We take a look at why this is a challenging environment for dividend investing, and why that means it is a great opportunity long-term.

As we look at what has happened with many examples, the price actually beat the market, recovering from the initial drop and then some.

When a company cuts or suspends their dividends, the price drops, more often than not.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Selling on a dividend cut is a knee-jerk reaction for many dividend investors. As with most knee-jerk reactions, it is almost always the wrong decision. Consider a few examples.

EPR Properties (EPR) announced they were suspending all dividends on May 6th, the stock immediately went down. Three weeks later, the price is 21% higher than it was pre-suspension and solidly beating the market.

AGNC (AGNC) announced a cut on April 8th and since then has more than doubled the performance of SPY.

Eagle Point Credit (ECC) cut their dividend on April 15th. Since then, it has outperformed the market by almost 2.5x.

Vereit (VER) announced a dividend cut just a few days ago and after a panic dump, it has gone up over 18% while the market has been relatively flat.

Colony Credit (CLNC) announced they were suspending their dividend on April 17th. Since then, it has significantly outperformed SPY.

Investors who sold immediately after, or even a week after the announcements realized losses. And let's not talk about some of the preferred shares that suspended and have rebounded incredibly like TWO or IVR. Investors who sold on the suspension announcements realized substantial losses and failed to catch the recovery as they resumed payments.

We love dividends as much as the next guy. It is a foundation of our investment style. Dividends alone, however, are not the sole value for a company. These companies have assets, they have earnings, and as shareholders, we own a portion of that.

If we travel back in time to 2009, here are 5 REITs that all cut their dividends. Combined, they cut by an average of 60%. Over the next 5 years, they all had two things in common: they beat SPY and their dividends climbed. Shortly after the cuts was the best time to buy, and the absolute worst time to sell.

Furthermore, if you had sold at the cut, you would have realized losses. If you had reinvested, you would have needed to reinvest in something that outperformed SPY even more dramatically.

Which would have been a tall order as the "worst" performer of the bunch beat SPY by 518 bps for the year, and the best beat SPY by 11,175 bps. Investors who sold in March because of the dividend cuts very likely did not achieve anywhere near that kind of bounce in their new picks.

Sometimes Cutting The Dividend Is Smart

In normal times, we can make statements like "a dividend cut is never priced in" - after all, in the midst of a bull market, a company that cuts their dividend becomes an instant leper and it will frequently be years before they recover. A dividend cut that comes out of the blue is something investors do not easily forgive.

These are not normal times. We have seen revenues materially disrupted. A substantial portion of the world economy simply shut down and was not open for business. What that means is that massive amounts of revenue simply shut off leaving these companies with a choice - borrow money to pay the dividend, or reduce/stop paying the dividend.

In a time when retaining capital is an appropriate business decision, why would we be mad at a company we own for making the appropriate decision? We are trusting them with our capital, we want them to make the decision that is best for the company.

Right now, there are still uncertainties with how quickly revenues will come back, there are uncertainties in how much extra costs will arise and there is always the background uncertainty of how easy it will be to get debt for refinancing. While so far, the Fed's actions have prevented a financial crisis, it is a risk that prudent management needs to consider. Maybe they go to refinance this or that debt and the bank just say "no way"- that happened in 2009.

Things Will Get Better

This is a very difficult period for investing in general, and particularly difficult for dividends. Today, there is no such thing as a 100% safe dividend. Virtually every business has been impacted negatively by COVID-19 one way or another.

State governments have been lifting restrictions, but they have done so in a rather arbitrary fashion. The government provided a lot of cash, but it has been anything but a smooth process for that cash to actually get to the applicants. For REITs, many tenants legitimately can't pay rent, while other tenants who clearly have other options are simply trying to leverage the opportunity.

Yet there are a few things we can be absolutely certain of:

COVID-19 shutdowns will not last forever. We have seen the destruction caused by only 2-months of being shut-down, there is already a sizable movement looking to end them. We were initially projecting that June would be when most businesses would start opening up, it has actually started happening sooner than we thought. Uncertainty will reduce with time. Today, there is less uncertainty than there was on March 31st, yet there is still a lot we don't know. How many businesses will never reopen? What is the bankruptcy rate going to be? How significantly will consumer spending be impaired? We know unemployment will go down with re-openings, but it is not going back to prior lows - how high is the "real" (for lack of a better word) unemployment rate? We could ask a hundred more questions. Most of them will be answered by year-end, and all of them will have a material impact on what a long-term sustainable dividend will be for many companies. As the smoke clears, many of these companies will raise their dividends back up. We have already seen examples in the mREIT sector with preferred dividends being resumed. Most of the companies we invest in are geared towards distributions, and as their corporate financials stabilize, they will go back to having a generous dividend. In some cases, they will be compelled to do so - we expect many REITs will have to pay an oversized Q4 dividend to match their taxable income. In some cases, it will be as high as pre-COVID-19, in other cases, it might start somewhat lower. That will vary company to company. Right now is a fantastic time to be buying. Income is cheaper today than it has been in a long time. The fact that the risk of dividend cuts is so high is part of that reason. It is pretty easy to make the case for a cut with most companies. Yet even post-cut, we have seen many investments rebound. This is because they are so cheap, that the dividend is not playing a major factor in their valuation. By buying when these companies are very cheap, you set yourself up for great capital gains, but also as dividends are reinstated/raised, you will have some very high yields on capital.

