The recent out break of SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID19, has created opportunities for investors to place their bets on who they believe will be granted FDA approval for a vaccine to combat the Corona virus. In addition to the FDA, approval from foreign regulatory bodies are also in play and investors should understand that pharmaceutical research labs around the globe are also racing to develop their own vaccines. Like many other biotech companies in the COVID19 vaccine race, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) has not yet won final approval for use of any of their products in their pipeline. However, previous promising results from their MERS Phase I/IIa study have laid the essential blueprints for the current INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine.

A more in-depth discussion of their cutting edge 21st century science, technology, financing, people and partnerships will be provided to the reader so they can be better prepared to make an investment decision.

"The Show"

The game of baseball is a very complex game and requires the development of skills that begins at a very young age. These skills, tools for baseball aficionados are throwing, hitting, fielding, running and catching. Master and excel at all five tools, you'll eventually become known as a "five-tool player." A player fortunate enough to overcome the challenges and obstacles they face doesn't guarantee them a ticket to the show, much less a chance to get on stage. So, what does baseball have to do with bringing a vaccine to market?

In the case of designing and testing a vaccine that is good enough to make it to "The Show," Inovio has mastered and excelled at all five of the tools necessary to bring their COVD vaccine, INO-4800 to market. This article will explore technology, science, financing, people and partnerships and discuss what makes Inovio a "five tool" player.

For Inovio, "the show" is approval of their vaccine by the FDA or other foreign regulatory body and the eventual basis for generating additional capital appreciation for their fan base. Approval of the first ever DNA vaccine to the public offers a historic opportunity and value proposition for investors as they look at the Inovio pipeline.

Technology

Electroporation (EP) is the delivery of controlled, milli-second electrical micro-bursts through the skin, intradermally (ID) or into the muscle, intramuscular (IM). Electroporation breaks down the barriers to cell entry, chiefly the cell membrane walls by stimulating the membrane pores to open and close involuntarily and allows for increased levels of DNA uptake. As the pores open, needle injected synthetic DNA plasmids are able to enter the cell before the pore membrane closes.

Source: Improvement of DNA vaccinations by Adjuvants and sophisticated delivery devices

Once inside the cell, the DNA plasmid begins the process of manufacturing the encoded antigen naturally, triggering the immune response that targets the virus/disease/tumor.

In 2010, Huntington Potter, PhD and Richard Heller, PhD. discuss the application of EP for the delivery of DNA vaccines to treat cancer therapy and gene therapy in a PubMed, entitled "Transfection by Electroporation." They note EP is a safe and effective means for delivery of plasmid DNA in-vitro and in-vivo. Heller also notes that the earliest "successful EP results to deliver plasmid DNA in-vivo," were achieved as recently as 2006.

What is important for the reader to recognize is that as all of Inovio's vaccines are delivered in two steps; first by subcutaneous injection of the vaccine, followed by an administration of EP. I encourage the reader to learn how Inovio utilizes their proprietary smart device - CELLECTRA® to precisely administer "first-of-their-kind" DNA medicines, via EP. The author is also acquainted with a current INO-4800 phase one COVID vaccine trial participant. When asked to describe the pain of EP on a scale of 1-10, the response was "1-2 with mild discomfort that goes away quickly." Asked to physically describe the CELLECTRA® device I learned that it was nothing bigger than an electric toothbrush with a "smaller head."

Image Source: Inovio.com

To date, Inovio has conducted multiple clinical trials by administering EP six thousand times to over two thousand human clinical trial participants with no adverse reactions or safety issues. In fact, Inovio is currently using their CELLECTRA® 5PSP device in its FDA approved Phase III VGX-3100 clinical trials for Cervical Dysplasia. These trial participants are administered EP intra-muscularly (IM). Inovio also recently received a $5 million dollar grant to manufacture and scale up these smart devices for the fight against COVID19, according to this Inovio March 12, 2020 press release from the Bill and Melinda gates Foundation.

Finally, another advantage to these smart devices lies in their ability to be used over and over with a simple change of the disposable head. This certainly saves costs to the clinicians per dose and eventually, the device should pay for itself. Although not priced, I don't expect these to be a barrier to entry based on cost either, as it would be a prudent strategic corporate decision to provide these devices free to end users and only charge for the disposable heads as they're needed.

