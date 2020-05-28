Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc. (BSX) CEO Michael Mahoney Presents at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:BSX) Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 27, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Michael Mahoney - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Susie Lisa - Vice President of Investor Relations

Lee Hambright - Bernstein & Co., LLC

Lee Hambright

Great. Hello everybody. Lee Hambright, U.S Medical Devices Analyst at Bernstein. It is real pleasure to host Mike Mahoney and Susie Lisa from Boston Scientific.

It is certainly unusual times, but I would like to thank everybody for joining over video conference. Just a couple of housekeeping items, first in lieu of question cards in the room, you will see a pigeonhole link available on the left side of your screen where you can submit questions during the session and then second at the end of the session you will have access to a very short investor poll through ProSensus.

Alright, Mike, thanks for joining. Before we jump into Q&A maybe you can kick us off with a few opening remarks.

Michael Mahoney

Alright, good. Thanks for videoing in to anybody out there. Maybe just you and I. I will start off by saying just a quick background. I’m really pleased how the companies that are managing through COVID.

Pre COVID the Company builds a lot of consistent momentum year-over-year. Last year we grew 7.3% organic, a little over 11% operational and we have increased our organic growth profile each year over the past seven years while improving EPS and free cash flow.

So looking forward, very bullish on the Company based on the pipeline and our aim would be to accelerate that organic growth profile in normal days. With COVID, really proud of what our team has done as many companies have done incredible work to help support our customers and patients during this time. But similar to our results on our April earnings call, we have seen April really we believe is the bottom in terms of a sales performance and a nice progression of improvement since then.

So, we look forward to continuing of re-openings and procedure volume growth and really impressed with how our team has managed through this crisis to emerge a stronger company as we get through it, a lot of new capabilities being learned and developed as result of this.

Lee Hambright

Great. Awesome. Thanks Mike. Thanks for that. So these are really unusual times, people are working hard not a lot of breaks. Can you just give us a sense of morale at Boston scientific how our people feel it?

Michael Mahoney

Good question. It is difficult, because you can't see people as often. We are actually just opening up offices now this weekend in mass and I guess our manufacturing plants have been around. But I actually, we have done a lot of poll surveys and I would say overall morale is good. Sometimes it is difficult for some of our employees, especially with little kids working from home, but everyone is figuring it out. There are also a lot of benefits to it.

It is incredibly efficient globally to stay connected. We have actually seen improvements in inclusion scores. We have done a survey on diversity inclusion. We have seen improvement in inclusion scores as these digital kind of levels, the playing field for participation in meetings and discussion more than maybe traditional norms. But overall I would say engagement is quite high for the Company and people are excited about the recovery.

Lee Hambright

Great. So a lot of questions over the last week or so about the capital raise, you announced an equity raise last week of a little less than $2 billion. $750 million goes to paying down debt or remainder for general corporate purposes, including M&A, some investors have wondered whether your view on the pace of COVID recovery may have changed. You know did you really need to do this? Was it more about getting a cushion or about being ready for M&A?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, the recovery curve is really - nobody knows. So far, it is very consistent with what we said in our April results, where April is the low point, which we gave those numbers at our earnings call. And then we have seen nice improvements, since then. Weekly improvement through May. And we said, a second quarter would be the worst quarter and then improvement in third quarter, and then ideally back to growth in fourth quarter.

So, it is early days, but so far, that is encouraging and we seem to be tracking very consistent with what the words that we laid out. We are not sure what the future holds in terms of second waves or many waves or whatever the case may be, I think healthcare societies will be able to manage it much better than the first time around.

So it turns the equity raised. It was a successful offering, one we didn't take lightly, we spend a lot of time thinking about it. And at the end of the day, it did go well. And the two primary purposes, the first purpose is to stay appropriately on offence. We want to continue to be at the high end of our peer group with organic growth. We have got a great pipeline. And also as part of that on the operational side, we have been pretty successful in tuck-in M&A.

And so we want to use some of those money to be ready to leverage our venture portfolio, which we think is probably the most rich venture portfolio in med tech. For a follow-on investments of potential M&A in that area, especially during the COVID time where there may be some opportunities as well as the ability to do some tech M&A similar to like an Augmenix or Vertiflex, S-ICD and we have done a number of them over the years.