What To Do

So that brings us to today. America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) reduced their dividend 52% to $0.06/quarter. We warned that a cut was possible in a recent article to our subscribers.

There is uncertainty about the dividend in the near-term. These are trying times, and maintaining liquidity is essential. ATAX is unlikely to borrow money to cover the dividend, and they shouldn't.

And concluding,

ATAX's book value held up extremely well in Q1, and we expect that their book value will remain relatively resilient. This provides us 30% upside to book value, and even more upside if ATAX goes back to trading at a premium. We expect that upside will be realized in time, likely within a year, regardless of what ATAX decides to do with their dividend.

The cut was more than our base case assumption of 25%, but we didn't base our entire investment thesis on the dividend. Doing so is a recipe for disaster, especially in an environment like this. We love the dividends, it is one of the things we consider, but we also take a look at the overall company and have a thesis for its value to improve before we decide to buy. Selling now would be a big mistake. Much like we saw with other picks, after the initial sell-off we frequently see a market-beating rebound. ATAX still has quality assets and it is still selling at a huge double-digit discount to book value.

We can already see ATAX following the path of the examples above, an immediate drop, and just two trading days later, it filled in the gap.

Next time a holding cuts, and you feel like bailing, you should consider buying. You can likely sell everything a month or two down the road if you decide it isn't worth holding, and get a capital gain on the shares you added in the predictable panic sell.

To protect your income, there are a few things you can do:

Diversify. We hammer diversification and in an environment like this where dividend cuts are going to be high, being well-diversified by sector, sub-sector and company will insulate you. Increase exposure to preferred shares. We believe there has been some confusion regarding our emphasis on preferred shares - when they sold off in March, many panicked. Our emphasis on the "safety" of preferred shares is in regard to the safety of the dividends and eventual recovery at par. The actual trading prices of preferred shares can vary significantly in the meantime. Preferred shares trading below par remain a fantastic opportunity to develop a more stable stream of income. DON'T PANIC! Investors that instantly react to news will fare poorly. The initial drop on "bad" news will usually rebound and the initial jump on "good" news will usually settle. Investing is not a sprint. Before buying or selling, it is important to take a look at your thesis and see if anything has really changed. "It is paying a high dividend" is our thesis for precisely zero of our picks. We do our best to pick companies that we believe are good to own even if they paid no dividend at all. While the dividend is frequently the reason we pick one good company over another company that is arguably just as good, we do not just blindly buy based on yield alone. If you do want to sell, take your time. We do have goals, and one of those goals is to have a high level of recurring income. When an investment cuts the dividend, it is very possible that it no longer aligns with those goals. So post-cut, maybe it is prudent to swap into a position that has a higher yield. When doing so, we urge that it is done deliberately. Again, it is not a race. Wait for the initial sell-off to end, maybe even average down into the sell off, and let the pick recover a little before selling. Just like you buy in small bites, sell in small bites too. While doing so, consider if you want to fundamentally change your risk profile, move into a different sector or increase your allocation to fixed-income.

Conclusion

This is not an easy environment to invest in. There are a lot of unknowns at the macro-level and one common theme you will hear on earnings calls is "this is unlike anything we have experienced before". If someone had written a movie script of the entire country closing virtually every business in the span of a few weeks, we would have taken it in stride in the same sense that we accept monsters, aliens and ghosts in Hollywood productions.

No business had a "global economic shutdown due to pandemic" tab in their employee handbook. Everyone is flying by the seat of their pants and trying to figure out the best way to navigate this scenario. One thing that no business every truly has "too much" of is cash. So many businesses are taking the prudent step to preserve cash by not distributing it to investors.

We saw it among REITs in 2009, most were raising their dividends back up within a year, after the initial cash need passed. This time is very different in the cause, but it is essentially the same - companies feel that they need to increase cash on hand.

Right now, a lot of companies are probably being more conservative than strictly necessary. The cost of being overly cautious is relatively small - so you have extra cash on your balance sheet, not a problem. The cost of not having cash when it is needed, is potentially devastating. Would you rather miss out on your $0.25 today, or see your entire investment go to $0? Not really a tough question.

As the uncertainties are answered, and companies have a better outlook, they can be more aggressive, reduce the cash on their balance sheets, and distribute more to shareholders. We tend to focus on companies that have histories of generous distributions and those where high levels of distributions are structural. These companies are not going to suddenly decide to change their stripes. As profitability returns, so to will their distribution policies.

This is a time for patience, and for being very methodical in making portfolio decisions. This is not a time for knee-jerk reactions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATAX, CLNC, EPR, AGNC, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.