Science

Known as SynCon, Inovio Pharmaceuticals utilizes a proprietary process to identify and optimize DNA sequences to be later administered with their EP devices. This process plays a critical role and allows the Inovio research team's the capacity to identify and select the appropriate antigen for each new indication. This is discussed further in this recent CBS 60 Minutes episode with Inovio Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Dr. Kate Broderick.

Several other advantages of the SynCon platform include how DNA plasmid vaccines can easily be inter-changed with similar blue prints as a virus mutates, their ability to be developed quickly and mass-produced at low cost (relative to the RNA approach) and their stability profile for storage in room temperature environment up to one year. RNA vaccines require additional resources to maintain cold-chain transport and deep-freeze facility storage if it is expected to ever be stockpiled for distribution to end users. Therefore, we can expect DNA vaccines to eventually cost less as a result of the savings with transporting, storage, stockpiling and final distribution.

As mentioned, DNA plasmid vaccines can easily be inter-changed with new blue prints if a virus mutates. SARS-CoV-2 is not the first rodeo for Inovio when it comes to making a vaccine for the Corona family of viruses. As Scientific America noted in their upcoming June 2020 Issue:

Several years ago it (Inovio) launched clinical trials targeting spike proteins of a different coronavirus disease called Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). According to chief executive officer Joseph Kim, the antibody levels in vaccinated people "are as good or better than those we see in blood samples from people who [naturally] recovered from MERS." The company adapted its platform-the plasmid and means for testing it-to make a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2.

On April 28, 2020, Inovio and South Korean biotech partner Geneone Life Science issued a press release reporting positive Phase 1/2a clinical data for the MERS corona virus noting the effectiveness of the vaccine to produce 100% binding and 92% neutralizing antibody responses against MERS-CoV reporting, "Vaccine recipients demonstrated strong antibody and T cell immune responses after 2 or 3 doses with 0.6 mg of INO-4700, a DNA vaccine that targets the MERS-CoV Spike glycoprotein, delivered with intradermal CELLECTRA® device. The vaccination regimen was well- tolerated with no vaccine-associated severe adverse events (SAEs)."

Readers should understand that the INO-4800 DNA vaccine for COVID-19, currently in Phase 1 human trials at UPENN and Kansas City, Mo., utilizes the identical strategy targeting Spike protein and utilizing the same delivery device, CELLECTRA IM delivery.

Of note for the MERS results comes the potential for manufacturing of investigational stockpiles for further trials of the MERS vaccine. In the Inovio press release they add:

CEPI's funding will support development up to the end of Phase 2, providing clinical safety and immunological data, and the establishment of investigational stockpiles that will be ready for clinical efficacy trial testing during outbreaks.

Investigational stockpiles will certainly be necessary for frontline workers and the military, should another outbreak occur and a much more comprehensive study take place.

RNA Vaccines

An alternative delivery strategy that is employed by a small number of companies is the delivery of the messenger RNA that codes for a particular viral or cancer cell protein. All of these strategies rely on the ability of the immune system to recognize the antigen (viral or cancer cell protein of protein fragment) as foreign and, through an elaborate process of degradation of the protein to present the processed fragments to the proper type of immune cell, resulting in the production of an antibody (or family of antibody molecules) that hopefully will bind to the antigen of the virus or cancer cell and inactivate it ('neutralize' it) and/or recruit other types of immune cells that recognize the antibodies on the surface of the target cells and destroy the entire cell.

We asked Doug Kornbrust, Ph.D. - Preclinsight and author of Extrapolation of Oligonucleotide Dose Levels Used in Nonclinical Toxicity Studies to Selection of Safe Starting Dose Levels in Human Clinical Trials to offer some background on mRNA vaccines. He writes:

Some of the challenges associated with these strategies are 1) identifying the best antigen that will be highly immunogenic, in terms of eliciting a strong antibody response; and 2) delivering the antigen intracellularly (antigens that remain in circulation will be largely ineffective). For all mRNA-based vaccines, the only option identified so far to achieve intracellular delivery of the mRNA (that they hope can be translated into a desired antigen) is to package the messenger RNA in very small lipid-containing particles called lipid nanoparticles (or LNPs). However, because the mRNA is basically a long positively-charged polymer of nucleic acid, in order for the mRNA 'payload' to be properly packaged within the LNP, one or more of the lipids needs to be negatively charged to counterbalance the positive charge of the nucleic acid; these types of lipids are called 'cationic lipids', and it is well known that those lipids are xenobiotic (i.e., possess some inherent toxicity) and will activate the innate immune system, which is an undesirable acute immune response that results in a flu-like syndrome of variable severity in human patients, characterized by body aches, fever, chills and general malaise. This reaction typically develops in 4-6 hours after injection of the mRNA-containing LNPs, and it has been seen with every LNP-based product that has entered clinical trials. Hence, the margin of safety for these types of products is typically not comfortably large. Numerous biotechnology companies have sought to identify LNP formulations that are better tolerated and still remain effective at delivery, but thus far, it is apparent that charged lipids are necessary for intracellular uptake, and replacement of those lipids with molecules that are more 'natural' in structure undermines intracellular delivery efficacy and renders the formulation ineffective, Hence, an effective mRNA-based vaccine that is devoid of charged lipids and doesn't stimulate the innate immune system has yet to be identified.

INO-4800

On May 20, 2020, Inovio announced that they had the results of their INO-4800 pre-clinical work, peer reviewed and published in Nature Communications. These results demonstrate robust neutralizing antibodies and T cell immune responses against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. INO-4800 targets the major surface antigen Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

The Nature Communications piece, entitled, Immunogenicity of a DNA vaccine Candidate for COVID-19 reports, "The engineered construct, INO-4800, results in robust expression of the S protein in vitro. Following immunization of mice and guinea pigs with INO-4800 we measure antigen-specific T cell responses, functional antibodies which neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 infection and block Spike protein binding to the ACE2 receptor, and biodistribution of SARS-CoV-2 targeting antibodies to the lungs. This preliminary dataset identifies INO-4800 as a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate, supporting further translational study.This is excellent news in the fight against the COVID virus. Early preclinical results established and in summary these initial results describing the immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800 are promising, and it is particularly encouraging to measure functional antibodies and T cell responses in multiple animal models. This study supports the further evaluation of INO-4800 as a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

While early indications show promise for INO-4800 in the fight against COVID19, more work has yet to be done. However, in light of the data sets and studies published on both INO-4700 against SARS-CoV (MERS) and INO-4800 against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19), the world has something to cheer about.

Financing

Inovio Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr. Joseph Kim recently concluded the 1Q/2020 conference call that showcased Inovio accomplishments in the last reporting period. A lot of information was released in the 10-Q detailing Inovio's latest financial picture, as well as the earnings call. Highlights include the execution of several key fundraising initiatives.

First, Inovio utilized an 'at-the-market" ATM equity offering, established with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company in May 2018 and subsequently amended to raise up to $250 million dollars. This offering sold 43,148, 952 shares at a weighted average of $4.92 and netted Inovio an aggregate $208.2 million dollars in proceeds, after expensing costs, during the three months that ended March 31, 2020. This was the same quarter that a novel virus from Hubei Province in China was first being reported to the World Health Organization.

Just days after the first quarter closed, on April 03, 2020, Inovio executed another "Sales Agreement" with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company to sell up to $150 million dollars in new shares. Investors accurately noted that Inovio wasted no time in securing this new fundraising opportunity. Based on the new agreement, Inovio was able to raise additional proceeds of $121.7 million. This sales agreement sold 12 million shares of common stock at a weighted price average of $10.26. The number of shares of common stock outstanding immediately after the latest executed offerings, as noted above, now stands at 158,033,473 shares. These two successful fundraising activities injected a total of $329 million dollars into the Inovio balance sheet.

Adding the previous quarter balance of nearly $70 million dollars, Inovio's current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments equal $390 million dollars. A burn rate of $25 million dollars a quarter equates to $100M dollars a year or, a cash runway of about four years. Certainty in additional funding opportunities creates the likelihood that Inovio is financially well positioned going forward. On May 12, 2020, Inovio filed a "Prospectus Supplement" as an amendment to the April 03, 2020, agreement for "up to" another $100 million dollars in cash. According to the Seeking Alpha transcripts, CFO Peter Kies echoed the exact same thoughts:

Given the uncertainties associated with the macro impact that the pandemic may have on the global economy, we have been both prudent and proactive in maintaining a strong financial position, providing Inovio with multi-years' worth of cash runway. As both Kate and Joseph mentioned during their prepared remarks, the company anticipates to continue to receive external funding to support Inovio advancement of INO-4800.