And then secondly, it would be to repay down those debt maturities in 2021.And so it gives us the ability to do that as well. And I think that is smart, not knowing the recovery curve. And what the future is, it is nice to have virtually eliminate any debt maturities in 2021 as we move through this cycle. So it allows us to be protect on the downside for worst case scenario, and remaining appropriately on offence as we continue to build momentum for the Company.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Great, one question I have heard is, on the M&A front, why not just wait until the deal is announced before lining up the financing?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, so we obviously considered that as an opportunity. One is it could be tricky to do that at time of time of the deal. And we felt - really just to answer that first question is, that gives us ample opportunity to do maybe two tuck-in deals through the course of the year.

Allows us to move quickly, which we have been able to do and successfully do some of these deals once that make sense, which obviously won't change our financial hurdle rates and strategic fit all the requirements.

But allows us the flexibility to be agile, in particular with our venture portfolio where we have see even over the last 45 days, some opportunities for follow-on investments, take bigger strides in companies where appropriate. So it gives us a little bit more flexibility and also allows us to repay down that debt in 2021.

Lee Hambright

Great. And some balancing a little bit the cushion and the ability to do M&A, if an M&A opportunity came up today, would you feel comfortable pulling the trigger now or do you need to wait a little bit until the recovery has progressed somewhat?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, it is not the optimal time to be doing - it is not optimal time now it is more being ready. Certainly things are getting much better. Our plants are back to work. We have been doing follow-on and we see investments. There are opportunities there. These deals don't close overnight. And you can do remote due diligence and so forth. But I would say that it is not optimal to close a deal in the next 60-days, but it is getting better. And as the year progresses, there will be opportunities.

Lee Hambright

Great. Okay. While we are on the topic of M&A. You have done quite a few deals over the past few years. Are your teams maxed out on integrating those deals now? Or can you continue to execute on the growth strategy while still taking on additional M&A?

Michael Mahoney

Actually from the operations side. We acquired BTG and since BTG, that we have been active outside our venture portfolio. So the BTG integration has gone great. And I would say it is called 75% done. We closed August of 2019.And thankfully, all the integration work, the bulk of it took place pre-COVID.

All the Salesforce integration, we are working through some of the manufacturing footprint profile strategies, but the bulk of the integration has really been completed already. And so we really don't have any ongoing integrations that are impacting our - there is really no constraints there I would say.

Lee Hambright

Got it great. Okay, maybe we will talk a little bit about the shape of the recovery and sort of what you are seeing for the reported Q1 earnings on April, 29. Sales was down 45% to 50% globally in April, which is expected to be the worst month of the year. You talked about a slight, but encouraging improvement at the time and you just mentioned earlier sort of weekly improvement through May. Have you seen continued improvement through the market. Can you talk a little bit about sort of where sale are trending for the month.

Michael Mahoney

Yes, we won't give really too much color there other than what we provided at April call. We have seen as we suspected, consistent improvement as really in every region. Asia region was the least impacted. And we have seen consistent improvement throughout Asia, particularly in China, which is great. Europe was impacted a little bit less than April in the U.S. And it is recovering.

And in the U.S., which was the most impacted obviously in April has been - you read the news every day. You have seen the reopening of many hospitals, out-patient centers, elective procedures beginning to take place, again.

What is important that we laid that in April is two-thirds of our portfolio is oriented towards outpatient settings. And I think that is really going to help Boston for the long-term. With outpatient hospital setting, OBL surgery centers.

And then we also weighed on the call about two-thirds of our procedures, although elective really need to take place in about 100-day period based on - so they are not we do have some that are more elective that can be delayed similar to that.

But the bulk of the elective procedures need to take place. I think those two combinations will help us in the recovery. And we are seeing the benefit of that so far. But it is early, it is only been one month since we provided that. But I would say it is pretty much on-track.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Got it. So you also talked about, meaningful improvement and expectation for meaningful improvements in the third quarter followed by hopefully return to positive growth in the fourth quarter. It is pretty hard to say right now, but is that still what you are expecting?

Michael Mahoney

That is what we are projecting. Yes, we have different scenarios further upside scenarios that we discussed, downside scenarios. But to the best of our forecasting ability, and what we see in Asia, Europe and so forth. I think that is very realistic and that is what we are expecting.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Okay. When you are talking about scenarios around that base case, people are a little bit worried about a second spike and what might happen. Again, how do you think about sort of risks view around that base case to the upside or to the downside?

