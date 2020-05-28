CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is a high quality blank check company, sponsored and managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established financial service company in the US.

The price of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.'s warrant is currently at $0.57 and could potentially triple on the deal announcement.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company and has to make a business combination by its deadline of June 17, 2020.

Investment Thesis

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). It went public in December 2018 and was required by the SPAC structure to complete a business combination in 18 months. For CFFA, this deadline is June 17, 2020. So it is safe to assume that CFFA will make a deal announcement at any moment now.

Owning CF Finance Acquisition Corp. warrants (CFFAW) is the best way to monetize this unique catalyst over the next three weeks. The rule of thumb is that the warrant price of a well managed SPAC could rally 3x-5x upon a deal announcement and subsequent shareholders' approval.

CFFA is a solid SPAC among those IPOed in 2018. It is sponsored and managed by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established financial service group in the US. CFFA raised $292 million in the IPO and could potentially make an acquisition with a $2 billion valuation which will more likely gain institutional support in the secondary market after the deal is officially approved.

The price of CFFAW was down 50% during the March selloff but did not bounce back with the broad market. Its current level of $0.57 represents an ideal entry point with very favorable risk reward profile. The upside is likely 3x-5x while the downside, under a SPAC liquidation scenario, is zero. However, the likelihood of a liquidation is relatively low. Cantor Fitzgerald has ample resources in its business network to screen potential targets and source deals. It is hard to believe it is not able to complete a business combination by the deadline and liquidate the SPAC.

CFFA Background

CFFA was formed as an SPAC for the purpose of "effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses". CFFA focuses its search on target companies operating in the financial services or real estate industries.

CFFA raised $292 million from a combination of its initial public offering, a private placement and a sponsor loan in December 2018. It has also entered into a forward purchase contract with the sponsor for an additional $30 million to be funded upon completion of the business combination. CFFA's targeted deal size is from $750 million to $2 billion. CFFA is required to complete a business combination within 18 months from the closing of its IPO, which is by June 17, 2020.

CFFA's sponsor is CF Finance Holdings LLC which is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (Cantor). CFFA's entire management are from Cantor, for example, Chairman and CEO Howard W. Lutnick is Chairman, President and CEO of Cantor, and President Anshu Jain also serves as the President of Cantor. For those who are not familiar with Cantor, it is a well established global financial and real estate service company, whose businesses include investment bank, primary dealer, brokerage, fintech and commercial real estate services. It owns two publicly traded companies, BGC Partners (BGCP) and Newmark Group (NMRK).

CFFA Warrants

CFFAW current trades at $0.57, down about 50% from its February high of $1.15 during the severe market selloff in March. It has standard SPAC warrant terms:

1) The strike price is $11.50 and one warrant is entitled to buy one underlying common share;

2) The warrants are potentially redeemable in a cashless transaction if CFFA share price is above $18 for 20 days out of 30 trading days;

3) The warrants will expire five years after the completion of a business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

CFFAW Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg

Risk Reward Scenarios

The price of SPAC warrants is primarily driven by two events: the announcement of a potential business combination, and the approval of the deal by the SPAC shareholders a few months later. After the shareholders' approval, the warrant price will mostly be driven by the new company's fundamentals.

For CFFA, its warrant price could potentially triple to the $1.5 - $2.0 range upon a deal announcement and rally further upon subsequent shareholders' approval. However, if CFFA does not complete the business combination by the deadline in June, it could be liquidated and its warrants will expire worthless.

Here are some recent examples showing how the warrant price is impacted by deal announcement and shareholders' approval.

1) Scenario 1: a potential business combination is announced but not yet approved by the SPAC shareholders. The warrant price will typically jump 2-3x on the announcement.

The most recent example is VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ). VTIQ is a SPAC led by former General Motors (GM) vice chairman Steve Girsky. On March 3rd, 2020, VTIQ announced a deal to merge with semi truck manufacturer Nikola Motor with a deal valuation of $3.3 billion. The shareholders vote is expected to be held in June. On March 2nd, VTIQ warrant was closed at $0.8, jumped 3x to $2.6 on the announcement on March 3rd, and continued to trade up to $8 on May 20th.

Price chart of VTIQW

Source: Bloomberg

2) Scenario 2: the business combination is announced and subsequently obtains shareholders' approval, both common shares and warrants continue to rally.

A recent example is DraftKings (DKNG). On December 23, 2019, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEAC) announced the deal to merge with DraftKings and SBTech Global Ltd. for a valuation of $3.3 billion. The price of its warrants doubled on the news to $2.2 and continued to trade up to over $5 in the next three months. On April 23, 2020, DEAC shareholders approved the merger and changed the ticker to DKNG and DKNGW. As of May 20, 2020, DKNGW traded at $18, almost up 9x from the level on December 23, 2019.

Price Chart of DKNGW

Source: Bloomberg

3) Scenario 3: the business combination is announced but does not obtain shareholders' approval, as a result the SPAC is liquidated. Under this scenario, SPAC's common shares will be redeemed at a pre-determined redemption price (usually $10) while its warrants will be worthless.

One recent example (though not a perfect one as the situation is still evolving) is Far Point Acquisition Corp. (FPAC) which was co-sponsored by hedge fund Third Point and former NYSE president Thomas W. Farley. On January 16, 2020 FPAC announced a deal to merge with Global Blue, a leading provider of tax free shopping and payment solutions. FPAC warrants rallied from $1.4 to $2.5 on the news. Then COVID-19 hit the market. On March 31st, Moody's downgraded Global Blue's credit ratings from B1 to B2 citing that the severe impact of COVID-19 on travel, retail and international shopping led to vulnerable fundamentals of the company. On May 7th, FPAC Board of Directors issued a statement recommending shareholders voting against the business combination with Global Blue. FPAC warrants dropped below $0.30 on the news as it is highly likely that FPAC would be liquidated and its warrants will expire worthless unless the deal is renegotiated or a new deal is lined up before the liquidation deadline.

Price Chart of FPAC.WS

Source: Bloomberg

Key Risks

1) CFFA might have to liquidate itself if it is not able to complete the business combination by June 17, 2020. Under this scenario, the warrants will expire worthless.

2) Warrants are not as liquid as common stocks and tend to have higher liquidity risk, especially during the volatile market environment.

Conclusion

As an SPAC, CFFA has a very clear catalyst: it has to at least announce a merger deal by June 17, 2020, otherwise it will be liquidated. Owning CFFAW will capture the upside upon a deal announcement, which could be at any moment over the next three weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFFAW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.