Finally, raising cash affords Inovio an opportunity to focus on other strategic objectives, in this case, allowing them to remain laser focused on delivering the first ever 21st century in human synthetic DNA outside of clinical settings and generating revenues.

As of close on May 20, 2020, Inovio's share price stood at $15.79. By looking at the 30 day chart of one hour candles (below), Inovio's stock price has been gradually grinding up, as illustrated below with the magenta lower trend line. In fact, this grind has been gaining momentum since March 2, 2020 indicated by the lower yellow trend line, an area for investors to watch.

People

True fans of baseball know that it's not one game at a time that matters the most rather, it's one pitch at a time. Whether you're on the defensive or offensive side of the inning, each pitch and each swing is a measure of success or failure. But, knowing what to throw and when to swing comes down to the player's ability to use everything they've learned, followed by execution. Furthermore, leadership must find ways to get the most out of their star players and supporting cast. The bottom line, create a team that has the best chances of winning by finding the best talent and surround them with the best the sport has to offer. A look at the roster and investors should smile when they see the cast of professionals in the COVID lineup at Inovio. Highlighted are condensed profiles of just a few of their on the team. For academic achievements, awards and industry affiliations and more on the INO All-Star lineup, visit Inovio's website:

J. Joseph Kim, Ph.D. - President/CEO

Dr. J. Joseph Kim has served as president and chief executive of INOVIO since 2009, leading the company's transformation into a successful late-stage biotech focused on developing breakthrough DNA medicines that treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with HPV, cancer, and infectious diseases. Dr. Kim has published more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers, holds numerous patents, and sits on several scientific journal editorial boards. Most recently, he was recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and a Health Innovators Fellow at The Aspen Institute. He previously co-founded VGX Pharmaceuticals, an immunotherapeutic company that he led for nine years before merging VGX with INOVIO Biomedical in 2009 to form INOVIO.

Kate E. Broderick, Ph.D. - Senior Vice President, R&D

Dr. Kate Broderick is an accomplished scientist and vaccine expert who leads a team of researchers discovering and developing DNA medicines. Most recently, she is responsible for driving the development for COVID-19. She also led the teams that brought the first in human Lassa fever vaccine into the clinic as well as advanced the development of a DNA vaccine for the MERS virus. Over the course of her career, Dr. Broderick has authored and co-authored more than 60 peer-reviewed articles, and her team regularly publishes and presents their findings in leading scientific publications and at conferences worldwide. She is a co-inventor on multiple patents and has served as a principal investigator on grants, awards, and contracts from leading government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, including the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Small Business Innovation Research program, and including a $56M award from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

David B. Weiner, Ph.D. - Executive Vice President, Director, Vaccine Center, The Wistar Institute, Inovio's Scientific Advisory Board

David Weiner is Executive Vice President of The Wistar Institute, Director of its Vaccine Center, and the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust Endowed Professorship in Cancer Research. Dr. Weiner is a world-renowned leader in immunology as well gene vaccines and immunotherapy. In scientific circles he is known as the "father of DNA vaccines." He has more than 350 peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals, including mainstream scientific journals such as Scientific American, and has been designated by the Institute for Scientific Information as one of the top-cited scientists in the world.

Partnerships

Inovio has a long list of partnerships whether for collaborating in trials, funding, research, conducting academia work or government sponsorship and research. Just to touch on a few that align with the development of INO-4800, whether in the lab, for financial support of clinical development and manufacturing or for ramping up delivery devices and DNA plasmids, this is the team that INO leadership has surrounded itself with to see the challenges of this epidemic.

The Wistar Institute is the nation's first independent biomedical research institute, NCI-designated Cancer Center, and an international leader in cancer, immunology and infectious disease research.