Michael Mahoney

Well, that is a part of the reason we took out the equity offering to ensure in a very downside scenario, that would be a significant - plenty of capacity there, as part of the rationale. I don't think, I think this has brought to light many things.

One is the hospitals, obviously we have been hurting financially as a result of this, as many companies have. I think hospitals are much more geared to how to manage this effectively, and patients need procedures.

So, I think even in a subsequent potential waves, I don't think the impact would be quite as severe because the experience that everybody has. So, I think in the downside scenario there would be an impact, but I don't think to the same levels that we saw in April.

And so, these would all be downside scenarios. Also, I think it is nice to see - we set ourselves up financially with significant enough liquidity to manage any significant downside scenarios and also our Company shown the agility, we have moved pretty quickly in reducing the variable spend across the Company.

And so I think the agility-wise, I think our Company moves fairly quickly can adapt to scenarios out on the upside to continue to invest faster or to move quickly to reduce appropriate spend if you see these second waves or third waves coming.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Great. Question from the audience, what do you see is the biggest opportunity arising from the pandemic and what a CapEx dollar are you incrementally more likely to spend?

Michael Mahoney

In the near-term, I would say, we wouldn't send more CapEx than what we outlined, that is for sure, that is not going to happen. But in terms of incremental investment in CapEx within that CapEx budget, it is absolutely all within the IT area.

We did have a lot more CapEx associated to a facilities that is being cut, because we have so many people working from home and we see a lot of that being permanent. So, we have actually taken out CapEx in some of facility builds beyond manufacturing.

And then, the biggest investments in all things IT related, so the biggest opportunities would be business model, innovation with our digital capabilities and the ability to help physicians remotely.

And so, there has been lots of writes up of examples where we are connecting remotely in our rhythm management business to help doctors put in ICD, CRTD devices remotely, leveraging our predictive rehab programmer and IT capabilities.

We have helped proctor physicians in Japan, a lotus cases from Europe and we have opened up new centers with EXALT in Milan from Marlborough, Massachusetts. So, I think anything related to digital education infrastructure would be further accelerated.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Great. So, over on that topic, is there a possibility that the role of the sales rep might change during the course of the pandemic? I mean with the opportunity to do more remote training and education. Could you see potentially fewer reps in the operating room or in hospitals?

Michael Mahoney

So, there is a potential for some business model innovation there for sure. But it has also been consistent with some of the trends that we have seen, but recently over the last 90-days, we have seen a massive increase in tele-health capabilities within hospitals. Patients enjoy interacting that way.

So one the digital capabilities to align and match to that as well we referenced earlier. Oftentimes our clinical people are really - it is very extremely helpful for them to be in a procedure in the cases and so they are a big part of it. And then our sales people always be important and critical for the company and these large networks.

But there may be some of the mix of that investment can be reallocated in some ways, but you are always going to need a great salespeople and great clinical people. We will certainly be looking at that equation and optimizing the capabilities and mix combined with our digital strategies.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Great. As we think about the shape of the recovery curve for elective procedures where there will be constraints on both supply and demand. So starting on the supply side, there is clearly a limit to how far capacity you can flex up to make up some of these procedures. How should investors think about kind of quantifying that ceiling?

Michael Mahoney

Quantify the ceiling on -.

Lee Hambright

On the hospital supply side, you know the supply of ORs, of doctors, nurses, PPE equipment to do elective procedures.

Michael Mahoney

Yes. I think the supply side is potentially more ready than the demand side right now and its better, it is improving. I think hospitals have done a really nice job of setting themselves up, not every city, not every country, but in general.

They are obviously marketing directly to their patients now on the safety of coming back to the hospital. Many of them pushed more into outpatient settings or they set up separate COVID wings of hospitals or if they are large system, separate hospitals.

And so they have been planning for this for awhile. And so I think the supply is getting better and better. It is really on the demand side that is most important. And I think hospitals are doing a really nice job that relationship and credibility between the patient and the doctor- patient and the hospitals is everything.

And so you are seeing a lot of outreach directly to patients from the hospital or physicians on the safety and giving patient’s confidence to come back. And so that is where you are seeing really the weekly improvements. So I think the supply side seems to be fine. It is the demand side that we continue to be work.

Lee Hambright

Yes. Got it. On that demand side like you said, patients are anxious and patient survey suggests many people are nowhere near ready to go back to healthcare settings. How do you think patients will balance, the fear of waiting longer for a procedure versus the fear of going back into the hospital?

