Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) has the combination of steady growth and high operating margins due to its strong track record. The company has a strong history of innovation, which has built up an ecosystem to support its switching costs and network effect advantages. With strong competitive threats from the public and private sectors, it increases the long-term uncertainty levels for the company. Even then the company should still be able to achieve roughly 10% revenue growth in the near term and 30% operating margins within the next 5 years. With favourable fundamentals, investors can expect to pay a premium 26.2x forward EV/EBITDA for the company.

Revenue has been growing from a history of innovation

Intuit has multiple platforms to help customers better their money and handle their tax with ease. These platforms include QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint and Turbo and cumulatively they make up more than 52 million customers. Intuit's ability to attract such a large customer base boils down to its history of innovation. Intuit has now transitioned into a cloud-first company, which enables the company to serve its customers better and increase its long-term value. With a strong value proposition, Intuit has grown revenues from $3.4B in 2010 to $6.8B in 2019 at an annual rate of 7%.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

With such a long history of growth, one might expect that the days of growth for Intuit are over. But the company's total addressable market appears to be huge. The company estimates the total addressable market to be roughly $432B. At its current revenue of $6.8B, Intuit has only penetrated 1.3% of its total estimated market size. The company intents to capture more market share by integrating its existing ecosystem in a more seamless manner. There are also opportunities to grow its core customer base and expand globally. Furthermore, there are some trends like artificial intelligence that could improve customer experience and grow the market for all players. With the rise of omnichannel commerce, more companies would also embrace tax automation through Intuit.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Intuit benefits from switching costs and network effects

The company generates 50% of revenue from small business & self-employed. These customers are likely using Intuit's Quickbooks services. Once businesses use Quickbooks for bookkeeping, it is unlikely that they would switch to other software providers. Businesses keep records on a regular basis and switching would mean having to transfer and relink all the data and third-party apps connected to their Quickbooks program.

(Source: Annual report)

The company has also been encouraging companies to build software on top of its Quickbooks program. This helps enhance the company's switching costs as customers' use of software increases as their business grows.

QuickBooks is built on an open platform, allowing third-party developers to create online and mobile applications that integrate with our offering. A growing number of companies offer applications built for our QuickBooks platform, including PayPal, Shopify, Square, and Bill.com.

(Source: Annual report)

41% of the company's revenue comes from consumer offerings, which includes software like TurboTax. We believe that the switching costs are also high due to the reluctance of consumers in learning new filing interface. Filing taxes is a tedious and infrequent task. Once consumers are familiar with TurboTax and it serves their needs, it is unlikely that customers will switch to other software.

Quickbooks is also the most well-known accounting software for small businesses. As small businesses likely have accountants that manage their finances, this creates a network effect. With more accountants that know how to use Quickbooks, it increases the number of small businesses that would purchase the software. As there are a larger number of small businesses that use Quickbooks, accountants would unlikely use other software and go through the process of importing data once they switch companies. Hence, new accountants and small businesses will likely pick Quickbooks as their choice.

Impact on long-term prospects

With a track record of innovation and a large addressable market, we can expect Intuit to average 10% growth for the next 5 years at least. The company also experienced an acceleration of growth in recent years from -1.2% growth to 12.6% growth in the previous year. The company's strong ability to increase value for existing customers and entering into new markets will also contribute to growth going forward.

With its switching cost and network effects, we expect Intuit to maintain high operating margins in the future due to its pricing power. Operating margins have averaged roughly 26-27% in the past 3 years, and we expect there would be some operating leverage that would drive some efficiencies in the future. Hence, operating margins should be closer to 30% after 5 years.

Investment Risks

Intuit faces huge competitive pressures from the private and public sector:

We also face competition from companies with a variety of business models, including increased competition from providers of free offerings, particularly in our tax, accounting, and payments businesses. In order to compete, we have also introduced free offerings in several categories, but we may not be able to attract customers as effectively as competitors with different business models Our consumer tax business also faces significant potential competition from the public sector, where we face the risk of federal and state taxing authorities proposing revenue raising strategies that involve developing and providing government tax software or other government return preparation systems at public expense.

(Source: Annual report)

Popular small businesses platforms like Shopify and Paypal might choose to vertically integrate into this space, which could provide a compelling reason for businesses to switch if provided for free. The government could also implement the compulsory need to use government tax software, which could render Intuit's software obsolete.

Intuit recently acquired Credit Karma, which would help support inorganic growth. But with all acquisitions, there are integration risks. It is uncertain if Intuit can extract an appropriate IRR from the purchase price they paid for the company. More often than not, acquisitions result in poor IRR due to a high purchase price or integration issues.

Valuation

Based on relative valuation, Intuit appears to be overvalued based on consensus EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples. The company's consensus EV/Revenue of 9.5x is higher than the average figure of 6.0x. Intuit's EV/EBITDA of 26.2x is also higher than the average of 17.4x. However, Intuit has much better fundamentals than its peers. Its consensus EBITDA margin and revenue growth of 36.1% and 9.2%, respectively, are better than the average of 33.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Hence, potential investors in Intuit will be paying a higher price for a better company based on financials.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Takeaways

For Intuit to sustain its favourable economics, the company has to continue to improve its value proposition for its customers so that they do not have a strong reason to switch to other compelling solutions. The company also has to maintain its expansion strategy in order to capture market share before local competitors embed their solutions in their home countries. Intuit also has to manage its integration with Credit Karma well to ensure that it earns a decent return from the acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.