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation was launched at Davos 2017 as the result of a consensus that a coordinated, international, and intergovernmental plan was needed to develop and deploy new vaccines to prevent future epidemics. Their mission is to stimulate and accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and enable access to these vaccines for people during outbreaks. To date, CEPI has funded over $17.2M dollars to advance the fight against COVID19.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation work with partners around the globe through their Global Health Division to combat infectious diseases and support the development of new tools and strategies to improve the delivery of high impact health strategies. To date, The Gates Foundation has provided over $5 million dollars to Inovio towards the advancement and manufacturing of their delivery device, CELLECTRA.

Ology Bioservices is a privately held, full-service Contract Development Manufacturing Organization serving both government and commercial clients, specializing in biologic drug substance manufacturing, from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development and QA/QC space in its state-of-the-art, Department of Defense Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility in Florida. Announced by Ology in a March 24, 2020, press release the Department of Defense awarded Ology Bioservices with a contract valued at $11.9 million to work with Inovio on DNA technology transfer to rapidly manufacture DNA vaccines. This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs with funding from the Defense Health Agency.

Richter Helms Biologics announced on April 30, 2020 that they had entered into an agreement with Inovio to expand its manufacturing partnership to support large-scale manufacturing of INOVIO's investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800. The agreement is being partly funded by an initial grant of $1.3 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which brings CEPI's total support to date for the development of INO-4800 to $17.2 million.

Threats and Opportunities

Every investment comes with inherent risks but, none more so than when investing in biotechnology stocks. The sector as a whole is very volatile by nature and in the early days of COVID vaccine development, any bad news impacting one vaccine candidate can no doubt impact the performance of the rest of the players in the vaccine space.

INO investors are keenly aware, CEO Dr. Joseph Kim is well known for having a vigorous thirst for carrying an immense balance sheet flush with cash, for good reason. As witnessed in just the last few months, economic conditions changed frequently. What may be an external opportunity to raise capital one day may quickly become an external threat to corporate strategic initiatives the next month.

Global instability, unemployment, the government printing trillions all lead to uncertainty and may not necessarily translate into optimistic future economic conditions for raising cash. Therefore, executing advanced agreements in order to raise cash when market conditions present opportunities is critical to planning for the longer term. Like all biotechs, especially those accelerating their timelines to accommodate the current COVID crisis, additional fundraising may be necessary in order to scale up their manufacturing, etc. However, external opportunities don't always equate to shareholder dilution. There are handfuls of organizations with billions of funding opportunities sitting on the sidelines, patiently waiting for results. Finally, like many other emergent issues the pharmaceutical industry has faced in the past with diseases like Ebola, Zika, SARS and more, once the disease is no longer a threat, funding sources rapidly disappear. While that may not be the case, investors should understand all the implications when investing.

Conclusion

As previously discussed in this article, Inovio has an FDA approved CELLECTRA TM delivery device currently in PIII, for trials to treat HPV related Cervical Dysplasia. Furthermore, to date, there have been no reported adverse side effects associated with over 6,000 administrations of INO EP technology in 2,000 patients.

The ease and versatility of DNA vaccines provides many advantages over RNA technology. They're easily inter-changeable within a family of certain diseases, can be stored at room temperature for a year, have lower costs in the transport and storage of the vaccine and can be designed and made commercially available to respond to global threats of infectious diseases in rapid time.

Recently using ATMs to raise enough operating capital to carry them for nearly another four years, fear of further dilution, INO is poised to move INO-4800 in to large scale manufacturing. While Inovio has recently been able to raise funds and establish a war chest, public funding is imminent and could come from many places such as increased funds from their abundance of partnerships. CEPI, The Gates Foundation, Operation Warp Speed, BARDA, DoD or others.

If Inovio is able to execute on it's COVID19 INO-4800 vaccine, it will not only be a home run, but the crowd will demand Dr. Kim climb out of the dugout and tip his cap to a standing ovation, and Kate, too. While the world watches and waits for a vaccine, investors ought to be thinking about the implications for their portfolio. FDA approval or approval from other regulatory agencies of INO-4800, could potentially unlock the long term value proposition and provide an enormous opportunity for investors. Of course, courageous bears realize that margin calls on their short position provides liquidity to the market therefore, investing comes with risk for both investment styles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.