Michael Mahoney

That is where that acuity mix that we laid out in April important. So there are some companies who are less impacted by COVID based on the types of portfolio that they have and we certainly have been impacted. But the fact that as I mentioned, about 75% of our procedures are elective, but they really need to take place within about a hundred days or so. Basically patients you know in severe pain or just can't defer the procedure.

Some of our procedures like neuromod for pain can be differed a little bit longer. And so that is where we are helping those pain specialists as pain positions on capabilities help outreach directly to patients. So I think broadly that acuity mix although it hurt us in April, that can't be the first forever will help us and we have versus some other companies, maybe a less deferability in our procedures and than some other companies do.

Lee Hambright

Got it. So you have seen hospitalization rates for acute conditions like heart attack and stroke and cancer that have all really fallen dramatically over the last three months, as patients have actively avoided hospitals due to Coronavirus fears, by delaying treatment, long-term outcomes have obviously suffered for many of these patients. And what needs to happen do you think in the coming weeks and months to effectively alleviate those patient concerns and kind of minimize the collateral damage of patients waiting due toCOVID-19?

Michael Mahoney

Sure. To me it is all about the key indication between the hospital and the physician and directly to the patient because your mother or family member is going to trust their doctor, is going to trust the hospital. And I think on the supplier side, we can do so much to try to help them. But ultimately that trust between the patient and the hospital and the doctor.

And that is where you are seeing a lot of outreach directly to patients from physicians and hospitals, via digital means, via advertising, via phone calls and that outpatient setting environment that we have is a setting where patients seem to be more willing to come back more quickly than spending four or five days in the hospital.

But again, there is some procedures that just need to be done. Our interventional oncology business from BTG has held up extremely well during COVID. And primarily for liver cancer and other interventional cancer treatments, that business continues to do quite well and hasn't really had an impact. So there is some procedures that just need to take place. I think the communication and trust with hospitals is critical. And it is clearly where hospitals took a lot of effort.

Lee Hambright

Got it. And maybe last year supply demand question. You mentioned supply and our problem right now, you think -.

Michael Mahoney

Hopefully it is not a problem. I think it is less of an issue. And I would say it is not a problem at all, depending on what city you are into, but it is broadly less of an issue. I think in the demand side.

Lee Hambright

Got it make sense. Do you think it is fair to expect that volumes will be initially constrained by demand if you start by patient psychology in near term, and then by supply for the medium term, does it make sense to demand might sort of surpass supply for likely procedures by the end of the year?

Michael Mahoney

I don't know. We will see. I think there has been a few benefits as with all this telemedicine going on. We have had a number of discussions with doctors on the productivity improvements they are seeing in terms of patients scheduling and patient visits that are being done just like we are talking here. And so the productivity and cycle time of scheduling patients in those pre-meetings and pre-discussions has actually been left far more efficient.

So I think that has been an upside, and I think doctors as long as reimbursement holds on that we will continue to want to interact with patients in this way. So I think that actually helps build the funnel.

On the downside you are seeing hospitals smartly add a little bit more time in between procedures setup. So they may require, an extra 15, 20 minutes to ensure that the room is completely safe, and ensure adequate PPE or smart precautions are done.

But also they are looking at extending hours of doing interventional procedures, and sometimes even doing them over the weekends where they may or may not have done that in the past. So hospitals have lots of tools that they are using to try to create the appropriate level of windows for those procedures take place.

Lee Hambright

Got it. You mentioned your exposure to outpatient procedures to two thirds of the company and the outpatient procedures might recover more quickly in some cases than inpatient. Of the remaining one third of your business that is inpatient. How many of those procedures could potentially move to the outpatient setting as the healthcare system works its way back through the backlog of deferred procedures.

Michael Mahoney

Yes, we have seen consistent trend over the years of that happening from our peripheral interventions business using more cardiology procedures being done in that type of outpatient setting. So I think there is a lot of demand as one benefit of being a primarily interventional medicine company.

So If you think about the next five years, you think interventional procedures will only increase And the innovation that we have around there. So that kind of goes with the tide of where hospitals want to go and where patients are want to go.

I think in terms of, regionally U.S. is more advanced than Europe and Asia in this regard. And so I think you will see more work done in Europe and move a bit more towards this outpatient orientation, similar to what the U.S. has been doing for a number of years.

