brewed coffee with net selling prices that range from CNY 8 to CNY 15. Therefore, it is actually hard to say that a highly affordable price can contribute to a major competitive advantage for LK.

Is coffee truly a decent category in which to employ a 'cash burn' strategy in the Chinese market now?

Based on the following points, the answer to that question is probably "no."

First, the user base acquired with heavy subsidies in China is yet to be proven to have rigid demand for coffee. China has a strong culture of tea, while coffee, as an exotic product, has yet to become a daily essential among the majority of people. According to the prospects of LK, the annual per capita coffee consumption in China was only 6.2 cups in 2018. Even if we only consider the urban population aged between 15-60, this number was only about 20.3, which is far lower than the 400 cups level in Japan and South Korea, where people tend to have similar cultures around diet. As long as there is still not a rigid demand for coffee among the general population, it is hard for a coffee brand that does not have a strong brand and decent taste to simply employ aggressive marketing strategies to attract users with solid retention. Customers that are not coffee lovers themselves but simply attracted by the highly affordable price tend to switch to other substitutes when the price increases.

This is reflected in LK's store-level average number of products sold, which has waxed and waned with its net selling price, as well as the fact that its intrinsic growth (revenue per store) in 2019 was significantly lower than its extrinsic growth (number of stores). Therefore, for a market whose demand has not yet been proven to be rigid enough among the general population, the aggressive marketing strategy that takes scale as the first place can hardly be efficient. A better path might be to open new stores gradually to test the demand.

Second, using the growth strategy of an Internet company cannot help a coffee chain store to avoid the high marginal costs in serving additional users. Employing the model of an Internet company brought LK the capability to get a large user base rapidly. However, this model could not help an Online-to-Offline (O2O) business - where the products are made and delivered to the customer in offline scenarios - to cut expenditure on infrastructures and operations.

Where does the value of LK lie?

However, LK's idea of offering highly affordable and convenient coffee with a technology-driven model is not a fundamentally flawed proposition. The dilemma of LK is the combination of coffee - an asset-heavy industry without rigid demand among the majorities in China at present - with a 'cash-burning' marketing strategy which considers aggressive expansion as the first priority. However, talking about either side - its highly standardized and digitalized approach in operations and productions or China's coffee market - there is nothing to blame the founders for in wanting to grow in these fertile areas.

Talking about the demand side, LK's incident is financial fraud, but not cheating on customers, for example, provides them with inferior products. As long as the company smoothes its operations as before, the general population will not change their behavior simply because of a financial scandal which irrelevant to their decision making on purchasing products. Therefore, although we see that the huge misconduct disclosed the lapses on the strategies of LK, the fundamental basis of its business - its supply chain capability, its user base, its store chains - are not significantly shaken. For now, it is too early to pronounce its death sentence.

What are the potential ways out?

There are at least three strategies that can save LK.

1. Shutting down the poorly performing stores, especially in areas with high store network density. Although the coffee market in China has been growing remarkably fast in the past few years, the demand for the category is still far from being rigid among the groups of people Luckin aims to target. The company has been paranoid with scale, which is not rational in a market where margins need to be gradually examined.

2. Slowing down its expansion in the tea drink market. Fresh-brewed tea drink - as compared to coffee - is a highly unstandardized category in many respects: from product R&D to in-store producing process. Meanwhile, it cannot leverage the coffee supply chain that Luckin has developed.

3. Shifting the aim at the snack foods category and improve product R&D. As we mentioned above, future battles involving Luckin will be against convenience stores rather than the likes of Starbucks.

The bottom line

The financial fraud has not significantly harmed the fundamentals of LK's business. Its relatively big user base remains rather stable. Although we have shown that a considerable part of users it has attracted with the subsidy strategy tends to represent elastic demand for coffee, this does not contribute to the central problem of LK's poor profitability figures directly. This, on the other hand, also implies that there is demand in China for convenient and highly affordable coffee items that do not put a large emphasis on culture and environment. However, the true underlying problem of LK is that it expanded the scale too fast, which led to the unsatisfactory results on the average number of items sold per store and, thus, resulted in the store-level economics crisis.

Following this logic, if LK manages to survive, its long-term value will largely depend on whether the newly hired executives can boost the intensive growth, as raising the average selling price doesn't seem to be the right thing to bet on.

When this article is written, LK's stock price was USD 1.39. The stock is currently underpriced, per our projections. LK is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bankruptcy risks subjected to capital chain rupture and systematic risks for China Concept Stocks to get delisted in the U.S. market have not been taken into consideration in this article.