I think the U.S. that train left the station. And we are really ideally suited for that based on our capabilities. And that is what we do. But around the world, that set up that everywhere. So I think in Europe is more of an opportunity to move in that direction.

Lee Hambright

Curt, to your point in the U.S., we have heard some anecdotes of hospital systems moving a lot of elective procedures to freestanding ASEs to avoid kind of mixing patients. Do you think that will become kind of a trend and do you think that COVID recovery could potentially accelerate that shift for certain procedures for ASEs on a more permanent basis?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, I do. I think that trends been going on a while, and this would boost it further. So I think yes, I think that trend will definitely continue to enhance and plays a new - our capabilities.

Lee Hambright

Great. I think some investors worried that these procedures start to shift ASEs. You might see, you know, incremental price pressure on devices. Is that a valid concern, is that the way you see it?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, I think in med tech for a while. And every year the number one issue, concern is looking at headwinds and tailwind that always price. And so it is really no different. And I think what's most important, when we look at it, it is our category of leadership strategy that we have. So take any business that we have our endoscopy business, for example. We got a very, very broad portfolio with hundreds, thousands of skews.

And so what we try to do is drive new unique innovation within that business whether it be our digital Spyglass, for example, or EXALT D, or AXIOS platform and many others what we are doing in the luminal surgery. And so simply tries to have unique innovation that has great clinical efficacy and reimbursement, and also helpful through that core portfolio, which may be less differentiated based on the categories.

And that contract allows us to partner with hospitals or OBLs or outpatient settings. So there is always price pressure, but we always factor that in. And we drive standard cost productivity with our operations and our plans. And we try to mix in unique innovation to help our contracting capabilities to offset the natural pricing pressure.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Okay, maybe let us shift to talking about product launches a little bit. You have got quite a few launches underway and even more accelerated for the second half of 2020. Given I think many clinicians in this environment will kind of solve for speed or do what they do best to the fastest, just to pound through the backlog of deferred procedures. Will they have time to consider new product adoption to sort of doing things differently over the next few months?

Michael Mahoney

Yes. It depends on if the new product requires a significant new training or not. So, some of our launches don't and some of them do. So, you really have to go through by business, but you might take a WATCHMAN flex device, which will be the device that we will be launching the second half of the year here.

So, that it won't require a new training, new proctoring and it makes the procedure easier and likely faster. And so, things like that would be very frictionless. Products like EXALT D or LOTUS, which do require more training to open up new sensors have been impacted and but it will improve overtime here as we train more remotely or train within the hospital.

So, it really depends - we have a ranger, our drug coated balloon, which we expect second half of this year won't need training or proctoring. So, there is really quite a mix of launches that we have, which are significant in the next 18-months, some require a heavier new training capability and some don't at all.

Lee Hambright

Great. Okay. That is a good segway maybe to go into the businesses. May be cardiology first. The question from the audience about the shape of the recovery across the different segments within cardiology, coronary therapies have been a little bit more resilient than the structural heart business. And then within structural heart, the TAVR has held out a bit better than WATCHMAN. Within all of these products address various serious underlying conditions. And as you said before, these procedures can't be deferred very long without putting patients at risk. So, across the cardio segment, which procedures do you expect to come back first and which will take the longest?

Michael Mahoney

Yes. So, this played out like we have anticipated so far are the complex coronary procedures where oftentimes the only way to help or save the patient, who can't go under cardiac surgery is using an interventional complex PCI. So I would say, our complex coronary and PCI business off the three segments has been the least impacted, and coming back.

Secondly, I would agree with you that TAVR is based on maybe the more extreme high-risk patients, more apt to come back more quickly, maybe the low risk can defer off a little bit longer. And then thirdly, WATCHMAN. But we have seen a nice improvement in WATCHMAN in April, but there is a key component of a WATCHMAN that really can't be deferred, that are very high-risk to bleed, high risk stroke, GI bleed issues.

And so, those are emergence and some can be more elective but overall, we have seen a really nice improvements off of a low base in April in all three of those segments. But I would say, the recovery curve is kind of segmented that way, but we have seen improvement in all three of those.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Within each category, is there a percentage of deferred procedures that may never come back?

Michael Mahoney

I mean, it may take some time, but with Washington in particular, the financial health is also important consideration for these hospitals and a product like WATCHMAN, it has nice reimbursement for hospitals.

Reimbursements improve each year, the doctor's comfort level and doing the device continues to increase utilization pre COVID was growing significantly and the patient awareness is also enhanced significantly over the years. And we are seeking a broad indication with the two major trials that we are vesting in right now.

So the underlying patient demand need will still be there so it may take a bit more time. But I don't see that opportunity set that declining. If anything with WATCHMAN in particular, we expect to ideally expand that as a multibillion dollar market based on the additional clinical work we are doing great.

Lee Hambright

Great. on WATCHMAN it has been a powerful growth story for Boston Scientific. How does flex help you sort of extend your leadership in the category?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, so what it does is it just doesn't require additional new training as I mentioned, but the device had great clinical data at HRS, it is easier to implant. You can actually reposition the device, which the current WATCHMAN device is unable to do that. I think for some doctors that the size of the matrix is excellent with it and there is potentially to be additional reduced risk of a perforation based on the closed seal of it.

So I think the device gives doctors enhanced confidence in the safety and efficacy and may open up some additional new users as well. But it is really just a easier device to use. The data has been terrific and we think it will drive more adoption without physicians.

Lee Hambright

That is great. When do you expect more competition in the U.S. than [indiscernible]?

Michael Mahoney

I don't know what - I'm not sure what the latest is on our competitors timeline. I assume sometime in 2021 I would imagine.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Good. Okay. So maybe shifting over to med surge, EXALT D you noted on the Q1 call the rollout of EXALT D is progressing a little bit more slowly due to COVID-19, but you continue to view the single use scope market as a multibillion dollar opportunity? How has the pandemic impact that EXALT D launch on one hand there is more focused on infection prevention than ever before in hospitals. But then on the other hand, it is clearly a difficult time to get hospitals and physicians to consider a paradigm shift of this type.

Michael Mahoney

Yes. Both of those things are right on. Some hospitals we have done installations with have positioned it as a really critical for reduced risk of infection and kind of adopted it, but it has been impacted by the COVID just getting access to hospitals has been difficult over the past 90-days. So that is starting to loosen up now.

And there is a small capital components and importantly, Boston Scientific has a very small percent of our business has capital related, but getting capital financing approval through a hospital these days is extremely difficult. And so we are working with hospitals to eliminate or reduce down that burden as much as we possibly can so they don't have to go to capital committee.

And now it is simply as things are getting better and enabling our teams to set up and do some small training with the hospital so they are starting to improve. But it wasn't impact over the past a hundred days. But I think as you said, the infection risk is real. And we think will be a tailwind for products like itself. And so we are very bullish about the future of it. There is just been about 90-day, 100- day slowdown in terms of our impact that we expected in the normal days.

But then we have also had our surgical scope recently approved, we are actually seeking to invest harder on our broader scope so hopefully launch that in 2021 as well. So there is a suite of platforms there. We have good experience with digital SpyGlass and look the view.

You see competitors also seeking to enter this market. So I think it makes sense. There is a lot of - I think COVID will ultimately be a tailwind and catalyst for us, albeit the first 100-days here have been slower because of the inability to access some accounts.

Lee Hambright

Got it. In urology and pelvic health Q1 call you announced an effort to reallocate resources to higher return investments within the category. And can you elaborate a little bit more on these decisions or why and why now and talk about where you see the highest ROI investments today within urology in public health going forward?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, so both. Sure. On the urology side, that has been a really nice growth for us for a while, we made decision few months ago to reduce down the width, I would say of our portfolio. And so we did the small divestiture.

And the primary reason is our ability to innovate in core urology in men's health and women's health, as well as with the Augmenix platform is quite significant. And so essentially just narrowing our focus a bit more in those categories to provide additional R&D dollars to seek potential M&A options within those areas.

And that was the portfolio decision that we made. And the other nice thing about urology is it continues to grow outside the U.S. There was really a U.S. business and now we consistently are fueling more investment dollars in Europe and Asia-Pac to bring that portfolio really around the world.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Okay, maybe shifting the rhythm in neuro. Neuromod sales were down pretty heavily in the first few weeks of April. You have given that Neuromod market growth has been a little unpredictable in recent quarters. Is it possible that either SDS or DBS procedures take significantly longer to recover post-COVID?

Michael Mahoney

Yes. We think DBS will take a little bit longer than SDS. DBS procedures need to be done in the hospital. They are critical, but they are more elective in terms of the timing so patients obviously need them. But that would fall in the category of more elective orientation, although kind of life changing and incredibly impactful.

So that business for us was going extremely well and what can we get better, but likely will take a little bit longer to come back versus other businesses in Boston. But we have seen nice improvement in the spinal cord stem business since April. And so I think what is going to help us in that business it really is, is the portfolio that we have.

We are not just competing against our competitors in spinal cord stem, we offer RF capabilities as well as Vertiflex. So the breadth of our portfolio to treat a wide range of pain, beyond just our SDS, which is also a terrific platform.

I think it will be very helpful for physicians and that comprehensive portfolio I think is differentiated for peer group. And we are doing a lot of work in the digital area to help us physicians as well, so that business is getting better. But it wasn't impacted the most.

Lee Hambright

Got it. In CRM, ICDs make up 70% of your CRM business and performs quite well there. But in pacing you seen some share loss. Can you talk a little bit about your plans that reverse trends in pacing?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, so on the pacemaker side, we have put in more investment mix dollars, I would say broadly and ICD or CRTD, but that being the case, the patient market is important to us. We just launched a new breed pre-COVID, which is important for us.

And so we expect - under normal circumstances, you would have seen slightly better pacer performance versus 2019. Although not the growth rate that we want, but improved performance based on addition longevity this is called that we have launched.

In the future you will see the leadless pacemaker, which will be eventually paired with SICD continues to progress. And we will be in clinical. And so I think for the longer term the base portfolio will get better with new lead technology and then the lead with the pacemaker the future will get better.

So I think you will see us improve there. But what we expect to have continued greater success and emphasis in the ICD and the CRTD area. And then you saw as the virtual HRS, terrific data on S-ICD, which is really amazing to see because that was really a breakthrough technology seven years ago.

I think the first acquisition as part of the Boston Scientific and really transformational and now you have seen the data play out over many years where it shows a fewer inappropriate shocks than standard ICD, CRTD as well as significantly to reduce risk of infection or lead complications. And so for our patients That is pretty compelling long-term data and we expect S-ICD should have a boost based on that data globally once things continue to normalize.

Lee Hambright

Got it. In the high power segments one of your competitors is probably about to launch for the new Bluetooth enabled products ICDS and CRTDs, do you expect to see more competition in that segment going forward?

Michael Mahoney

There is always the similar competitors are learning the new competitors in that area. But this is not one of our higher growth markets. I think every company is chasing remote capabilities digital capabilities in this area.

We have a new program that is been launched and enables our reps to work very effectively while being outside of the interventional room, sometimes in at their home or in another city. So every company can be working on continued connectivity and digital capabilities with their active implantable devices.

Lee Hambright

Got it. Alright so electrophysiology. The category leadership has been the hallmark of your corporate strategy rather than being everything to everyone, you have been really focused on building out strong portfolios within those seven specific categories. How does your strategy in electrophysiology where it is gotten less market share with that approach?

Michael Mahoney

Yes, so it is EP is a business that we are not number one or number two. I do think in the future will be more disruptive in that marketplace. We have very strong relationships with that positioning customer given our CRM business. And, maybe the best largest market in medtech fact that grows double-digits consistently. And also, there is a lot of new innovation. It is not, it is clearly not a mature market and in terms of the growth profile, as well as a new innovation that is coming.

And so, we have a lot of good things going there in the second half of this year in Europe. You will see really a very full portfolio. We will be the only company in the world of EP in Europe, who will be able to offer a physician a single-shot cryo-balloon that we think is differentiated from the existing incumbents as well as a full service mapping platform and a core sensing catheter to come out with our direct sense catheter.

So, all those tools will be available in Europe in the second half of the year, and that portfolio is actually wider than the current some market leaders. And so, we have put a lot of investment in this business, some of these products will take longer to come to the U.S., because the clinical trials that are required. We have seen some nice product approvals in Japan, ironically faster than the U.S. that will help that Japanese business, which is a large EP market there.

And in the U.S. we are launching a new product called that Direct Sense, which is a new therapeutic catheter. So, although we are not the market leader, we expect the second half of 2020 and 2021 for this to be next door for the company and long-term very important business given the market opportunity.

Lee Hambright

Great. Thanks. A couple of BTG questions from the audience. First, what is the dream case in interventional oncology and how big could that business be and what does it take to get there?

Michael Mahoney

It is a terrific market. So, to answer the question, thank you for the question. I will address that one. It is a market that is not as crowded. And now Boston Scientific is the only company who can offer therapeutic, array of therapeutic capabilities besides the access capabilities that we have in legacy BSC.

So, this year we will be launching a microwave platform combined with a cryo platform as well as our Y-90 radioactive beads and that business is growing extremely well. So, the breadth of that portfolio is very good, and what we like about BTG is its highly clinical in nature. So, it is less price sensitive than other businesses and it is very clinically science-oriented.

And the dream scenario for us is two, in the near-term expand this more outside of the U.S. and longer-term in China where the opportunities 2x or 3x more than the U.S. And so we have a partnership in China that we have established over the past six months to begin progress there. So the first dream would be to expand globally, and the second dream that we have, which is we are working now is to expand indications.

And so, particularly with Y-90, we have some on neuro applications and pancreatic applications that we are in early clinical trials, early clinical work with. So to expand that capability, so what's unique about Boston is our ability. We have a therapeutic agents. As I mentioned, microwave cryo Y-90 TheraSphere and then all the interventional tools that we have, where we can uniquely deliver capabilities to deep in the body, leveraging all of our interventional capabilities across the company.

So, when you can directly place therapeutic agents leveraging our wires, our balloons, our digital capabilities, our - you can really target cancer more precisely. And so, we are excited about the opportunity to expand the clinical indications beyond, where we are today and living along.

Lee Hambright

Great. One more quick one on BTG business you have talked about is being non-core all, what have you learned about the business since deal close and what would a potential buyer of that business finds attractive?

Michael Mahoney

We have learned that snakes don't care about COVID, they seem to be immune and this will bite people. And so, we have seen that be completely resistant to any COVID headwinds, which has been great. The business runs really independently within Boston Scientific. It is led by a great leader and they are doing extremely good job.

So the financial departments have been quite good. And as you mentioned, it is not an interventional business consistent with what Boston Scientific has across our playbook. But currently they are doing a terrific job. They are managing well and they are delivering spot performance. And in the future we will continue to look at that asset.

Lee Hambright

One more audience question. The U.S, China relationship seems increasingly uncertain with a growing focus on nationalized supply chains. Now, how do you think about Boston's outlook in China and are you considering any supply chain adjustments?

Michael Mahoney

No. The, China's a super important business for us. We have got great capabilities there. We do all be on our commercial teams. We do have software engineering there. A lot of physician training takes place there.

So it is important for us, but in terms of supply chain, we have less concentration in China than maybe many other companies do. That is why I said no, because we are really not dependent in a significant way there.

We have some key suppliers in China that are important to us and through COVID we have worked hard to balance any choke points there to have redundant supply capabilities even more so than we had prior. But we don't currently offer manufacturing in China. So we have a large plant in Malaysia, so we don't have any manufacturing dependencies in China at this point.

So we don't see any significant operational supply chain modifications coming through. If anything, we want to continue to invest in the country, invest in the business given this potential and match our portfolio.

Lee Hambright

Great. Zooming out there is may be two questions to wrap up. We are asking this question to every one of your peers this week. As you think through and beyond the pandemic, how do you expect your priorities to shift? Especially as they relate to cutting costs or increasing levels of investment.

Michael Mahoney

I think on the priorities you will see us continue to stick with this category leadership strategy, organic R&D innovation, business developments, and continuing to expand our global footprint. So I think that strategy makes sense and we see a lot of opportunities there.

I think what has changed and what you really addressed in the very beginning of the call. We expect some business model innovation to come from those hospitals. Working in this way as we are in the call is become a normal now for hospitals.

And we think there are a lot of benefits for patient intimacy, patient care, and you will see us and other companies looked at to optimize their business model using these remote digital tools for training and proctoring, more efficiencies.

So I think capabilities along those lines will continue to need to be enhanced and I think that will drive potential closer contacts, relationships with customers as well as potentially some additional productivity benefits.

Lee Hambright

Great. Alright, I think our time is up. So thanks so much Mike for joining us today. I just remind investors to click on the ProSensus link on the left side of your screen for very short poll on Boston Scientific. Thank you very much, Mike I really appreciate your time.

Michael Mahoney

Thank you.

